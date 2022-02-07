Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome baby boy

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy.

According to the Associated Press, Jenner's second child with partner rapper Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old posted a picture on social media of the newborn's hand being held by her eldest daughter Stormi, with a caption of a blue heart.

Jenner did not disclose the child's name but said he was born on Feb. 2.

The AP reported that the makeup mogul and Scott began dating in 2017

They reportedly split in 2019 but continued to co-parent their daughter, who turned 4 on Feb. 1, according to the news outlet.

The couple reconciled last year, with Jenner announcing that she was pregnant in September.