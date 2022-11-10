Home Pros: Turf Monsters

Contact Turf Monsters

Phone: 623-552-2695

Website: turfmonstersaz.com

Turf Monsters covers all of your landscaping needs, from traditional trees, plants, and shrubs to hardscapes and artificial turf installations. Artificial turf is an excellent solution for Central Arizona. It saves on watering costs, maintenance, plus, you get a nice, green, usable outdoor space year-round. Why stop there with the artificial turf, though? Be the talk of the town with the new home putting green in your backyard or indoors!

We also offer a variety of hardscape options, such as paver projects, pergolas, outdoor kitchen installs, and more to create an outdoor space you will love to relax and entertain in. Our outdoor lighting options create both security and highlight your beautiful landscaping, even at night. Finally, we offer traditional landscaping in the form of planting, trimming, or removing trees, plants, and shrubs.

It’s not always easy to find the right artificial turf to make your outdoor space vision come to life. At Turf Monsters, quality means everything and we’re proud to announce that on top of high-quality turf installation, we are now your go-to wholesale provider! Browse our wholesale artificial turf products, calculate the amount of turf needed for your project, and don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions!

Turf Monsters has been serving satisfied customers in the greater Phoenix area since 2018.

We offer turf installation and landscaping services valley-wide. Call us today to schedule a free estimate.

