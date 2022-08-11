The top 5 questions to ensure a successful solar journey

Thousands of homeowners are realizing that the best way to manage their energy costs is by making the switch to solar energy. While the benefits of generating your own power and saving thousands on energy bills are compelling, the biggest mistakes that many homeowners make is not reading all of the details of their solar agreement and failing to understand exactly what is going into their solar system or who will take care of it if an issue arises. As one of Arizona’s most trusted solar installers since 2009, Solar Topps has helped thousands of Arizonans make the switch to solar without regrets. With an upfront, honest approach, Solar Topps has become Arizona’s leading authority in all things solar and battery backup. Here are the Top 5 questions each homeowner should ask for a successful solar journey.

1. Did You Read Your Solar Agreement Thoroughly?

Going solar can be an exciting time, and you may be enticed to quickly sign on the dotted line to get your system installed as quick as you can. But taking a few extra minutes to look over your agreement in its entirety can mean the difference between saving tens of thousands of dollars compared to only a few hundred, as well as making a massive impact on whether going solar makes sense for you. It’s important to understand who will be installing your system, if any additional options have been included, and who to contact in case of system issues (more on this below). If you feel like you are caught in a contract that is wrong for you, remember, in Arizona you can cancel your agreement up to three days before any installation has begun. Solar Topps has helped many homeowners get a better value on their solar project and assist in cancelling their existing agreement with other solar installers without penalty.

2. Do You Know Exactly What Brand of Equipment is Being Installed?

Sometimes solar companies choose to offer systems at the lowest price possible because they think that is all the customer cares about. Unfortunately, this typically means they are using equipment Solar Topps considers inferior and will cost you more in the long term, which no customer really wants. Knowing the type of panels, inverters or battery storage devices is crucial. See if there are any clauses that will allow the installer to change (or modify) the equipment to be used on your home. This could happen because of something simple, such as inventory or supply issues, but if it can happen, be sure you have the right to know and approve the substitution beforehand. Moreover, for each of the items that are being installed, make sure you ask for the spec sheet to truly understand how the product is expected to perform. Remember, like all solar companies, not all solar products are the same. Premium products offer better productivity and reliability, which in turn means more potential savings for you. A common misconception is premium products mean paying significantly more. In fact, premium products, especially those provided by Solar Topps, may only be slightly more expensive but provide a quicker return on your investment and a better overall deal.

3. Does the Installer Provide a Power Production Chart?

Any trustworthy and knowledgeable installer will stand behind their work. The best way to do this is by showing you a Power Production Chart. This chart will show you what the anticipated energy production of the system will be over the years. Each year a solar panel is in operation, its power output will decrease slightly due to a process known as degradation, so it’s important to know how much energy you expect your system to produce in the first year of its operation and over the course of the warranty period, which is typically 25 years. It should be in line with your current or projected energy usage patterns. As a general check, you can determine what the right size system for your home will be with the easy to use PV Watts Calculator.

4. What is Covered By the Manufacturer’s and Installer’s Warranties?

When deciding to go solar, it is crucial to understand the warranties that are being provided with your system. Having the peace of mind that your investment is covered in case an issue arises is priceless. Warranties can be broken down into two key areas: those from the product manufacturer and those from the solar installer.

Manufacturer’s warranties typically will relate to product and performance. Product warranties will cover any defects in materials or workmanship. Most solar panels are covered by 25-year warranties, inverters can vary between 10 and 25 years, and batteries come with a standard 10-year warranty. There are some instances in which extended warranties can be purchased, but it is essential to know how long this coverage is for and what aspects of the system are not covered. Performance warranties cover how well the system will perform over the life of the system. Remember, for solar panels you want to ask three questions: i) how much energy will the panel lose in its first year of operation? ii) how much energy will the panels lose each year thereafter? (up to 25 years); and, iii) in year 25, what percentage of the initial wattage rating will the panel be producing? Although each manufacturer is unique, most panels lose between 2-3% of energy in their first year, about 0.5% each year thereafter, and superior manufacturers still produce upwards of 90% of their initial wattage rating in year 25.

When you choose your installer, it’s important to see what types of warranties they offer. Having additional coverage will guarantee your system is in good hands in the event of an incident. Here are some of the key warranties to look for from an installation company: workmanship and roof penetration. The best solar installers are willing to stand behind their work by offering a workmanship warranty, which is specific to the design and installation of the system. These warranties can range from 2 – 25 years, with the best companies, like Solar Topps, offering 25 years as a standard. The roof penetration warranty covers work that is done on your roof specifically where your system is installed. The coverage for this varies from 2 – 25 years and can impact your existing roof warranty. It’s good to check with your roofer what kind of effect this would have on your home. Remember, when going solar, if an area of the roof needs to be repaired in order for your system to be installed, the cost of this repair can be rolled into the cost of your system whereby you can take advantage of available credits and incentives.

5. Who Will Repair the System if There is an Issue?

Although there are no moving parts to a solar system, and most system components are designed to operate without fail, problems can happen. Any system performance issues directly translate into money lost. If you choose to go with a solar installer who hires a third-party contractor to install your system, it could delay how long it takes to repair your system in the event of a malfunction. In many instances, such companies use multiple subcontractors to work on your system, so it can be difficult to guarantee a quality installation or resolution for your system concern. The solar agreement should clearly detail what to do and who to contact in case of a system issue. A trustworthy installer works to minimize or eliminate any downtime you experience. At Solar Topps, we maintain a fully stocked warehouse with all essential components that are used by our highly trained service technicians when on your site assessing any concern. This helps resolve any issues quickly, keep your system running longer and your electric bills lower.

Main Takeaway

As solar increases in popularity, more homeowners are starting to make the switch and save on their energy bills. However, each solar homeowner’s journey is unique and Solar Topps wants you to go solar without regrets. Always remember that you are not alone in this process. Whether Solar Topps is your installer of choice, or you decide to go with someone else, we want you to get the best value possible. Feel free to call or text Solar Topps at 480-940-1201 or chat online at https://www.solartopps.com for a free, no obligation conversation.