How to grow your Instagram followers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Instagram has been around for more than a decade. Its global reach has made it one of the most popular social media platforms. Either you have taken advantage of it, or you have been slacking.

If you're part of the slackers, it's fine… we have taken the liberty to help you gain Instagram followers like never before. Even if you think it's too late… you know what they say, “better late than never”!

We have compiled 5 tips and tricks when it comes to boosting your account, ultimately increasing your following count. This research included critically assessing aspects such as the long-term benefits and accessibility of these tips, so be ensured we did not miss a trick!

Our 4 main tips and tricks for gaining Instagram followers:

Curating Unique Content Using Hashtags Using Instagram analytics Quality interactions with users

Curating Unique Content

This goes without saying, users crave unique content. Their brains are wired with the same content over and over. Imagine how refreshed they will be when they see your unique content… they’ll be over the moon!

This will result in users craving more of your particular content, following you to keep updated, also tuning in to every new content you upload. On Instagram, original content can be difficult to locate, but when a user is original, there's a good chance they'll be well-liked. On Instagram, unique content is valued, increasing the likelihood that your post will become viral.

“Well, it's easier said than done” you may be thinking. We also compiled a list that can you help you make unique content:

Implement your own twists on trends

Keyword research

Play to your strengths

Take audiences feedback

Gaining real Instagram likes may seem tricky, but utilizing all your strengths can surely get you ahead of the competition!

Using Hashtags

Hashtags are still used today by more users than ever before. Users can now follow hashtags on Instagram, and those hashtags will now appear in their home timeline. Therefore, by adding hashtags regularly, you can get your material to appear on a user's timeline directly, which will increase the visibility and distribution of your viral video.

However, spamming irrelevant hashtags under your post will not get you anywhere. We recommend using hashtags that directly relate to your post. But, use more general terms for hashtags, this enables you to get a greater reach. Some general terms you can use are:

#funny - 230 million posts

#memes - 226 million posts

#love - 2.1 billion posts

#trending - 267 million posts

#reels - 374 million posts

With a limit of 30 hashtags per post, choose yours wisely! If you’re still stuck on what hashtag to use, there are plenty more you can choose from!

Using Instagram analytics

Take advantage of Instagram's many features. One of the features that can boost your Instagram followers is Instagram analytics.

Instagram analytics gives you insights into your audience. The insights include their age, gender, performance, and location breakdown. Using this data, you can decide when it is best to upload and cater your videos to them.

Instagram analytics also has a sweet feature that could elevate your account to be with the greats. They analyze your account. “What the hell does that mean?!” Well, it means metrics provided by Instagram go beyond which posts receive the most likes or comments. They take a far larger view of your account's general health and can aid in your analysis of the demographics, habits, and trends of your audience.

How do I access my analytics? Gaining access to your analytics isn't as hard as you thought it would be. So, check how to increase your engagement by understanding and learning your audience’s routine. Also, as an added bonus, it is a completely free feature offered by Instagram itself. Why not take advantage?

Quality interactions with users

Not interacting with your followers or potential followers can be damaging to your brand. Users would not want to be following a rude or stuck-up person. They want to feel connected or relate to you. This is why engaging with your audience could change your page.

It doesn’t hurt to write a sentence back to your followers. It can even be as simple as an emoji response. It's straightforward, you see a comment, think of something witty to reply with, hit sent, wait for a response, and lighten up your followers' day!

Also, engaging with followers will increase your following because more comments on a post increase its chance of appearing on the explore page. Answering every comment broadens your audience, which is basically all there is to it. More people would tap on your post and follow you.

So don’t ignore your followers or people who have taken their time to comment. After all, it's your fans who will take you to another level. So start those relationships NOW!

Conclusion

After reading all of our tips, I bet you’re motivated to get started on your path to Instagram stardom! However, as you may know, good things take time. So don’t be disheartened if you do not see results straight away, just be consistent! As you may have heard before, Consistency is the key to success!