DoorDash incorporates Max streaming into offerings for DashPass members

DoorDash says it will now offer its first-ever streaming benefit for members of its premium service. The company behind the popular delivery app said this week that DashPass members will now be able to access Max's "With Ads"-tier service.

The company said the partnership with the streaming platform's owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, will include "a library of beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe." Users should have been given access to the streaming offerings by Tuesday, the company said.

RELATED STORY | DoorDash now using AI to monitor chats between customers and drivers

Currently, Max streaming customers pay $9.99 per month for the tier with advertisements, or $99.99 per year, which is a 16% discount compared to paying monthly. For ad-free options, the next tier up is $16.00 per month.

DoorDash says its premium offerings are now worth around $240 per year after factoring in the discount on delivery fees for food and other delivery services for members, but the service costs customers only $96 per year.

RELATED STORY | DoorDash says it performed well in first quarter amid uptick in grocery delivery demand

If DoorDash customers want Max streaming to be ad-free, the company is offering that option at an additional $10.99-per-month charge.

Other delivery apps have different offerings, with some, — as CNET reported last year — offering more benefits than others depending on how often customers use the platforms to have various orders delivered, including grocery orders and restaurant deliveries.

Some platforms' member-tier benefits have been made available through other memberships, such as Amazon Prime, which allows Grubhub users to access its premium tier offering "Grubhub+" to save on delivery fees.