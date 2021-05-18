Waymo and SADD team up to raise road safety awareness during ‘100 Deadliest Days’ of summer

Summer is a great time to get outside and go on adventures, especially now, as pandemic restrictions ease, friends get together, and things open up in the US.

Summer also overlaps with a time road safety advocates refer to as the “100 Deadliest Days” of the year. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more young people lose their lives due to car crashes and other destructive decisions than any other time of year.

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), a national youth safety organization, and Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company operating a ride-hailing service in Phoenix, are partnering to raise awareness about road safety during this crucial time.

SADD is working to make 2021 the safest summer ever through educational outreach. SADD joined the Waymo-led public education initiative, Let’s Talk Autonomous Driving, to help educate the youngest drivers about making better decisions behind the wheel and about how autonomous driving technology could make it safer for people to get where they’re going.

SADD and Waymo have partnered to publish featured stories about topics such as what every person should know about the teen drivers and how to keep them safe, and the top 6 things you may not know about teen driver safety that may surprise you.

SADD, MADD and Waymo also published a self-guided online learning curriculum about road safety and fully autonomous driving for teens.

“I want teens to know that it is possible to make a positive impact on your peers and even adults around you,” said Madi Murata, a Central Arizona College student who is active with SADD at the national level. “Being a safe and undistracted driver is cool.”

