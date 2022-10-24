"Harry Potter" actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed a week after his passing

Multiple UK news outlets report that actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hogwarts gatekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, died last week due to several medical conditions, according to his death certificate.

According to reports, his death certificate noted that the Scottish actor passed away from multiple organ failures. The media outlets reported that he also had sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, Type 2 diabetes, and heart block.

The 72-year-old died on Oct. 14, his agent told Bloomberg, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline, at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in 1950, he changed his stage name to Coltrane in honor of jazz legend John Coltrane, the news outlets reported.

Coltrane starred in all eight "Harry Potter" films, but his career skyrocketed when he played Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the British TV series "Cracker," which earned him three-straight BAFTA best actor awards, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The media outlets reported that he is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, and his children Spencer and Alice.