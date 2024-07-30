California's Bay Area reports first West Nile virus death in nearly 20 years

A man from the San Francisco Bay Area has died from a West Nile virus infection.

This marks the first West Nile death in Contra Costa County, California, since 2006.

The death of the adult male, who lived in East County, was reported to the county on July 16.

West Nile virus is primarily spread through mosquitoes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is a tragedy, and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones for their loss." said Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, deputy county health officer. "This death also reinforces how important it is to reduce risk of West Nile virus infection by reducing our exposure to mosquitos."

It is not known where exactly the deceased male picked up the virus, but the case is being investigated by Contra Costa Health’s Communicable Disease Program.

West Nile virus can cause fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While some who contract the virus will not develop any symptoms, about 1 in 5 infected people will develop fever as well as some of the other symptoms, the CDC says. Most will recover, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

In some cases, West Nile may cause a neurologic disease, such as meningitis or encephalitis.

There is no way to treat the disease, but rest, fluids and pain medications can relieve symptoms.

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Contra District recommends the use of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents that contain one of the following ingredients:



DEET

Picaridin

The repellent version of oil of lemon eucalyptus

IR3535

Wearing long sleeves and pants can also help reduce exposure. Residents can also reduce community spread by eliminating standing water in front of yards and scrubbing the inside of containers to remove any mosquito eggs.

There is no vaccine or medication that prevents West Nile, according to the CDC.

