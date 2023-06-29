CBD Cream for Pain: 5 Natural CBD Pain Cream Options

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

When your regular CBD supplement isn't doing much to help relieve your body's physical ailments, it might be time to try CBD cream for pain. Packed with a powerful combination of hemp plant cannabinoids, natural botanicals, and soothing ingredients, CBD-infused pain cream offers a more targeted, effective approach to managing chronic or acute pain.

CBDfx Rating: 5.0 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ No-Mess Application

Heating Pain Relief

Natural Botanicals

Broad-Spectrum CBD CBDistillery Rating: 4.8 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Travel-Sized

Full-Spectrum CBD

Supports Skin Health

100% Safe Ingredients R&R Medicinals Rating: 4.6 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rich Cannabinoid Profile

Fast-Acting Relief

Anytime Use

Scent-Free Cream Special Offer R&R Medicinals Check Price

But not all CBD creams are the same, let alone similar to commonly used CBD supplements such as tinctures, capsules, or gummies. That is why it is essential to understand what makes an excellent CBD cream for pain and how to choose one ideally suited to your wellness needs.

Learn what makes CBD creams the right choice for you and discover how to make the most of your purchase with our detailed buyer's guide. Loaded with detailed product reviews, helpful dosing advice, and tons of CBD info, you'll have no problem tackling your chronic or acute pain with a premium CBD cream.

How Does CBD Help Relieve Pain?

As a CB2 receptor agonist, CBD offers an effective approach to relieving pain. When consumed, CBD binds with CB2 receptors located throughout the body in peripheral nervous system tissues and organs. As a result of this interaction, swollen or inflamed areas will be targeted so that relief is felt quickly.

As a cream, these effects are targeted to the receptors in the skin and surface muscle tissues. This localized application of CBD allows for more pain relief at the site where discomfort is most severe. The cream also works to reduce stiffness, redness, and soreness in the areas being targeted by infusing tissues with anti-inflammatory compounds and natural healing agents.

But it isn't just CBD that works to reduce pain fast. It can also result from the many major and minor cannabinoids in premium CBD oil extracts. These compounds work synergistically at the application site to provide anti-microbial benefits that reduce inflammation and redness, antioxidant protection that prevents further irritation, and even antiseptic properties that help prevent infection.

Whether you are dealing with neck tension after a long day at the office, sore muscles from an intense workout, chronic stiffness from arthritis, or general soreness from a previous injury, CBD cream for pain can provide fast and effective relief thanks to its natural interaction with endocannabinoid receptors in the body.

Reviews of the Best CBD Cream for Pain

1. CBDfx: CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint - Best Overall CBD Cream for Pain

Pros:

Easy, no-mess application

Heating pain relief effects

Enhanced with natural botanicals

Broad-spectrum CBD oil formula

Vegan, organic, & cruelty-free manufacturing

Cons:

No subscription order options

Why We Chose This CBD Cream for Pain

CBDfx’s pain cream is enhanced with organic botanicals and naturally occurring cannabinoids to provide maximum effects that deliver intense, targeted relief at the application site.

CBDfx CBD Pain Cream Highlights

This broad-spectrum formula enhances the power of CBD with CBG, a minor cannabinoid known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Together, these compounds provide maximum endocannabinoid stimulation at the application site, removing the need for excess dosing and providing fast relief that lasts.

In addition to the full-spectrum hemp oil extract, this CBDfx Muscle and Joint cream also features many natural ingredients that enhance its effects, including white willow bark, camphor, caffeine, and tea tree oil.

To ensure that your skin feels soft and refreshed after application, this product uses antioxidants such as vanillin and soothing natural ingredients that protect and nourish your skin.

CBDfx CBD Cream for Pain Benefits

Whether in the 1000mg or 3000mg of CBD concentration, the Muscle and Joint cream from CBDfx provides relief from joint stiffness, sore muscles, and other forms of inflammation. With regular use, this CBD cream can also help to manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis.

Plus, with added CBG, this formula helps to reduce inflammation and has been known to help treat certain skin conditions such as psoriasis. That means that this cream isn't just a powerful relief option for physical soreness, but it can also benefit the health of your skin.

With natural botanicals working to ensure pain and tension relieving effects and camphor working to melt away the day's stress and pain, this CBD cream supports your wellness in a powerful, long-lasting way.

Specs:

Product Type: Broad-spectrum CBD cream

Broad-spectrum CBD cream CBD Concentration: 1000mg or 3000mg of CBD + 100mg or 300mg of CBG

1000mg or 3000mg of CBD + 100mg or 300mg of CBG Packaging: 50mL mess-free pump dispenser

50mL mess-free pump dispenser Wellness Benefits: Natural pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects

Get more info at CBDfx



Pros:

Travel-sized for on-the-go-use

Full-spectrum CBD profile

Supports skin health

Made from 100% clean ingredients

Cons:

Consistency can vary when stored in hot places

Why We Chose This CBD Cream for Pain

CBDistillery's salve offers gym goers the perfect relief after a challenging workout. The full spectrum of cannabinoids combined with clean, natural botanicals help to soothe muscles and enhance skin health, so those gains always look and feel their best.

CBDistillery CBD Pain Cream Highlights

The CBDol Topical contains a potent full-spectrum CBD oil extract containing high concentrations of CBC, CBN, CBG, delta-8, and delta-9 THC extracted using CO2 and tested for its freedom from harsh chemicals and synthetic additives.

You'll also find potent pain-relieving botanicals in this CBD cream, such as peppermint, camphor, tea tree, and white willow bark. These ingredients are popular in a range of wellness supplements, and their addition to this formula ensures noticeable, effective results that support the power of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

For those worried that their skin or mental well-being isn't covered with this premium formula from one of the industry's most reputable brands, you can rest easy knowing CBDistillery has met your needs with included beeswax, lavender, eucalyptus, shea butter, and coconut oil.

CBDistillery CBD Cream for Pain Benefits

CBDol Topical is specifically designed to support pain needs related to intense exercise, regular workouts, or everyday activities. The 500mg of full-spectrum CBD oil in each one-ounce container saturates deep into muscle tissue relieving tension from repetitive movements, soreness from heavy lifting, and fatigue associated with long hours at the gym.

With lavender, mint, and eucalyptus oils working to calm the mind with a relaxing scent and shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil providing hydration to keep skin healthy and nourished, you'll feel the effects of CBDistillery’s CBD salve both inside and out.

Specs:

Product Type: Full-spectrum CBD Salve

Full-spectrum CBD Salve CBD Concentration: 500mg full-spectrum CBD per 1oz container

500mg full-spectrum CBD per 1oz container Packaging: 1oz resealable jar

1oz resealable jar Wellness Benefits: Supports physical recovery, calms mind, promotes skin health

Get more info at CBDistillery



3. R&R Medicinals: CBD Pain Cream - Most Potent CBD Cream for Pain

Pros:

Rich cannabinoid profile

Fast-acting pain relief

Use any time of the day or night

Scent-free CBD cream

Cons:

You must be 21 years or older to accept delivery

Why We Chose This CBD Cream for Pain

This unique blend of natural oils and broad-spectrum hemp extract is designed to ensure fast-acting pain relief, no matter when you need it. With its generous concentration of potent cannabinoids, R&R Medicinals’ CBD topical cream never fails to deliver the effects that you're looking for.

R&R Medicinals’ CBD Pain Cream Highlights

To ensure the formula's potency and effectiveness, a team of licensed professionals in the chemistry and medical field combined 2000mgs of premium full-spectrum CBD oil with natural botanicals and essential minerals to create a powerful remedy for pain and soreness.

Avocado oil, shea butter, jojoba, and other clean ingredients increase the cream's absorption and hydrating capabilities - guaranteeing you never feel greasy or uncomfortable after application.

The 75mL tubes containing the potent CBD cream for pain are easily transportable so that you can get pain relief on the go. And with its lack of artificial scents or fragrant ingredients, you never have to worry that pain-free living comes at the cost of others' enjoyment.

R&R Medicinals’ CBD Cream for Pain Benefits

With 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD oil per tube, there isn't much this cream from R&R Medicinals can't do to reduce pain and discomfort. And with the added benefits of natural ingredients such as avocado oil, shea butter, and jojoba, you can look forward to long-lasting comfort and ease.

The real benefit is for those who already take CBD oil products orally but need an extra boost of relief. With one simple application to the area of pain in focus, you can look forward to fast-acting and targeted relief that works in tandem with your oral supplement regimen - without causing unwanted side effects from consuming too much CBD at once.

Specs:

Product Type: Full-spectrum CBD cream

Full-spectrum CBD cream CBD Concentration: 2000mg

2000mg Packaging: 75mL squeeze tube

75mL squeeze tube Wellness Benefits: Fast-acting, scent-free pain relief, hydrates skin

Get more info at R&R Medicinals



4. Joy Organics: Organic CBD Salve - Best Smelling Option

Pros:

Relaxing scent profile

Organic, spa-quality ingredients

Third-party lab tested for quality

Rich terpene blend

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (from coconut)

Why We Chose This CBD Cream for Pain

The Joy Organics salve is the perfect option for folks seeking a spa-quality experience while targeting their pain needs. The luxurious formula contains potent concentrations of full-spectrum hemp extract and natural botanical ingredients that help to enhance its effectiveness and sensory appeal.

Joy Organics CBD Pain Cream Highlights

With a semi-waxy consistency and notes of lavender and eucalyptus, this salve challenges the outdated image of broad-spectrum CBD products and provides users with a truly enjoyable experience.

To ensure your entire pain relief experience is silky smooth from start to finish, Joy Organics combines their premium CBD oil extract with organic botanicals like shea butter and MCT oil.

No product is shipped without first being third-party lab tested. And as part of Joy Organics' commitment to quality and transparency, you can view these highly detailed and easy-to-read lab reports for free on their website for total confidence in your purchase.

Joy Organics CBD Cream for Pain Benefits

This organic pain cream can help you target both minor and major sources of discomfort. From sore muscles to joint inflammation, this formula nourishes the body with 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD extract rich in CBG, CBDv, and a host of hemp plant terpenes.

Thanks to the added beeswax, shea butter, and coconut oil in this organic CBD salve, you'll also benefit from soft, protected skin and a healthy glow. Furthermore, these ingredients enhance absorption and reduce evaporation so that you can enjoy the benefits of this formula for longer without having to reapply frequently.

And with its natural scent profile of eucalyptus and lavender, you'll feel the spa-like relaxation work its way through your body with every application for a genuinely comprehensive pain relief experience inside and out.

Specs:

Product Type: Broad-spectrum CBD salve

Broad-spectrum CBD salve CBD Concentration: 500mg

500mg Packaging: 2oz resealable pot

2oz resealable pot Wellness Benefits: Supports pain relief, nourishes skin, calming scent

Get more info at Joy Organics



5. Plain Jane: Milk and Honey CBD Lotion - Most Multi-Beneficial Lotion

Pros:

Includes milk & honey for better skin health

Nano CBD for fast pain relief

High-quality, natural ingredients

Delicate vanilla fragrance

Cons:

No live chat support

Why We Chose This CBD Cream for Pain

The Plain Jane milk and honey CBD lotion is a multi-tasking hero when it comes to targeting pain effectively and nourishing your skin simultaneously. With nanoemulsified CBD isolate and all-natural ingredients, this lotion provides comprehensive wellness effects that leave you feeling relaxed, revitalized, and pain-free.

Plain Jane CBD Pain Cream Highlights

This lotion is formulated with nano-CBD for greater bioavailability - meaning you get more active ingredients in your system faster than traditional CBD creams or balms. Moreover, Plain Jane uses a pure CBD isolate to ensure this product is THC-free and provides the most stimulating pain relief effects possible.

Natural skin soothers, relaxing botanicals, and cooling ingredients such as milk, witch hazel, almond oil, and white willow bark combine to make this lotion a powerful all-in-one topical solution. A delicate vanilla scent compliments the silky smooth CBD application for a truly enjoyable experience.

Plain Jane CBD Cream for Pain Benefits

The key to this lotion's effects lies in the pure CBD isolate extract known to dramatically stimulate the endocannabinoid system. This, in turn, helps to reduce pain and discomfort while improving cell-to-cell communication and reducing inflammation.

Moreover, with the added milk, you can expect to see softer, more hydrated skin with fewer signs of aging and improved elasticity. And thanks to honey's humectant and antioxidant-rich properties, you'll enjoy greater levels of protection from environmental stressors that can cause premature aging and skin damage.

And Plain Jane's unique blend of natural ingredients helps restore your skin to its natural state with all the water, vitamins, proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and other nutrients it needs for good health while helping to reduce pain and inflammation.

Specs:

Product Type: CBD isolate lotion

CBD isolate lotion CBD Concentration: 500mg pump

500mg pump Packaging: 50mL pump

50mL pump Wellness Benefits: Supports pain relief, nourishes skin, soothes inflammation

Get more info at Plain Jane



How We Found the Best CBD Cream for Pain Relief

Knowing that the best CBD pain cream comes from a combination of quality ingredients, lab testing, and customer feedback, we considered all of these factors when creating our list.

Ingredients need to be natural, necessary, and effective in order to ensure the safety and reliability of effects. Additionally, we only considered CBD topicals with a proven organic hemp source, and all products must have third-party lab testing results to verify the contents and safety of consumption.

Finally, customer reviews and feedback were essential for verifying effectiveness levels and any potential damaging side effects you may experience while using these CBD topicals. Only brands rated with thousands of positive reviews earned a spot on our list.

Ultimately, the five CBD topicals above proved their ability to relieve muscle pain, joint stiffness, skin irritations, and other external physical ailments without sacrificing quality or cutting corners during production.

How to Pick the Right CBD Pain Cream for You

The best CBD creams for pain relief have an undeniable benefit in any wellness routine. But ensuring the best results starts with finding the right formula for you.

What's causing the pain?

Knowing the source of your pain is essential for finding the right CBD cream. Whether it's joint inflammation or sore muscles, certain formulas have a greater benefit when it comes to targeting specific areas of discomfort. Additionally, some CBD topicals contain menthol and cooling ingredients which can help reduce swelling and provide a no-frills cooling sensation.

Where is the pain?

The physical location of the pain can be a major factor in what type of CBD cream for pain would work best for you. For instance, neck and shoulder creams may contain stronger ingredients to penetrate deeper into the muscles, while body lotions designed to reduce inflammation may have a milder formula for more sensitive areas.

How often do you have pain?

If you experience chronic pain, having a reliable CBD cream on hand can be invaluable. For daily use, it's best to opt for CBD creams with higher concentrations of hemp extract that will last longer without needing frequent application. However, if only occasional relief is needed, then a lower concentration CBD cream formula may suffice.

What type of pain is it?

From sore muscles to joint inflammation to skin irritations, the type of pain you experience can determine the best CBD cream for your needs. CBD cream with natural moisturizers such as milk, honey, and almond oil are typically better for irritated or dry skin. But if you're suffering from more acute muscle pain, ingredients like menthol and camphor can help reduce inflammation while providing analgesic relief.

Do you have any allergies?

Before you apply CBD cream to your skin, it's important to check the ingredient list for potential irritants and ensure you're not allergic to any of them. For example, MCT oil (from coconuts) can trigger tree nut allergies. While it's a common ingredient in many of the best CBD cream products, it's best to avoid products containing MCT oil if tree nuts are a problem for you. Instead, consider topical CBD products with hemp seed oil, grape seed oil, or olive oil for better compatibility with your skin.

Do you want any other wellness benefits?

The best CBD cream for pain relief can do a lot for muscle pain, inflammation, and other external wellness issues, but that's far from the only benefit they have to offer. Many of these topical products also contain natural ingredients such as lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint to help calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and improve overall well-being, all while providing superior CBD-powered pain relief.

What is CBD?

CBD is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in the hemp plant. It is a phytocannabinoid that produces no psychoactive effects but still offers immense benefits. While part of the traditional science of cannabis use for centuries, cannabidiol has since become the focus of modern research due to its wide range of therapeutic applications and lack of intoxicating effects.

CBD has become the focus of many studies due to its potential for managing pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, seizures, and other mental and physical conditions. While more studies are still needed to establish the full range of CBD's therapeutic effects concretely, advancements in technology have enabled CBD to be used topically as a cream or salve with localized relief from muscle soreness and joint discomfort.

In addition to its physical benefits, CBD is thought to help fight insomnia, stress relief, and other mental health issues by promoting a sense of relaxation and balance within the body. Additionally, the cannabinoid has become the main ingredient in an FDA-approved medication designed to treat certain forms of epilepsy, such as Dravet Syndrome.

Overall, CBD is a complicated natural compound with limitless possibilities still yet to be discovered. But, if current preliminary evidence and mountains of anecdotal evidence are any indications, CBD may be the perfect way to support physical, emotional, and mental wellness needs without a prescription or adverse risk to other areas of your health.

Types of CBD

CBD is unique in its supplementation in that you can get forms in different types of cannabinoid profiles. These different CBD profiles create unique effects that may or may not suit specific needs or preferences.

Full-spectrum CBD creams

CBD creams containing a full spectrum of hemp cannabinoids offer the most comprehensive wellness benefits that can boost the body and mind. Full-spectrum CBD cream for pain contains cannabidiol, small amounts of other cannabinoids such as CBG, CBC, THC, and multiple terpenes that can come together to create a "synergistic effect" that provides more robust health benefits.

You'll find that full-spectrum CBD turns any topical into a powerful wellness tool for both physical and mental health. But, thicker full-spectrum CBD creams, salves, and balms may be most effective for targeting chronic pain and other deeper issues.

Broad-spectrum CBD creams

For those who are averse to trace amounts of THC, broad-spectrum CBD cream can provide the same range of wellness benefits without exposing you to any psychoactive effects from the THC present in full-spectrum products. Broad-spectrum creams contain cannabidiol and often popular minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, and CBDv.

While they contain zero THC, make no mistake that broad-spectrum CBD creams still pack a powerful punch when it comes to reducing inflammation, soothing sore muscles, and relieving joint pain. Look for them in CBD creams, lotions, and salves for the perfect blend of pain relief and skin nourishment.

CBD isolate creams

If you're looking for a CBD cream that offers the best chance to relieve pain fast and is completely free of hemp plant compounds, then you need isolate CBD cream. CBD isolate cream contains only cannabidiol in its purest form, making it an excellent choice for those looking to target specific areas of the body with pinpoint accuracy and maximum relief.

CBD isolate creams can be a great solution to post-workout aches after heavy lifting sessions or long runs and are often used by athletes who rely on fast-acting topical relief. As such, they are usually found as travel-sized CBD creams, balms, and salves. But, if you want a premium spa-like experience, consider ordering a CBD isolate lotion and enjoy the complete body bliss that only hemp-derived CBD and natural moisturizing ingredients can provide.

Other Forms of CBD

The best CBD creams for pain relief, while powerful, aren’t the only way to enjoy the benefits of this amazing hemp cannabis plant compound. In fact, many types of CBD products can work in conjunction with CBD creams to provide comprehensive, long-lasting wellness benefits that can improve your life in so many ways.

CBD oil tinctures

You can take the same hemp extracts in the best CBD creams and blend them with a carrier oil to produce fast-acting CBD tincture drops. These CBD oils absorb sublingually under the tongue and provide CBD's therapeutic effects within minutes, making them great for when you need relief on the go.

Combine a CBD oil tincture with the best CBD cream for pain relief from arthritis, sore muscles, fibromyalgia, and other chronic pain issues. While the oral CBD oil for pain works to calm the internal triggers exacerbating physical symptoms, the CBD cream works to soothe the external pain and inflammation directly at the source for hours and hours of comfort.

CBD edibles

Not every CBD product has to have a complicated or involved preparation process. In fact, you can find CBD in the form of edibles like gummies and chocolate bars that provide you with the same benefits but are much easier to consume. They also come with the added benefit of discretion and longer-lasting effects, making them an excellent choice for those with chronic or long-lasting wellness issues.

Combine CBD pain-relief cream with CBD-infused edibles to reduce the time it takes for the CBD to take effect, and it allows you to top up CBD wellness benefits without overstimulating your internal balance with CBD. Typically edibles are only taken once or twice a day, while CBD creams can be applied as needed whenever necessary.

CBD flower

CBD, in its natural form, can be smoked, vaped, or used to make herbal tea. Smoking CBD flower is one of the fastest ways to benefit from CBD's effects on your body and mind as it is inhaled directly into your lungs and absorbed by your bloodstream quickly.

CBD creams and flowers go well together, offering you a fast-acting solution to physical pain while also providing you with the calming effects of CBD that can help relax your mind and body. Take a few puffs of CBD flower when you feel anxious or stressed, then follow up with a generous helping of CBD cream onto tense areas and feel ready to take on the world again.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are CBD creams safe to use daily?

Yes, CBD creams are generally safe to use daily. They are made with natural ingredients that don't typically present adverse reactions in most people. However, it's important to be aware of any potential allergies or sensitivities you may have before applying a CBD cream. It's also best to consult your doctor if you're pregnant, nursing, or have any medical conditions before using CBD creams.

2. What is the difference between a CBD cream and CBD oil?

CBD cream is a topical product that is applied directly to the skin. It typically contains other natural ingredients, such as essential oils and waxes, to provide additional hydration and nourishment to the skin. In contrast, CBD oil is a liquid solution that can be taken orally or added to food and drinks. Both products contain cannabidiol, but their applications are quite different.

3. Does CBD cream help reduce inflammation?

Yes, many studies have shown that CBD creams can help reduce inflammation in the skin's surface layers, making them beneficial for treating conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. In addition, they are effective in reducing pain from chronic ailments like arthritis, fibromyalgia, and sciatica. They can also help soothe muscle soreness from intense workouts and promote quicker healing of injuries.

4. Are there any potential side effects of using CBD creams?

Most people don't experience any significant side effects when using CBD creams. However, some people may notice slight skin irritation or a rash due to an allergic reaction. If this happens, wash the area with mild soap and water and discontinue use. As always, it's important to consult with your doctor before starting any new health or wellness regimen.

Fight Pain With the Best CBD Creams

Living with pain can be incredibly challenging. But, with the right CBD cream, you can fight pain and inflammation for hours on end safely and naturally. From fast-acting salves to luxurious lotions, there's a CBD cream for everyone. Give one of the hemp-derived CBD topicals above a try today and discover what you've been missing in your fight to relieve pain.

