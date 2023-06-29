Got a tiny kitchen? This expandable dish rack can help—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have a small kitchen — or simply hate having clutter on your counters — Wayfair is offering a great deal on an expandable dish rack. It can hold up to eight dishes and silverware for quick clean-ups.

Now 43% off, the Joseph Joseph Extend Stainless Steel Expandable Dish Rack is priced at $44.13 on Wayfair. This nets you a savings of $33.86 from the regular price of $77.99.

There is no membership or coupon code required to get the deal, but you will need to make a Wayfair account before placing your order. The dish rack ships for free and should arrive in around a week depending on when you place your order.

Wayfair does not say when the sale ends, so you will want to order soon in case it goes back to full price without notice or sells out.

The two-piece dish rack features a sliding tray that allows you to adjust the space when you need more room for more items. It has a stainless steel finish that is also resistant to fingerprints.

The base is made with steel prongs that have non-scratch tips so they don’t mark up your counter. With its ribbed design, this base channels water away from the dishes. A cutlery drainer has slots for knives and there’s also an extra rail for larger items, like cutting boards.

The dish rack features a spout on the bottom that allows excess water to drip directly into your sink. You don’t need to worry about your counters collecting water as the dishes dry!

Because it is also collapsable, you can easily store it away until the next time you do dishes if you don’t need it all the time.

Buy the Joseph Joseph Extend Stainless Steel Expandable Dish Rack from Wayfair for $44.13 (was $77.99).

