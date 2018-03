LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ - The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base will open its gates to the public for its free biennial airshow, "Luke Days."

This year's airshow is Saturday, March 17 & Sunday, March 18, 2018, and will be headlined by the U.S. Navy's esteemed "Blue Angels" demonstration team.

It will also feature demonstrations from F-35 Heritage Flight Team, U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, and Tora! Tora! Tora!, a recreation of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.

People will also see military aircraft including the F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

Before you go, here is everything you need to know:

THE BASICS:

Luke Days is March 17-18, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base. The base is near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The festival is free! Parking is $10 cash-only per vehicle. You may also want cash to purchase food, drink or souvenirs once on base.

per vehicle. You may also want cash to purchase food, drink or souvenirs once on base. VIP tickets can be purchased and include additional amenities like shaded areas, parking, catered lunch, and drinks. The costs are $39, $99, or $199.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE U.S. NAVY BLUE ANGELS?

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform both days at 3:30 p.m.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO SEE?

WHERE TO PARK:

There will be two general parking lots for Luke Days. Both will have a cash-only fee of $10.

Lot A is near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue. It is within walking distance of the base.

is near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue. It is within walking distance of the base. Lot B is near Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue. A shuttle with transport people between the base and parking lot.

is near Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue. A shuttle with transport people between the base and parking lot. A "limited" amount of handicap parking is available the base, according to the website. Drivers must have their placard visible to pass through traffic checkpoints.

SECURITY

Everyone attending the festival will have to go through a security checkpoint, and bags and strollers will be hand-searched. More information.

WHAT TO BRING WITH YOU:

Sunscreen

A plastic factory-sealed water bottle or an empty reusable water bottle (there are free water stations on the base)

Ear plugs, especially for children

Wagon, stroller, stadium chair or cushion

Backpacks, fanny packs, small purses or Camelbak.

Small umbrella (golf umbrellas are not allowed).

WHAT TO LEAVE AT HOME:

Weapons of any kind, toys that look like weapons

Laser pointers

Drones

Pets (except service animals)

Scanners

Alcohol and drugs, including marijuana (it's illegal to have on the base)

Bikes, skateboards, scooters, roller skates or blades

Coolers, ice chests and extra large bags

Visit http://www.luke.af.mil/2018-Luke-Days/ for more information or contact the 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 56fw.pa@us.af.mil.

IF YOU GO:

Luke Air Force Days, March 17-18, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Blue Angels perform at 3:30 p.m.)

Admission: Free. Parking is $10 cash only.

More information.