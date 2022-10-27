Fuzzy Crocs clogs are on sale for less than $40 right now on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Crocs are lightweight, waterproof shoes that slip on and off with ease. They are breathable, provide shock absorption and are wide enough to prevent toe compression. But classic crocs don’t offer much warmth for your feet in cooler weather.

Lined fuzzy Crocs are a cozy option for days when you want your toes a bit toastier, or your feet are craving softness. And right now, you can get them at a discount.

Warm and furry, these fuzzy crocs for men and women are lined with synthetic faux fur. The traditional heel strap provides security and a snug fit.

Like other Crocs, you can customize them with Jibbitz charms. The supportive, foot-cradling, super soft shoes are great indoors or out.

With more than 80,500 ratings, these fuzzy Crocs have an average of 4.8 out of five stars. Customers who reviewed the shoes say they provide arch support and warmth, and they can be worn with or without socks.

Reviewer Lauren r. called them “so fluffy!!!!!!!” and shared a photo of glittery, fuzzy Crocs.

“They fit perfectly… They are warm for those cold days or if your air conditioner makes the house cold too.”

Crocs recommends sizing up to the next largest whole size if you’re looking for a roomier fit.

Typically priced at about $60, these fuzzy Crocs are currently 36% off, so you can get them for $38.21.

If you like the idea of fuzzy Crocs but seek something even easier on your budget, there are some alternatives.

For example, these men’s or women’s clogs are lined with synthetic fleece. In addition, the waterproof shoes have an anti-slip sole and pivoting heel straps for a secure fit.

These fur-lined clogs have more than 3,100 ratings and an average of 4.3 out of five stars. They are available in nine colors, including khaki, pink and green. Depending on the color and size, the shoes cost between $26.99 and $29.99.

These highly-rated fuzzy Crocs alternatives will wrap your feet in a cozy plush fleece lining. They are waterproof and machine washable, making them a good choice for garden shoes or house slippers.

These clogs have more than 20,500 ratings and 4.4 out of five stars. Customers say they definitely keep feet warm and provide arch support.

“I bought these slippers just for the house,” wrote reviewer Ashley, who also shared a photo. “I have had a terrible time with plantar fasciitis, and just regular slippers were causing pain. These slippers are comfy and cozy, and arch support is great! NO MORE PAIN! Absolutely would recommend!”

Bear in mind that many reviewers said these shoes are not as wide as Crocs, and that they can cause your feet to sweat.

Available in more than a dozen colors, these lined clogs range from $19.99 to $29.99, depending on the size and shade.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.