How to get free or discounted legal help

When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.

2021 saw more than 3,000 calls from Arizonans with legal issues come to the bar's Public Service Center. Coordinator Fabiola Perez often served as the first point of contact

"Many people just need directions to a starting point. The Bar can't recommend an attorney or provide legal advice, but we can guide them and educate them about appropriate resources - whether that's walking them through how to search for attorneys on our website or apply for legal aid,” she said.

Among many other consumer outreach efforts, the State Bar began hosting monthly free legal clinics in 2022. The pandemic initially dictated these clinics be held virtually. Volunteer attorneys, attending via Zoom, provided free 30-minute consultations on a range of topics including family law, wills & trusts, bankruptcy and more. The plan was to eventually do them in person. But these "Zoom" clinics make legal assistance available to anyone, anywhere in the state and offer more privacy, so Zoom it is. Talk about access to justice! To date 100 volunteer attorneys have donated nearly 570 hours to ensure more than 500 Arizonans received legal help.

The bar's newest feature on its website, azbar.org, is a Video Law Library. The page houses a growing digital collection of free content designed to demystify the legal process. With the click of a button consumers can learn about renters' rights when the AC goes out, how to legally change your name, find an attorney and more.

While the bar collaborates with many legal organizations throughout the state, its closest partnership is with its sister organization, the Arizona Bar Foundation. A major stakeholder in the state's access to justice efforts, the Foundation oversees a number of programs and initiatives that both educate and connect people with legal help.

One of the most notable Bar and Foundation partnerships is the Modest Means Project. This program provides legal services to people who don't qualify for free legal aid but can't afford to pay the standard rate for attorneys. It's fueled by lawyers who agree to provide one-hour consultations at a discounted fee.

For more information on legal resources throughout Arizona, visit azbar.org and click on "For the Public as well as azbf.org.

