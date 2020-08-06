Fueling the Front: Apartment maintenance technician makes sure residents have what they need

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and The Valley Toyota Dealers are Fueling the Front by honoring essential workers who have worked so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Johnson is a maintenance technician for an apartment complexes and has been the go-to guy to help residents fix their needs throughout the pandemic - seeing to it that none of the residents go without the necessities like AC and proper plumbing.

He also has a giving heart. Lee takes care of his elderly and disabled neighbors by running errands for them, as well as donating to the homeless.

For his efforts, Lee received a $500 Visa gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.