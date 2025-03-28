QDOBA standalone restaurants now both open in Scottsdale, Ahwatukee

PHOENIX — Once a large presence in Arizona, QDOBA has started its comeback across the Valley with two new locations!

For several years, the only QDOBA locations across the Valley have been on-campus locations at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. Now, one standalone location is open in Scottsdale, and another is open in Ahwatukee.

The Scottsdale location opened earlier this month near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads.

A QDOBA representative confirmed Friday that the south Phoenix location at 50th Street and Ray Road, west of Interstate 10, is also now open.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant offering "bowls, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and premium toppings."

The Scottsdale location has large indoor and outdoor seating areas and a fireplace.

There are plans for 10 new QDOBA locations across the "Arizona southwest" over the next two years, according to its parent company Vitaro.