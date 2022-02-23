11 Best sites to buy TikTok followers and likes

With the impressive rise of TikTok these recent years, there is no doubt that this social media platform isn’t going anywhere soon. It’s more of like a dark horse in a way. After all, it is one of the first platforms from China that succeeded in making it global.

While we haven’t found any statistics that can tell how many businesses are on TikTok, we do know that 14% of marketers considered increasing their budget in 2021 just to get a piece of the action.

Since you’re reading this post right now, we know that you’re interested in this opportunity as well. Well, you’ve come to the right place. We'll feature the top 11 sites to buy best cities to buy tiktok followers and likes from.

Top 11 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers and Likes From

1. Social-Viral.com

Social-Viral

Allow us to start this lineup with an absolute bang. Social-Viral.com is one of the leaders in social media marketing right now, offering services for the biggest platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

They also work a lot with budding influencers, small business owners, or just plain newbies in social media marketing so you don’t need to worry if you don’t know how to buy TikTok followers cheap. They will certainly help you out.

The first step to buy Tiktok followers from them is to choose among their nine packages, ranging from 50 to 5000 followers. Then they will take care of the rest.

2. Stormlikes.net

Stormlikes.net

Another social media marketing company that we really enjoy working with is Stormlikes.net. They also cover several big platforms, just like Social-Viral.com. However, what sets them apart from other agencies is their affordable rates.

Those who want to buy Tiktok followers from Stormlikes.net have three packages to choose from. They range from 100 to 500 followers per order.

Meanwhile, those interested to buy Tik Tok likes also have the same options. Now is a perfect time if you want to test them out.

They are currently holding a sale at the time of writing this article. Hence, we definitely recommend checking them out after reading.

They also offer Instagram likes and Facebook, Spotify, Soundcloud, and other Social media services, so you can definitely check other services out.

3. BuySellShoutouts

BuySellShoutouts’ main services focus largely on Instagram. That’s why those who want to get TikTok followers from them should access their menu and click on Other Services.

From there, you’ll find the option to buy TikTok followers cheap and select your preferred package. They have nine plans in all, ranging from 500 to a whopping 100,000 followers per order.

What’s even more impressive, though, is the fact that regardless of which package you order, they guarantee that you will receive your followers within one to four days after settling your payment.

4. Tech Makki

Tech Makki is one of South Asia's biggest social media marketing agencies. Based in Bangladesh, they are great for budding influencers and small business owners who are based there or those who simply want to expand their reach in that geographic target.

They offer paid engagement for the biggest platforms out there, and yes, that includes TikTok. You can buy TikTok likes, followers, views, and more.

Those who want to buy followers on TikTok via Tech Makki have five packages to choose from, ranging from 500 to 50,000.

5. BoostHill

Achieving TikTok fame can sometimes feel like an uphill battle, but not with BoostHill. They cover various platforms, including lesser-known ones like DatPiff and Coub.

Their main focus is on Twitch, but they also cover TikTok engagement in their roster. You can buy TikTok likes , views, and of course, followers from them.

Buying TikTok followers from BoostHill is very easy. All you need is to choose between two main service categories: their basic and mega packs.

Basic plans range from 100 to 1000 followers per order. Meanwhile, their mega packs range from 5000 to 30,000 followers.

6. MOV SMM

As their name suggests, MOV SMM doesn’t just cover a couple of platforms. They have a wide range of services, including the option to buy Tiktok followers and likes .

Like the others, MOV SMM also has many different plans you can choose from. We highly recommend checking their blog, though.

They have a trove of helpful references, including how to buy followers on TikTok and how to use them to your advantage.

7. SMM Laboratory

SMM Laboratory takes digital marketing with a more scientific approach. This is reflected through their minimalist platform.

Don’t let their clean look fool you, though. They have a wide coverage of platforms that they cater to, including lesser-known ones like DatPiff, Dolap, and Tidal.

What sets them apart from others, though, is the option they provide to choose where your engagement will come from. Those buying TikTok followers have the chance to get followers from Brazil, Russia, or from all over the globe.

8. TikFreeFollowers

If you don’t have a lot of money to grow your TikTok account, here’s a source you can consider.

TikFreeFollowers is a network of over 250,000 TikTok users that work together to boost each other’s channels. That means you won’t have to buy TikTok followers just to grow your fans.

The good news is that because of their network's size, you can expect as many as 20,000 new followers and 10,000 likes per day. Their community is also growing daily, which means unlimited growth for anyone who would want to join.

On the other hand, those who have the budget to buy Tik Tok followers can still do so. You can choose from five plans, between 500 and 10,000 followers. They also make that extra step to provide you with more followers than what you have originally ordered for good measure.

9. Social Formula

Here’s another social media marketing agency from which you can get TikTok followers. Social Formula offers different services, but those who need followers can choose among four of their TikTok followers packages ranging from 100 to 2000 per order.

All of their plans come with drop protection. That means the number of your followers (at least those that will come from Social Formula) won’t fluctuate.

After all, if there’s one disadvantage that comes with buying real followers, it’s the fact that since they’re actual people, they will have the ability to opt-out from your content at any time.

With the drop protection feature enforced, you will receive the peace of mind that you will receive 100% of the followers you’ve ordered, no more, no less, permanently.

10. SocialGreg

SocialGreg is one of the biggest players in the industry of paid engagement. They have already served almost 400k customers and over two million orders.

The agency covers a wide variety of platforms, with TikTok being one of them. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and Tik Tok views .

Those interested to buy Tik Tok followers can simply choose the service and indicate the exact number of followers they want to get, making their plan customizable to fit anyone’s needs and preferences. Keep in mind that the minimum order required is at least 100 followers, while the maximum order goes up to 100,000.

Don’t worry if you need more followers than that. You can always order more anytime you wish.

11. IGFollowers

Don’t let their name discourage you. While IGFollowers focus on Instagram, they still have really powerful TikTok services.

You can buy TikTok followers cheap from them by choosing among their eight plans ranging from 100 to 15,000 followers.

We really love this company because they are based in the UK. Thus, you can request for your followers to come from this location. This is great if you want to expand your reach in this region.

Buy Tiktok Followers FAQs

1. Why should I buy TikTok followers?

Buying TikTok followers can help trigger social proof. It is a psychological phenomenon that happens when people feel more encouraged to try something new, such as following an influencer they’ve never heard of before, provided that other people have already gone before them. If you want to learn more about how to get TikTok followers, then studying the science behind this strategy is a good place to start.

2. Can buying TikTok followers get my account banned?

No, it won’t, as long as you work with a reputable social media marketing agency. Nothing in TikTok’s terms of service says paid engagement will get you banned.

That said, purchasing them from a source that delivers bot likes can put your account at risk. Instead, we recommend only purchasing real human engagement from trusted sources, like the ones we’ve mentioned above.

3. Does having many followers on TikTok help me?

Yes, it certainly will. This will boost your online reputation and ensure more stable growth for your channel and increase engagement for your later posts.

It is the best thing when you learn how to buy TikTok followers. Once you have mastered this sound strategy, you can use it as leverage to grow not just the number of your followers but other forms of TikTok engagement. It can even help your other social media channels grow if you're lucky.

4. Is buying TikTok followers safe?

It depends on the social media marketing agency you choose to work with. Bots and automated services are a no-no for us.

So are services offered via random emails or DMs without a professional website linked. Finally, never work with a company that has asked you for your password.

A reputable company will never request your password and put your cybersecurity at risk.

5. How can I buy TikTok followers?

It’s easy to buy TikTok followers cheap. The first step is to choose the right and reputable social media marketing company to work with.

Once you’ve found the right one, the next step is to choose among its various TikTok followers packages. After that, all you’ll need to do is pay for your order and wait for your new followers to start coming in.

6. How fast can I get TikTok followers?

The answer to this question will rely on a few factors.

First, which company did you choose to work with? Some companies offer instant delivery. That means your followers will start coming at the moment you’ve made your payment.

Meanwhile, other sites offer drip fulfillment. That means your followers will grow gradually in a span ranging between a few days to a few weeks. This seeks to simulate organic growth and can offer more credibility and security.

Second, you should also consider the size of your order. For instance, an order of 50 followers almost always guarantees delivery within 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, ordering 50,000 followers can take some time, even for the fastest companies, to complete. This is normal if you’re ordering real follows from accounts managed by actual people and not bots.

Finally, some agencies (albeit rare) allow their customers to choose how fast their orders will come in.

7. Can I make money from TikTok?

Yes, you certainly can. There are different ways to make money from TikTok. The easiest method is to use it as a vehicle to market your business.

Another possibility is the opportunity to work with brands looking for influencers to collaborate with them and share their content, product, or service一with a fee, of course. Finally, TikTok had recently launched a program called “Creator Fund”.

It seeks to compensate outstanding users that meet the following requirements:

You’re located in the USA or certain countries in Europe.

You’re at least be 18 years old.

You have at least 10,000 followers.

You have had at least 100,000 views in the last month.

And finally, your account must fully abide by Tiktok’s community guidelines and terms of service.

Growing Your TikTok Fans

TikTok isn’t just a platform where you’ll be able to practice the latest dance moves. It is a great way to expand your reach to a global audience, promote your products and services, and establish an online reputation for your growing brand.

Growing the number of your TikTok followers can be challenging, though, especially if you’re just starting. That’s why we are really thankful that some social media marketing companies can help us out in this regard, such as the ones we have featured above.

