Take steps for change on Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

On Nov. 14, 1960, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges bravely helped her community understand tolerance, respect, and valuing our differences by becoming one of the first Black students to integrate into the all-white public school system in New Orleans.

To this day, students around the world continue to be moved by Bridges' story, which reminds young people that they have the potential to lead change in their communities and beyond. Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, a movement started by AAA School Safety Patrollers to honor the civil rights icon, will take place on Nov. 17, 2021.

For more than 100 years, the AAA School Safety Patrol has provided school-aged children with an extra sense of safety and security when going to and from school. Today, students in this program serve as young changemakers who value community leadership and service.

In 2018, patrollers from Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco, California, learned about Bridges’ story and were inspired to take action. They decided to start Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in her honor. Year after year, the movement has grown.

In partnership with the Ruby Bridges Foundation, AAA Mountain West Group, which includes AAA Arizona, is supporting Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day. The organization is providing grants to help schools fund their walk activities, and free resources to assist with planning.

This year, Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day will be held on November 17, 2021. Students, parents, educators, and community members are invited to join the movement and take the lead on creating change in their communities. Visit AAA.com/RubyBridges to register for the walk and learn more.