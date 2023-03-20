How much does pet insurance cost and is it worth it in 2023? Average costs, quotes, vet perspective

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Your pet's location, breed, and age, as well as the level of coverage you choose, will all affect the final price you pay for pet insurance.

This is why it's ideal to get pet insurance as soon as possible after bringing home your new furry companion; not only will you save money on premiums, but you'll also guarantee that your pet will be qualified for the coverage it needs.

Similar to human health insurance, pet health plans require a monthly subscription in return for covering a range of services, including diagnosis, treatment, and, in some cases, even preventive care.

With a reputable pet insurance company like PetsBest, you can protect your pet from the high expenses associated with treating an illness or accident. So, how much does pet insurance cost? Keep reading to learn about the average premiums for various levels of pet insurance.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is a Pet Insurance Policy?

How much does pet insurance cost? The amount of a pet insurance policy from one of the organizations featured in our evaluation can fluctuate from around $11 to $70, contingent upon the species, breed, age, earlier health conditions, and location of the animal.

The cost of the policy is based on the degree of coverage you decide to get. Normally, there are three levels of protection.

Basic: Protection for unexpected ailments and illnesses (aside from cancer).

Protection for unexpected ailments and illnesses (aside from cancer). Comprehensive: A basic plan can be supplemented by office consultations, assessments, X-rays, laboratory expenses, and medication.

A basic plan can be supplemented by office consultations, assessments, X-rays, laboratory expenses, and medication. Pet wellness care: Provides financial compensation for medical treatments intended to prevent illnesses, such as immunizations.

Pet insurance is fairly similar to human health insurance regarding annual payments, deductibles, co-pays, and limits. Usually, older animals cost more to insure than those that are younger, and canine policies are usually more expensive than feline policies.

If you're looking to answer the question, “how much does pet health insurance cost,” Lemonade typically offers the most economical plans for both cats and dogs. Our analysis shows that a monthly fee for a cat is $11, while a dog could cost around $19.44 each month.

When evaluating “how much does pet health insurance cost,” it is important to ask: If you decide to pay for vet visits and pet medical bills out of pocket, how much would it cost over the lifetime of your pet?

Read this Lemonade pet insurance review to learn more about their policies.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost for Dogs?

How much does pet insurance cost? If you’re searching for the best pet insurance for dogs, the 2021 State of the Industry Report from NAPHIA states that the annual fee for an accident and illness policy for canines is $594.15, or $49.51 per month.

The cost of the coverage may differ, with some plans having lifetime limits and others having yearly limits for each medical situation. Plans with additional features or endorsements, such as spaying and neutering, may be more expensive.

Pet insurance that gives wellness benefits, such as regular vet visits for shots or yearly examinations, can cost more.

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost for Cats?

The average amount that a cat owner spends annually is $341.81, which works out to around $28.48 each month. This is because the cost of caring for cats is usually lower than it is for dogs, which is an advantage if you’re looking for the best pet insurance for cats. For instance, the typical surgical vet bill for a dog is $458, whereas the same service for a cat would set the owner back $201 [1].

The 2020-2021 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association revealed that a dog owner would have to pay an estimated $242 yearly for routine vet appointments. In contrast, yearly cat checkups cost an average of $178 [2].

This information can help pet owners answer the question, “how much does pet insurance cost or may cost.”

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost: What Determines?

Here we cover the factors that determine the cost of pet insurance.

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Coverage Types

When selecting the best pet insurance providers, the same as any other kind of policy, there are decisions to make and costs to consider once you determine “how much does pet insurance cost.” The Insurance Information Institute points out that accident-only plans are the least expensive, providing coverage for accidents, injuries, and some treatments.

These policies require an annual deductible and may have a limit on reimbursements.

More comprehensive accident-and-illness policies, however, are more costly but offer more advantages, including prescriptions, tests, and lab fees.

While the deductible may be lower, it is possible for these policies to have a cap on reimbursements. Additionally, wellness care coverage reimburses preventive practices such as exams and vaccinations.

To get an affordable policy with the services you need, the best route is to find the answer to “how much does pet insurance cost.” We also recommend comparing prices from different pet insurance companies.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Sample Costs To Insure Dogs by Breed

How much does pet insurance cost? The chart below shows PetsBest's estimated monthly fees and might aid in answering the question, “how much does pet insurance cost.”

For demonstration purposes only, the sample prices indicate the cost of insuring different types of canines. The listed averages are for 5-year-old dogs.

Dog breed Sample monthly rate Labrador retriever $40.60 German shepherd $36.02 Golden retriever $47.61 French bulldog $66.19

Read this complete Pets Best pet insurance review to learn more.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Pet Age

How much does pet insurance cost? The expense of pet insurance is affected by aspects regarding your pet's wellness and health. Age is one of them. The more advanced in age an animal is, the more costly the insurance plan will be, and some insurers may not offer policies for elderly pets.

Your pet's medical history will also be taken into account. The figures in the following table demonstrate a direct answer to “how much does pet insurance cost.” Plus, it shows how a pet's age can affect insurance rates.

In the example of Spot Pet Insurance, rates rise with the pet's age.

Pet Age Dogs Cats Below 1-year-old $36.54 $16.51 3 years old $39.15 $16.51 5 years old $44.38 $19.26 8 years old $73.09 $27.52 10 years old $93.97 $34.40

Learn more in this Spot pet insurance review.

Bear in mind that the sample average rates provided are intended for explanatory purposes only. The actual price varies according to the chosen coverage options. The same principle applies to Spot and other insurers.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost: Sample Costs To Insure Cats by Breed

Healthy Paws provides sample monthly rates to demonstrate the dissimilarity in the cost of insuring four types of cats – Ragdoll, exotic shorthair, British shorthair, and domestic shorthair – all of which are five years old.

Cat breed Sample monthly rate Ragdoll $16.99 Exotic shorthair $16.96 British shorthair $18.21 Domestic shorthair $13.65

These examples are only meant to give an indication since the principle holds for other best pet insurance companies like Spot.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Deductibles

How much does pet insurance cost? The amount you need to pay for coverage depends on your pet's age, health condition and medical history, and the extent of insurance policy coverage. Similarly to human health insurance or the best life insurance, the lower the premiums, the larger your out-of-pocket expenses.

Several types of insurance deductibles exist for pet insurance:

Annual: Options covering any applicable expenses after the deductible is met, like a personal health insurance policy.

Options covering any applicable expenses after the deductible is met, like a personal health insurance policy. Per-incident: Like with a co-payment, a pre-incident deductible demands you pay a fixed sum for each claim you submit before your policy starts providing coverage.

Like with a co-payment, a pre-incident deductible demands you pay a fixed sum for each claim you submit before your policy starts providing coverage. Per-condition: After the deductible for an ailment like hip dysplasia is met, the insurance provider will continue to cover the expense of that particular problem for the remainder of the pet's life. However, the deductible must be paid for any additional medical issues before the insurance company starts to cover the costs.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Annual Limits

To answer the question “how much does pet insurance cost” a variety of details dictate the cost of a pet insurance plan. These attributes can be particular to the insured pet, such as its age, breed, and state of health.

Additionally, customers must decide on the deductible, reimbursement percentage, and annual limit, which can be different from one plan to another and from one insurer to the next.

The annual limit is the total amount of money that a policyholder can be reimbursed in a year, although some insurers do offer an option for unlimited coverage.

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Reimbursement Levels

Pet insurance is designed to compensate for veterinary expenses once the pet owner has submitted a claim. How much does pet insurance cost? The amount of money they are entitled to and the type of care eligible for reimbursement is based on their chosen policy.

Basic plans may only cover accidents and diseases, yet policies or add-on coverage with wellness components will cover things like vaccinations.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance: Location

Many elements influence the fees that people pay for the best cheap pet insurance. One of the factors that shock customers when they ask, “how much does pet insurance cost” is their geographical location. As with most top pet insurance companies, the place a person (or their pet) resides can affect the cost of premiums.

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost: Discounts

Numerous insurance providers give reductions for covering multiple animals, and some have deductions related to service in the military, taking in a pet from a shelter, and having no claims.

These are not insurance policies. Pet owners pay into these plans in exchange for reduced charges for vet visits, procedures, and pet items. As a result, these sorts of rebate health plans are not administered like pet health insurance plans.

How much does pet insurance cost if the company offers discounts? The table beneath indicates how certain organizations compare regarding discounts regularly offered as a component of pet insurance plans to help determine “how much is pet insurance.”

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

Pet Insurance Discount Comparison

Pet Insurance Company Multiple Pet Discount Military Discount Assistance Pet Discount Animal Care Workers Discount Spot Yes No No No Lemonade Yes No No No Trupanion No No Yes No Embrace Yes Yes No No Healthy Discounts No No No No

When pet owners start looking for the most suitable policy for their furry companions, they need to consider various factors. It is important to remember that pre-existing conditions may cause pet insurance to be more expensive and require out-of-pocket spending.

Additionally, certain insurers may not cover breeds prone to hereditary illnesses like hip dysplasia. Before opting for pet insurance, it is important to evaluate the deductible and determine if any claims will be excluded.

Additionally, it is also wise to check if any additional services are included and to make sure accident coverage is included, whether you pick PetsBest or its competitors.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Does Pet Insurance Work?

Regarding pet insurance, payment is normally made in the form of reimbursement. This means you have to pay the vet's expenses initially, then submit a request for reimbursement. Unlike health insurance, you are not restricted to any particular vet as long as they are licensed. To illustrate, here is an example of what a typical pet insurance claim may look like:

You take your dog to the vet for a problem, such as a skin infection.

You pay the veterinarian bill after computing “how much does pet insurance cost.”

You submit a pet insurance claim to your pet insurance company. The claim should include a copy of the vet’s invoice and the dog’s medical record.

The pet insurance company reviews the claim. If your policy covers the problem, the insurer will send you reimbursement.

The amount of money you receive back from your insurer will be determined by what your policy specifies. Several pet insurance companies let you pick your reimbursement level, the most common being 70%, 80%, and 90%.

>>Check the best prices for Spot

How Does Pet Insurance Work?

After you have decided to buy a pet insurance policy for your devoted buddy, you can choose the personalizations for the policy (the amount of reimbursement, the annual maximum, and the deductible).

Once the required waiting time has elapsed, you can take your pet to any vet for treatment. After figuring out the answer to “how much does pet health insurance cost,” you will pay the vet initially, and then later, you will get the money back from your insurer.

What Does Pet Insurance Cover?

Once you make a payment after calculating “how much does pet insurance cost,” most pet insurance policies provide coverage for

Treatment in a hurry.

Procedures performed in hospitals and operating rooms.

To name a few, we have illnesses, including diarrhea, UTIs, and nausea/vomiting.

Cancer that is diagnosed later in life and is not a pre-existing condition.

Subspecialty medical attention.

Drugs requiring a doctor's prescription.

Procedures for diagnosis include magnetic resonance imaging, radiology, and laboratory.

Many accidents and injuries include bone fractures, bites, and ingesting harmful substances.

How much does pet insurance cost? The degree of protection pet insurance offers is determined by the kind of plan you buy. Before making a purchase, it is important to evaluate the plan's advantages, the kinds of coverage included, and the restrictions to guarantee that it satisfies your requirements.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

6 Steps To Getting Reimbursed

Visit the vet: Most pet insurance companies let you go to any licensed vet but verify this beforehand. Pay the vet: When you visit the vet, you must cover the costs of the medical treatment immediately after calculating “how much does pet insurance cost.” Get an itemized invoice: To learn the answer to “how much does pet insurance cost,” obtain a detailed bill from your veterinarian, as it will be necessary to submit it with your application to the pet insurance firm. Submit your claim: Depending on the pet insurance firm, it is possible to file a claim in different ways (e.g., mobile app, email, post, fax, etc.). To submit the claim form, include the veterinary bill and any other paperwork needed. Wait for approval: The pet insurance provider will examine your request and inform you of their judgment concerning whether or not the claim qualifies for a refund. Receive payment: Should the application be successful, the corporation will compensate you for the sum based on the policy by delivering a check by mail or through direct bank transfer.

The time required to process the payment can vary from several days to multiple months. To get your money back promptly, you should determine the average time needed before committing to the company.

Some pet insurance companies provide an alternative of paying the vet directly rather than requiring you to pay the vet bill and then wait for reimbursement. If this is significant to you, consider it when selecting a pet insurance company.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

What Doesn’t Pet Insurance Cover?

Generally, pet insurance does not extend to vet wellness and preventive care visits. However, the plans that we studied may include riders for such visits.

Typically, pet insurance will provide coverage for accidents, illnesses, and injuries and any vet appointments linked to those matters.

The companies we rated generally offer the following types of coverage:

Admittance to the hospital and surgical intervention.

Diseases and disorders of the mouth (excludes cleaning).

Medical treatments in case of emergencies.

Conditions of heredity and congenital disabilities.

Ailment of the hip joint known as dysplasia.

Specifics to each breed.

Laboratory and pharmaceutical recommendations for diagnosis.

Interventions for the treatment of cancer.

Generally, pet insurance does not reimburse for virtual pet consultations, implanting microchips, euthanasia, or stem cell treatments.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How To Save On Your Pet Insurance Policy

Having pet insurance is a wise decision to help you answer “how much does pet insurance cost” and cope with any unexpected financial expenses. Unfortunately, some people spend too much on their pet insurance and the overall cost of caring for their pets. Here are some suggestions for how you could cut down on the cost.

1. Compare policies before you buy. Examining multiple insurers and plans can assist in evaluating coverage and advantages and cost, helping you locate a more affordable cost for the same level of protection.

2. Insure your pet from a young age. Numerous insurance providers will not insure animals after a particular age, and any pre-existing medical problems probably won't be included. Obtaining protection from an earlier age before any medical issues develop can mean that it is less probable that your pet has a pre-existing condition that is excluded from coverage - possibly sparing you cash when you make a claim.

3. Increase your excess payment. Pet insurance policies tend to give you the option of selecting your excess payment or not having an excess payment. An excess payment is an amount that you pay toward an insurance claim. If you increase your excess payment, your yearly premiums will be lower.

Remember, the excess payment will be deducted from the payment you receive from your insurer when you make a claim. Additionally, many insurers propose different levels of coverage that may reimburse a share of your vet bills.

The higher the percentage of coverage, the higher your premiums will be. This will assist you in reducing your premiums. However, when making a claim, you will have to contribute a bigger portion of the cost of the eligible vet bill.

Can Pet Insurance Be Used at Any Veterinarian?

The majority of pet insurance firms will collaborate with any professional vet. It typically includes emergency appointments and in-hospital treatments.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Is Pet Insurance FAQ

Here, we answer common questions similar to “how much is pet insurance?”

Do All Breeds Cost the Same To Insure?

Insuring different breeds of animals does not have the same price tag. Purebred pets are more likely to have inherited medical issues like hip dysplasia, diabetes, or cruciate ligament injuries, which makes their insurance more expensive than mixed breeds.

Can You Get Pet Insurance for Birds, Reptiles, or Other Exotic Pets?

It is possible to buy insurance for birds, reptiles, and other unconventional animals from Nationwide, the only company in our best pet insurance 2023 review that provides such coverage. The other plans featured in our list are all for cats and dogs. Learn more in this Nationwide pet insurance review.

Is Pet Insurance More Expensive for Dogs or Cats?

Pet coverage for canine companions tends to be more costly than for felines. This is due to the fact that the average cost for medical attention, vet appointments, and surgeries for dogs is higher.

The 2020-2021 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association reveals that a regular surgical vet visit for a dog is $458, while a cat owner will pay $201 [2].

What Discounts Are Offered by Pet Insurance Companies?

When it comes to answering the question “how much does pet health insurance cost,” it is possible to get price reductions, similar to other insurance policies. These reductions may comprise yearly payment reductions, discounts for having more than one pet, or multiple policies.

Furthermore, military personnel may be entitled to discounted rates, and another option is to have the policy included in your employer's benefits package.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

When it comes to the question “how much does pet health insurance cost” pet insurance can help to reduce the cost of veterinarian bills that are eligible for coverage. However, it is possible that you may not benefit if the premiums you have been paying are too high.

Is pet insurance worth it? The amount you are refunded will also be contingent upon your deductible and the percentage of the cost that will be reimbursed.

Do Dogs Really Need Insurance?

Veterinary expenditure for canines can rapidly increase if they become hurt or ill. Taking out pet insurance can be a wise choice to take care of sudden health expenses that may occur.

When figuring out the question “how much does pet health insurance cost” if your pooch needs pet insurance, do the math. Estimate the cost of vet services for any medical concerns that could happen and get quotes for pet insurance for your particular dog.

You might discover that a low-priced pet insurance policy is your most sensible option, or save money in a bank account for potential medical costs.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

What Percentage of Dogs Are Insured?

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) notes that only a small fraction of dogs in the U.S. are protected by pet insurance, amounting to a bit less than 4%. If you're trying to answer the question “how much does pet health insurance cost” even fewer cats in the country have pet insurance coverage, with the association reporting that only approximately 1% of cats are insured [3].

How Much Does It Cost for Pet Insurance, and Does the Cost Increase With Age?

How much does pet insurance cost? Premiums for pet insurance usually become more expensive as an animal grows older. This is because senior animals may become more prone to health problems, prompting insurance providers to raise rates.

If you're trying to answer the question “how much does pet health insurance cost” when it comes time to renew your pet insurance policy, the price might also increase. Some insurance companies won't accept new customers if their pet is above a certain age. Depending on the company, that limit might be 10 or 14 years of age.

For the best coverage, getting pet insurance before your pet is considered a senior and has existing medical issues is recommended. These pre-existing ailments are usually not included in pet insurance policies, which may be a bigger problem for an older animal.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

Are Pet Vaccinations Covered by Pet Insurance?

Generally, pet insurance does not cover vaccinations. However, some companies offer an extra plan called a wellness plan that can be added to an accident and illness policy, which assists with the cost of vaccinations.

For instance, Embrace pet insurance provides a Wellness Rewards plan that can reimburse for preventative care, including vaccinations, up to the amount of insurance you choose.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

How Much Does Pet Insurance Cost: The Bottom Line

Are you wondering: “How much does pet health insurance cost?” A few pet health problems might not be too expensive, and you might be willing to pay for them as you go. However, the treatment could be costly if your pet encounters a significant issue.

Pet insurance from reputable companies like PetsBest can assure you that if an unexpected, serious issue affects your pet, you will not have to pause before getting the required treatment.

So how much does pet insurance cost? Pet insurance premiums can differ based on various elements: from location to breed, age, and health condition.

It is always best to get multiple quotes to find the most suitable one for you.

>>Find the best coverage for your pet

Related Articles:

References: