Is Pet Insurance Worth It and Do You Need It in 2023? Pros, Cons, Vet Perspective

Pets Best is one of our leading choices for the top pet insurance companies of 2023. It is one of the few insurers that offer coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetics for animals with mobility difficulties.

Pets Best is ideal if your pet breed is susceptible to limb or joint problems, such as degenerative joint diseases or hip dysplasia.

In addition, the company’s rules are more adaptable than its competitors. It provides customers with a broad selection of deductibles and limitless yearly coverage. These options offer flexibility, especially for pet owners willing to pay for comprehensive coverage.

Our Pets Best pet insurance review can help you decide if their plans suit your pet’s needs. This comprehensive guide discusses the features and benefits of Pets Best pet coverage.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pros and Cons

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we noticed Pets Best's policy differs from other companies’ plans in several ways.

We discovered various advantages while writing our Pets Best insurance review. However, we also identified a few areas that need improvement. Still, we liked how the insurer provides relatively affordable accident-only coverage and offers pet insurance for animals of all ages.

Pros

Several deductible possibilities.

5% off each additional pet.

If the doctor gives the go-signal, your veterinarian may cover the cost of your treatment without making you wait for reimbursement.

There are regular wellness programs available.

Only a 3-day waiting time before accident coverage kicks in.

It has a 24-hour pet telemedicine line.

Cons

Before acquiring coverage, patients with cruciate ligament issues must wait six months.

Unlike other plans, the policy doesn’t cover complementary therapies.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Our Verdict

Our Pets Best insurance review reveals that it is an economical and reliable insurance service. With the different deductible options, you can easily anticipate potential expenses.

We took a close look at the insurance policy of Pets Best in comparison to other companies and their plans, such as the provider we discussed in our Lemonade pet insurance review. It is reassuring to know that this insurance provider looks after its customers, given the A+ grade awarded by the BBB.

This company has paid over $200 million in claims since its inception in 2005. It provides a one-month money-back guarantee to ensure customers are pleased with their chosen coverage.

What Does Pets Best Pet Insurance Cover?

Pets Best offers the BestBenefit Plan, a comprehensive policy covering various costs associated with accidents and injuries.

If you are searching for the best pet insurance for dogs and cats, this company provides a range of plans at different price points so that pet owners can find the right fit for their budget.

Our Pets Best pet insurance review explains how these plans usually comprise coverage for the following:

Screening fees.

Therapy, such as chiropractic and acupuncture.

Dental issues, including periodontal disease.

Wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

Prescription drugs emergency services.

Physical rehabilitation.

It covers several inherited and congenital illnesses, such as glaucoma, cherry eye, hip and elbow dysplasia, and epilepsy.

Hospitalizations and procedures.

Chronic conditions.

Diagnostic exams like blood tests, MRIs, and CAT scans.

Diabetes, cancer, ear infections, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Accidents, including breaking bones, eating foreign objects, and car accidents.

Additionally, Pets Best offers an accident-only policy, covering costs associated with urgent situations like snake bites, broken bones, and accidental ingestion.

According to Pets Best insurance reviews, this plan is viable for those who can't afford more costly accident and illness coverage or those with older dogs who don't meet the health qualifications.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pets Best Plans

In this Pets Best pet insurance review, let’s check out the multiple insurance policies offered by the company, ranging from a single accident-only policy to two wellness options and three tiers of coverage for sickness and accidents.

Essential

Based on Pets Best insurance reviews, the Essential plan offers protection for costs related to accidents and injuries, such as emergency services and treatments.

However, it doesn’t cover costs for medical check-ups, physical therapy, acupuncture, and other complementary therapies.

$50 to $1,000 in deductions.

Possibilities for reimbursement: 70%, 80%, or 90%.

Maximum Per Year: $5,000 or Unlimited.

Plus

Along with the coverage offered by the Essential plan, the Plus plan will reimburse you for the expenses of any veterinary assessments necessary to diagnose and manage any covered illnesses or injuries your pet experiences.

$50 to $1,000 in deductions.

Maximum Per Year: $5,000 or Unlimited.

Possibilities for reimbursement: 70%, 80%, or 90%.

Elite

In addition to the benefits of the Plus plan, the Elite plan includes rehabilitative treatment, acupuncture, and other complementary therapies.

Possibilities for reimbursement: 70%, 80%, or 90%.

Maximum Per Year: $5,000 or Unlimited.

$50 to $1,000 in deductions.

Accident-Only

Based on Pets Best pet insurance reviews, the accident-only plan is an insurance policy that pays directly for the treatment of injury-related issues such as harmful substance ingestion or bone fracture.

However, any type of sickness, such as cancer, joint pain, or dental difficulties, is not included in the policy.

$10,000 maximum per year.

$250 in deductibles.

Alternatives for Compensation: 90%.

Routine Care

Pets Best has two different plans you can include in your insurance policy:

BestWellness : This scheme provides a total yearly advantage worth $305. A few preventive care treatments, including rabies vaccinations, microchips, and wellness check-ups, are covered to a certain degree.

: This scheme provides a total yearly advantage worth $305. A few preventive care treatments, including rabies vaccinations, microchips, and wellness check-ups, are covered to a certain degree. EssentialWellness: The EssentialWellness plan offers a more substantial reimbursement for treatments that have been approved, up to a yearly total of $535. Additionally, it covers dental cleanings, spaying, and neutering operations for customers.

After reading our Pets Best insurance review, check out the Pets Best website if you’re wondering: “How much does pet insurance cost?”

What Pets Best Pet Insurance Doesn’t Cover

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we discovered that Pets Best pet insurance covers a wide range of expenses. However, some medical expenses are not included in the policy. Here are examples of exclusions:

Herbal, complementary, and experimental treatments and pharmaceuticals

Basic pet care techniques, including ear cutting, tail docking, nail clipping, and dew claw removal that are both elective and preventive

Pre-existing conditions that began before the start of your insurance

Supplements, specialty foods, or vitamins

Expenses for your pet's food, waste disposal fees, vitamins, supplements, bathing, grooming, or any other service not provided by a veterinarian or directly linked to their medical care

Pets Best Waiting Periods for Coverage

After buying a pet insurance plan, a designated time frame must elapse before the coverage comes into effect. This time frame is known as the waiting period, which we’ll discuss in this Pets Best pet insurance review.

At Pets Best, there are three options regarding the length of the waiting period.

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

14-day waiting period for illness

Three-day waiting period for accidents

Pets Best has a three-day accident waiting period, which is more favorable than the 14 to 15-day period featured by other insurers like Spot or Healthy Paws. Generally, the waiting period for illnesses is 14 days. You can read Spot pet insurance review articles online to learn more.

Based on Pets Best pet insurance reviews, we discovered that it offers a six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament conditions. If cruciate ligament injuries commonly occur among your pet's breed, select a pet insurance policy that doesn't have a lengthy waiting period for this condition.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review: Coverage Levels

Find out the coverage levels in this Pets Best pet insurance review.

Maximum Annual Limit Options

Most pet insurance companies have yearly maximums on reimbursement amounts for claims. Let’s find out in this Pets Best insurance review how the company provides two selections for coverage restrictions:

$5,000

Unlimited

Deductible Options

Before Pets Best can reimburse any healthcare costs, you must take care of the deductible for veterinary coverage. There are a variety of deductible options offered by Pets Best, such as:

$50

$100

$200

$250

$500

$1,000

Reimbursement Options

Most pet insurance policies reimburse money back, although there are payment limitations. The reimbursement rate refers to how much deductible the insurance company will pay. Pets Best offers three possibilities:

70%

80%

90%

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

We already discussed the policies in our Pets Best pet insurance reviews. Now, let's check out reviews by people who signed up for a Pets Best policy. Find out their feedback regarding their coverage, how quickly the company responds to questions, and how organized the insurer is when filing claims.

Remember that it’s natural to hear some unfavorable opinions no matter which company or product the users are reviewing. In our Pets Best insurance review, we've gathered a few positive and negative reviews from Google.

"We and our pup have gained a lot from this insurance. It has paid for itself this year. The 90% coverage has saved us money and given us the freedom to make certain our pet has the best possible treatment when needed. The premium is quite reasonable, the deductible is easily met ($100 per year), and the coverage is 90%.”

“Justin and Emmeline L. highly acclaimed Pets Best, noting that the peace of mind it brings is priceless and that the claims process is very easy. Additionally, the automated billing of premium fees makes taking care of payments a breeze. However, I have had a different experience and would not suggest this insurance to anyone. The customer service was not satisfactory and the claims took quite a while to process.”

“I'm sure they are doing their best but it is clear that they are either lacking resources or employees to promptly settle claims.”

Missy F. has a different opinion. According to her, Pets Best is incredibly considerate of all her inquiries and claims and that they explain each claim thoroughly and deal with them quickly.

“The website was incredibly easy to use to make requests and find information. I've already done a few claims, including one that was quite expensive due to an accident with my cat, and all of them have been completely paid out.”

“I am very content with my entire experience! Highly recommended, Willie P.”

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: How to Save Money

If you are looking for ways to lower the cost of your pet insurance, Pets Best offers various discounts which we’ll share in this Pets Best insurance review:

A 5% discount is offered if you buy insurance coverage for several animals.

There is a 10% discount for veterinarians, their staff, and their clients.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pets Best vs. Competitors

Do you wish to compare Pets Best to other pet insurance providers? You can find a side-by-side comparison that includes Pets Best and the most popular pet insurance providers. This comparison chart features each provider’s typical monthly costs, wait times, and mobile applications.

This comparison is an excellent way to differentiate between the plans. Nevertheless, you should thoroughly research various companies if you’re looking for the best pet insurance for cats and dogs.

How We Evaluated Pets Best Insurance

While writing our Pets Best insurance reviews, we made provider comparisons based on the following criteria:

Pet insurance rates : We determined the mean cost for doggy insurance plans and prioritized firms with unlimited protection, a $500 deductible, and a 90% repayment rate, or the most similar options offered.

: We determined the mean cost for doggy insurance plans and prioritized firms with unlimited protection, a $500 deductible, and a 90% repayment rate, or the most similar options offered. Special waiting period : Insurance plans with no waiting period, waiting periods of less than six months, or the possibility of having the waiting period removed earned a higher rating. Numerous pet insurance businesses have specific waiting intervals for hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament difficulties.

: Insurance plans with no waiting period, waiting periods of less than six months, or the possibility of having the waiting period removed earned a higher rating. Numerous pet insurance businesses have specific waiting intervals for hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament difficulties. Direct payment to the vet : Pet insurance businesses that can transmit money to a vet directly earned extra rankings.

: Pet insurance businesses that can transmit money to a vet directly earned extra rankings. 24/7 vet health line : We prioritized insurance companies with a vet health line available 24 hours a day.

: We prioritized insurance companies with a vet health line available 24 hours a day. Routine wellness plans : Insurers were rewarded with extra rankings if they offered optional health and wellness programs.

: Insurers were rewarded with extra rankings if they offered optional health and wellness programs. Pays veterinary exam fees : Not every policy covers examination costs. We gave extra ratings to plans that contribute towards veterinary exams.

: Not every policy covers examination costs. We gave extra ratings to plans that contribute towards veterinary exams. Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses : Insurance companies that pay for death-related costs, like euthanasia, cremation, or interment, were also prioritized.

: Insurance companies that pay for death-related costs, like euthanasia, cremation, or interment, were also prioritized. Multipet discount: We favored insurance companies that offer pet insurance discounts for multiple animals.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions

In this Pets Best pet insurance review, learn the answers to frequently asked questions if you’re wondering, “Is pet insurance worth it?”

What Are the Advantages of Pets Best Pet Insurance?

Our Pets Best pet insurance review shows how the company offers a variety of plans that work within your financial constraints. The accident-only policies for cats and dogs begin at just $6 and $9 a monthly, respectively. The company provides a 5% discount if you buy insurance for multiple pets. It also features a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Add-on coverage for wellness plans is available in two different price ranges. Finally, unlike other insurance companies, there is no upper age limit for pet coverage.

How Do I File a Claim With Pets Best?

To submit a claim to Pets Best, you can either go online, use the mobile app, or download the form to send it via mail or fax.

Regarding pet and human insurance, or the best life insurance, the difference lies in who is paid for the services. If Pets Best approves your claim, you, the pet owner, will receive the amount for any vet expenses you paid.

Does Pets Best Cover Exotic Animals?

You can find more information on the Pets Best website if you need insurance for exotic animals like geckos, birds, rabbits, rats, snakes, potbellied pigs, and reptiles. It is important to remember that these unique creatures also need to be looked after.

Our Pets Best pet insurance reviews revealed that Pets Best offers coverage for puppies and kittens as young as seven weeks old. In contrast to other pet insurance companies, there is no maximum age limit.

Does Pets Best Insurance Require a Medical Exam?

While writing our Pets Best pet insurance review, we discovered that physical examinations and medical records are not required when enrolling your pet in one of Pets Best's plans. However, Pets Best will ask your vet for this information while processing a claim.

Our Pets Best insurance review shows that the provider will make your pet's coverage available as quickly as possible. You cannot make accident and sickness claims until three or 14 days have passed since enrolling your pet in the Pets Best plan.

How Does Pets Best Reimbursement Work?

Based on Pets Best pet insurance reviews, you must present a claim to request a refund for any extra costs incurred. When Pets Best receives it, they will endeavor to authenticate and approve the claim.

The company will contact the vet regarding medical information to ensure the claim isn't connected with a pre-existing condition.

The claims team, comprising professional veterinarians and vet technicians, will review your supplied information. If the claim is accepted, the company will send you a check or transfer the amount directly into your bank account.

What Does Pets Best Not Cover?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we learned that Pets Best does not insure pre-existing conditions like other pet insurance providers. As a result, any health problem your pet had before the grace period expires is labeled a pre-existing sickness.

Furthermore, Pets Best does not compensate for optional operations, supplements, special foods, vitamins, and alternative healing methods. It is critical to read your plan document thoroughly. Remember that the company has set waiting periods of three days, 14 days, and six months for accidents, diseases, and knee cruciate ligament injuries.

Pets Best will not cover other incidents occurring beyond these time frames.

Does Pets Best Cover Hip Dysplasia?

Following the two-week waiting period after joining Pets Best, your insurance policy may cover inherited ailments like hip dysplasia as long as they were not present before. Other examples of inherited conditions are elbow dysplasia, glaucoma, luxating patella, cherry eye, epilepsy, IVDD, and Wobbler Syndrome.

Does Pets Best Cover Dental?

Pets Best will cover any periodontal illness management if you prove that your pet had a dental cleaning while using anesthesia within 13 months before registration.

There is no requirement for teeth cleaning for animals younger than two years old. Pets Best Accidents and Sickness does not cover cleanings and other preventive dental treatments. However, if you upgrade to Best Wellness, you will receive $150 for pet teeth cleaning expenses.

Does Pets Best Cover Spaying?

Pets Best offers a discount of $150 for sterilization procedures if you procure Best Wellness add-ons on top of the standard pet insurance scheme.

Does Pets Best Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

Any illness diagnosed by a vet before and within the waiting period is considered a pre-existing condition. Pets Best or any other pet insurance company will not include these conditions in the coverage.

Does Pets Best Cover IVDD?

The Pets Best policy will cover Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) if your pet acquires it after enrolling in an insurance plan. The policy for genetic and hereditary illnesses includes coverage for this issue.

Pets Best doesn’t provide boarding or transportation, including ambulance transport.

Does Pets Best Pay a Vet Directly?

If your insurance request is granted, Pets Best might be able to pay your vet immediately, helping you avoid paying most of your bills from your funds.

For amounts over $1,000, you can request a claim preauthorization to inform you and your vet of the coverage earlier. Your vet must sign a waiver affirming their agreement to the terms to access the funds before the claim is processed.

You must still pay the final payment to your vet, including the difference between the total amount Pets Best will cover.

By allowing your veterinarian to take the financial burden, you can give your pet the best possible care even if you cannot wait for a refund.

They may do this with assurance realizing that you have a genuine pet insurance policy and can anticipate payment thanks to a pre-authorization.

The deductible, co-pays, and expenses beyond the claim's coverage are still your responsibility. You must pay these fees when your pet receives veterinarian treatment.

Just like in the past, you must still file your claim online.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Final Thoughts

It's time to finalize our Pets Best pet insurance reviews. The advantages of regular care and the broad extent of coverage are alluring. The app makes filing claims and tracking their progress straightforward, and the fast reimbursement is a huge advantage.

With this insurer, you can pick the services you need, regardless of whether your veterinarian is in-network.

It is not likely that a standard pet insurance policy will provide you with prostheses or wheelchairs for your animal. Nevertheless, you can get coverage from Pets Best which covers the reimbursement for mobility aids.

You can choose from various deductibles, reimbursement amounts, and annual maximums to find a plan that works with your finances. It could take Pets Best several weeks to process your claims and disperse your payment.

Before signing up for a policy with Pets Best or any other insurer, read through your agreement and the claim processing details to ensure the plan meets your pet's needs.

