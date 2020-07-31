Fueling the Front: ER Nurse organized mask drive and volunteered to work in New York

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and The Valley Toyota Dealers are Fueling the Front by honoring essential workers who have worked so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Campbell-Vincent is an ER nurse who contracted COVID-19 in late March. While was sick, she organized a mask-sewing drive to benefit front line workers when there was a shortage of PPE.

After recovering, she volunteered to to help at the then-epicenter at a hospital in Brooklyn.

For her efforts, Janet received a $500 Visa gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.