Spot Insurance reviews: Evaluating all plans to find the best coverage and costs for your pet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Spot Pet Insurance is the leading company in our 2023 list of the Best Pet Insurance Companies.

Spot pet provides two unique pet insurance policies for cats and dogs - one covering accidents and the other covering illnesses. Unlike other insurers, Spot pet insurance reviews include exam fee reimbursement for a few conditions.

Additionally, for those looking for wellness programs, Gold or Platinum preventative care packages are available. Both offer a portion of the cost for regular medical care such as wellness visits, dental cleanings, and veterinary visits.

Pros:

Reductions for purchasing policies for multiple pets

A $100 deductible that is accessible

The expenditures related to examinations due to an ailment or sickness are included

The option to select between plans that only cover injuries or those that include both injuries and illnesses.

The potential for total coverage

Cons:

Comprehensive health assessments are not included in the basic insurance plans

Limited to just dogs and cats

Spot insurance offers pet parents the option of selecting either accident-only or accident and sickness pet insurance plans.

These Spot pet insurance reviews have a limit on annual coverage and an annual deductible. Plus, the coverage can range anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 or even be limitless.

The standard package includes coverage for prescriptions, treatments, and veterinary visits to identify a pet's condition and develop a treatment plan. It also covers alternative and rehabilitative therapies.

However, Spot insurance basic plans do not cover wellness examinations. Instead, they feature two preventative care packages, Gold and Platinum, which cover immunizations and dental cleanings.

Based on Spot pet insurance review, customers who insure multiple pets are eligible for a discount. Spot insurance also covers the costs of seeing a vet for any associated conditions and accidents.

>>Find the best deals for Spot

What Does Spot Insurance Cover?

“Is pet insurance worth it?” you may be wondering. Spot insurance may help you save money on pet health care.

According to Spot pet insurance reviews, the company provides information on reimbursement for medical and care expenses if your pet becomes ill or injured. The payments are made for any relevant expenses resulting from an accident or sickness.

This plan covers the cost of the following:

Psychological counseling for conduct issues

Confinement in the hospital

Illnesses such as ear infections

CT and MRI scan

Incorporation of a microchip

X-ray imaging

Nutritional products for an ailment that is part of your health plan

Operative procedures

Drugs prescribed by a physician

Cancer treatments

Accidents involving toxic exposure or sprained joints

Bandages, braces, and splints.

Vitamins and supplements for an illness included in your insurance

Stem cell-based therapies

>>Check the best prices for Spot

Plans Available From Spot Pet Insurance

Are you looking for the best pet insurance for dogs and cats? Spot insurance offers programs specifically designed for both cats and dogs.

Dogs:

Only Accidents

Injuries and Illnesses

Cats:

Only Accidents

Illnesses will be covered

Spot pet insurance reviews can help you understand all the charges associated with hospitalization, surgery, medication, consulting with a poison control center. You will also learn about medical supplies related to a vet's evaluation and management of mishaps and diseases.

For instance, Spot will only include illnesses such as thyroid issues, cancer, respiratory infections, and immunotherapy viruses in the Accident & Sickness coverage.

>>Check the latest pricing for Spot

Spot Pet Insurance Optional Features

As one of the best pet insurance 2023, Spot offers two levels of additional coverage for an annual physical check-up - Gold and Platinum - that can be purchased as part of a preventive care plan.

Gold Preventative Care Coverage

Spot insurance will reimburse you up to $250 annually for preventive care if you have a gold-level policy.

Testing for the feline leukemia virus

Examining overall well-being

Checking feces for parasites

Examining for heartworms in canines

Removing intestinal parasites

Dental care

Injecting immunizations

Platinum Preventative Care Coverage

Spot pet insurance reviews will provide you with a yearly reimbursement of up to $450 for preventive care plans found in the platinum tier of coverage, in addition to

Vaccination for canines against Bordetella,

Blood test, examination of urine,

Medical examination for clearance,

Animal control activities,

Preventing heartworm and fleas.

After treating your cat or dog, which has been symptom-free for six months, you can obtain preventive pet coverage. This is so even if a chronic condition is likely to be improved. However, Spot won't cover pre-existing conditions and daycare/boarding expenses.

What Doesn’t Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Like other firms in our best pet insurance review, Spot Pet Insurance does not cover existing conditions before the policy is acquired.

Additionally, Spot pet insurance does not provide coverage for medical problems that appear during the waiting period or for daycare/boarding.

According to Spot pet insurance reviews, the corporation's regular pet insurance plans do not cover preventive care. However, two levels of a preventive care package, Gold and Platinum, are available as an alternative to help finance routine wellness treatment.

Here are other expenses Spot pet insurance doesn’t cover.

Procreation, childbirth, lactation, or parturition

Any damage caused by malicious, negligent, or reckless conduct

Vitamins and supplements for sustaining or avoiding illness

Pre-existing medical issues

Daycare and kennel services

Cosmetic or elective surgeries

>>Find the best deals for Spot

Spot Coverage Options

Deductibles : Before the insurance plan begins to take care of your veterinary expenses, you must spend a certain amount of money out of your pocket. This amount is referred to as deductible. The deductible options for Spot's accident and sickness and accident-only plans are $100, $250, $500, $750, and $1,000 yearly . However, plans for preventive care do not involve any deductible.

: Before the insurance plan begins to take care of your veterinary expenses, you must spend a certain amount of money out of your pocket. This amount is referred to as deductible. The deductible options for Spot's accident and sickness and accident-only plans are . However, plans for preventive care do not involve any deductible. Reimbursement amounts: After the annual deductible has been settled, Spot pet insurance will reimburse you for a portion of the medical expenses up to the coverage limit. There are three available reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%, which are associated with the two primary plans of Spot Insurance. On the other hand, plans for preventive care are not subjected to any reimbursement percentages.

After the annual deductible has been settled, Spot pet insurance will reimburse you for a portion of the medical expenses up to the coverage limit. There are three available reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%, which are associated with the two primary plans of Spot Insurance. On the other hand, plans for preventive care are not subjected to any reimbursement percentages. Coverage limits: The range of annual coverage provided by Spot extends from $2,500 up to no limit. Waiting for your pet insurance policy to take effect is standard in the pet insurance industry. Spot insurance, for instance, has a waiting period of 14 days for illnesses and accidents. While other companies offer shorter waiting times for accidents, the same 14-day waiting period for illnesses is standard across the industry.

Additionally, some insurers require a longer waiting period for specific conditions, such as cruciate ligament issues. However, there are no additional wait times with Spot Insurance.

How Much Does Spot Insurance Cost?

How much does pet insurance cost if you buy Spot plans? To illustrate the cost of coverage, a one-year-old female mixed-breed dog in Texas would have a monthly premium of $36.54 if you choose a plan with a $500 yearly deductible, a $5,000 annual limit, and a 90% reimbursement rate.

If you have a domestic shorthair male cat of less than one year old, the same coverage would cost $16.51 monthly.

Like the best life insurance for humans, the amount you pay for your pet can be affected by various factors, like the type of coverage you choose, the age and breed of your pet, and where you live. That said, Spot takes a top position in our best cheap pet insurance review.

>>Check the latest pricing for Spot

Consumer Experience

Spot Insurance offers a user-friendly website and mobile app for customers to request quotes, register pets, and access plan reviews, while their app allows for policy management, claim filing, and tracking.

With customer service available through phone and email, and an AI chatbot to assist with FAQs, Spot Insurance provides easy and convenient solutions for pet insurance.

Website : Individuals interested in Spot Insurance services can quickly request a quote and register their pet on their user-friendly website. It features a detailed FAQ section that answers many customer queries. Those needing more information regarding Spot pet insurance reviews can find sample plans on the same website.

: Individuals interested in Spot Insurance services can quickly request a quote and register their pet on their user-friendly website. It features a detailed FAQ section that answers many customer queries. Those needing more information regarding Spot pet insurance reviews can find sample plans on the same website. App : Android and iOS users may download the Spot Insurance app. Clients may use the app to examine their policy, submit a claim, and follow its progress. You can submit claims within nine months of the treatment date on the website or the mobile app. After paying the veterinary fees, customers can request a reimbursement from Spot.

: Android and iOS users may download the Spot Insurance app. Clients may use the app to examine their policy, submit a claim, and follow its progress. You can submit claims within nine months of the treatment date on the website or the mobile app. After paying the veterinary fees, customers can request a reimbursement from Spot. Customer service: If you need to contact Spot insurance customer care, you can do so between 8 am and 8 pm Eastern time, Monday to Friday. The contact number is 800-905-1595, and you can also find the company's contact page to send an email.

>>Find the best deals for Spot

Spot vs. The Competition

Here, we compare Spot to other best pet insurance providers.

Spot vs. Lemonade

Spot and Lemonade offer pet insurance plans with the option of covering just accidents or both accidents and illnesses.

Moreover, they both provide add-ons that cover preventive care. Lemonade's plans come with riders for physical therapy, vet visits, and dental issues. In contrast, Spot Insurance plans include some physical rehabilitation and vet visit costs related to covered diseases and accidents.

Looking at our example for a one-year-old female mixed-breed dog in Texas, the monthly premium for Spot is $36.54. Lemonade is $19.44, with a $500 annual deductible, a $5,000 annual benefit maximum, and a 90% reimbursement rate.

If the pet is a domestic shorthair male cat less than a year old, then the monthly premiums are $16.51 with Spot insurance and $11 with Lemonade. That said, Lemonade pet insurance is available in 35 states plus Washington, D.C.

>>Check the best prices for Lemonade

Spot vs. Trupanion

When it comes to medical coverage for cats and dogs, Spot pet insurance and Trupanion are both available options. Although they both have waiting periods, they differ in length; Trupanion has a 30-day waiting period for illnesses and a 5-day waiting period for accidents, whereas Spot insurance has a 14-day waiting period for both accidents and illnesses.

In addition, Spot insurance includes microchipping in its basic plans, but Trupanion does not. Furthermore, Trupanion does not offer preventive care for regular wellness coverage, whereas Spot insurance does cover pet checkups related to illness and injury.

Spot pet insurance reviews offer policies with annual deductibles, yearly coverage limits, various reimbursement rates, and plans with unlimited annual coverage limits.

On the other hand, Trupanion has no coverage limits and a fixed reimbursement rate of 90%. Moreover, they have different deductibles, with Trupanion having a per-condition deductible and Spot insurance having an annual deductible.

>>Check the latest pricing for Trupanion

Spot Pet Insurance vs. Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pumpkin pet insurance offers a wellness add-on and an accident and sickness plan. However, unlike Spot insurance, it does not provide an accident-only option.

According to our Pumpkin pet insurance review, both services offer an option with unlimited yearly coverage for dogs and cats.

Although Spot's reimbursement rates differ, all Pumpkin plans refund clients at a 90% rate. Your vet could be paid directly by Pumpkin. You can also pay your pet-related bills in full using Spot and then get reimbursed.

>>Find the best deals for Pumpkin

Spot Insurance vs. Healthy Paws

The sole accident and sickness plan available via Healthy Paws pet insurance is for accidents and illnesses; there are no alternatives for accident-only or wellness coverage.

The standard accident and sickness plan for Healthy Paws is less comprehensive than Spot's since it does not cover exam costs, prescription food, or supplements.

Like Spot pet insurance, Healthy Paws offers several reimbursement percentages and an option for limitless yearly coverage.

Healthy Paws processes most claims in two to ten days, while Spot insurance does not mention a typical processing period.

>>Check the best prices for Healthy Paws

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: FAQ

Here, we cover common questions about Spot pet insurance.

How Do I Buy Spot Pet Insurance?

To get Spot pet insurance, you should go to their website and press their "Free Quote" or "Request a Quote" buttons, which will then take you to a form to answer a few questions.

You must specify the age, gender, breed, and type of pet (dog or cat), and the minimum age for pets to be insured is eight weeks.

You'll find no upper age limit when looking into Spot pet insurance reviews. You will also have the option to provide details about any other pets you'd like to be insured. Additionally, your email address and ZIP code will be needed. You will not be obligated to purchase the insurance after obtaining your estimate.

Is There a Waiting Period for a Spot Insurance Policy?

No matter what location you call home, Spot pet insurance has a mandatory two-week waiting period for pets of all ages and conditions.

Spot insurance is unlike several other insurance companies, some of which have different waiting times depending on the age or condition of the pet.

Additionally, Spot's 14-day waiting period is constant, unlike other insurance companies that may have a waiting time of six months to a year for animals with cruciate ligaments or hip dysplasia.

Does Spot Insurance Offer a Wellness Plan?

As the best pet insurance for cats and dogs, two preventive care plans from Spot insurance include certain wellness costs. The Gold Package adds $9.95 monthly, while the Platinum Package costs $24.95 per pet.

Does Spot Insurance Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

Conditions already existing before enrolling in the Spot pet insurance plan or during the waiting period for coverage are not insured by Spot. This includes any indicators of sickness or injury.

The condition will not be considered pre-existing if the pet has not presented any symptoms of the disorder for 180 days.

The only exceptions are knee and ligament issues, which are considered preexisting for the entire life of the pet and will not be insured if found before the plan was registered or during the waiting period.

>>Find the best deals for Spot

Does Spot Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?

The Spay and Neuter procedure are part of Spot's Platinum Preventative Care Plan. Those with the Basic Spot Insurance Plan or Gold Preventative Care Plan cannot access this service.

Does Spot Pet Insurance Cover Dental Cleanings?

Spot's Gold and Platinum Preventative Care riders provide coverage for dental cleanings at a rate of either $100 or $150, depending on the particular rider.

On the other hand, Spot's regular Accidents & Sickness and Accident insurance does not include coverage for dental cleanings.

How Do I Contact Spot’s Customer Service?

Spot pet insurance customer service line is available Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm EST. If you cannot reach out during those hours, you can send an email through the website's contact page. Unfortunately, the company doesn't offer a chatbot.

Does Spot Insurance Have Any Coverage Limits?

Spot Pet Insurance reviews offer various annual coverage limits, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, with the possibility of selecting unlimited coverage.

>>Check the latest pricing for Spot

Does Spot Pet Insurance Have a Deductible?

Yes. All Spot insurance packages offer yearly deductibles.

How Do I File a Claim With Spot?

You have two ways to submit a claim: fill out a form on the website or use the claims button in the Spot app to upload a picture of your invoice. If Spot insurance needs your doctor's medical records, they will contact them directly. Customers must submit a claim within 270 days from the date of treatment.

How Long Does It Take Spot Insurance To Reimburse a Claim?

After you pay your veterinarian and submit your request, Spot will either provide a direct deposit or mail a check to you as a reimbursement. If you need to file a complaint, it usually takes around a month to do so.

How Do I Cancel a Spot Pet Insurance Policy?

Individuals must contact the company via telephone or email to terminate their insurance policy, which Spot Insurance can accomplish at any moment.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Final Verdict

Spot pet insurance for dogs and cats makes it a viable option for pet owners who want the flexibility of choosing coverage for accidents only or for injuries and sickness. There's also a wide range of choices for the total cost of coverage every year, the extent to which expenses are reimbursed, and the size of the deductible.

In addition, you may choose to include a wellness plan and access a pet telemedicine hotline that is open around the clock.

Related Articles: