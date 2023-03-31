Best kayak fishing accessories: 10 essentials for kayak fishing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Get ready to catch your next prized fish when your kayak is outfitted with the best kayak fishing accessories on the market.

As any seasoned angler knows, kayak fishing is one of the best ways to catch fish as the kayak allows you to be a more agile and quiet predator.

But it’s not for the faint of heart. When you're navigating such a small vessel, it takes some smart kayak fishing gear and excellent planning to bring as much gear as you could on a larger boat. As a result, you need to know how to find the very best kayak fishing gear that performs well and takes up as little space as possible.

For a fishing trip you'll never forget, we’ve rounded up some kayak fishing accessories you won’t be able to live without.

Summary of Top Kayak Fishing Accessories

There are so many different kinds of kayak fishing accessories out there, it can be hard to tell which ones are truly necessary and which ones you could do without. That’s why we decided to only recommend kayak fishing accessories that you’ll really need the next time you hit the water.

1. Best Personal Flotation Device: NRS Men's Chinook Fishing Life Vest

What we love

When you hit the water, one of the most crucial kayak fishing accessories you’ll need is a personal flotation device. The NRS Men's Chinook Fishing Life Vest excels in many areas.

But its most notable feature is its safety, and the U.S. Coast Guard has granted it their official seal of approval. And as an extra safety measure, the vest features a strobe attachment point, so it’s your go-to accessory for your next kayak fishing trip.

But where NRS Men's Chinook Fishing Life Vest really excels is its comfort. It boasts contours, a high back, and mesh to create a breathable jacket that doesn't overheat even on those blistering hot days.

Yet the jacket prioritizes comfort without sacrificing durability. This is due to its 400-denier ripstop nylon outer construction, which means the fabric is a high-density, tough-as-leather quality while still being lightweight and moveable.

And it's convenient. It has two zippered pockets, which anglers can use to store tackle boxes and other gear. The vest comes with a special tool holder pocket for kayak pliers that gives users easy access.

And the pockets are more than simply convenient. It also frees up space on your kayak because it can stow hooks, fishing permits, tackle boxes, line cutters, and other kayak fishing accessories. You can store your phone and wallet in the pockets, though larger phones may have trouble fitting into the pouch.

What customers love

Customers praise the NRS Men's Chinook Fishing Life Vest for its excellent comfort, fit, and use. Customers say this vest is very adjustable, making it a great option for a myriad of sizes and body types. Additionally, many anglers enjoy the convenience of the pockets and how breathable the material is, especially the lower mesh area.

P​ros

Made with breathable materials

Strong nylon for durability

Pockets for convenience

Approved by the U.S. Coast Guard

C​ons

Pockets may be too small for some smartphones and larger devices

Specs

Size(s): XS-M, L-XL, XL-2XL

Color(s): Bayberry, Charcoal

Learn more about the NRS Men's Chinook Fishing Life Vest today



2. Best Paddle: Bending Branches Angler Scout Kayak Paddle

What we love

The Bending Branches Angler Scout Kayak Paddle is a standout for several reasons. Its construction is hearty, yet it doesn't use expensive material that'll break your wallet. This paddle is made from an engineered polymer with reinforced fiberglass. The combination gives users a lightweight, agile paddle with a powerful, robust stroke.

Meanwhile, the aluminum shaft ensures stability. It's durable and serviceable, though it is very vulnerable to high and low temperatures. As a result, it's best to glove-up before grabbing the paddle to protect your skin from extreme temperatures.

This paddle is also customizable with exceptional features, like a dual tape measure on the handle, comfortable aluminum shaft, a hook retrieval blade system, efficient adjustable feathering angles, and tight paddle blades.

Details like the tape measure are a nice touch as it allows you to leave your own tape measure at home and easily measure your catch. The paddle itself separates into two pieces for compact travel and storage.

However, the paddles are oblong, which can feel too heavy in the water after a while. The aluminum shaft doesn't help with the heaviness, and newer paddlers can have a steep learning curve when getting used to the weight.

What customers love

Many kayakers enjoy the angled paddle from Bending Branches due to its affordability and superior performance in the water. However, some customers report they struggle with the weight of these paddles.

P​ros

Made with durable materials to expertly cut through waves

Includes a tape measure for convenience

Hook retrieval blade system reduces the chances of losing paddles

Two-piece shaft for more compact storage option

C​ons

Aluminum weighs the paddles down

S​pecs

Size: 220 cm, 230 cm, 240 cm

Weight: 36 ounces

Color: Sage Green, Orange

Learn more about Bending Branches Angler Scout Kayak Paddle today



3. Best Kayak Fishing Crate: YakAttack BlackPak Pro Kayak Fishing Crate System

What we love

This crate from YakAttack is your one-stop for transporting all of your essential gear. On kayaks, space is hard to come by, so this crate gives you a little extra room to store tackle boxes and other kayak fishing accessories.

Though it has an impressive amount of storage capabilities, this crate manages to be 25% lighter than the previous BlackPack model.

The YakAttack crate includes thoughtful details like sound-dampening rubber bumpers to prevent loud lids from scaring away fish. The lid also employs adjustable hinges to keep it open at multiple angles.

Additionally, the hooks on the crate can connect to your fishing rod to prevent rods from falling overboard. The hooks even have grooves for snap bungee cords for further stability.

It’s worth noting that the box does require an in-depth assembly, and it might take a few tries before you get everything set up properly.

W​hat customers love

Customers praise this accessory for maximizing kayak storage. Other anglers appreciate how much space the crate frees up and that the box itself is a quality piece of equipment with plenty of rigging possibilities.

P​ros

Panels that let you pop in even more kayak fishing accessories and gear

Lighter than other models

Quiet lid that won’t startle fish

C​ons

Long setup process

S​pecs

Size: 13 x 13 inches, 13 x 16 inches, 16 x 16 inches

Color: Black, Desert Sand, Olive Green

Learn more about YakAttack BlackPak Pro Kayak Fishing Crate System today



4. Best Kayak Anchor: Tightline Anchor K5 Kayak Anchor

What we love

Kick back, relax, and get to fishing when you use Tightline's K5 kayak anchor. This grapnel anchor has immense holding power. Because it has four flukes, it can secure your boat in any type of water, including sand beds, weeds, and rocks. As a result, this is a versatile anchor for the versatile kayaker.

It weighs in at 3.5 pounds, which means it won't slow you down while you're actively paddling. It's also light enough that it's easy to wield, fold and unfold, and store once you're back in the comfort of your home.

It even comes with a precision swivel to ensure your anchor doesn't twist or move around. And, as a result, this is a dependable anchor that you can use over and over again.

For even more assurance, the anchor base has breakaway eyelets for when it snags or gets stuck on something.

What customers love

Anglers love how light, compact, and sturdy this anchor is when placed in sand or rock beds. The breakaway feature is part of what makes it so popular — it gives kayak fishers better peace of mind. Additionally, customers love how easy the anchor is to store during transit and how it doesn't drag the kayak too much.

Pros

Lightweight

Breakaway feature ensures you'll never lose your anchor underwater

Four fluke arms prevent drifting

The stainless steel material is corrosion resistant.

Cons

Paint may chip after a few uses

S​pecs

Height: 9 inches

Weight: 3.5 pounds

Color: Stainless Steel/Green

L​earn more about the Tightline Anchor K5 Kayak Anchor today



5. Best Kayak Cover: Bonafide Kayak Cover

What we love

Never underestimate the importance of a proper kayak cover. They don't just keep your boat looking sharp, they keep it in mint condition. That means better performance and a longer lifespan.

And this one from Bonafide is made with excellent craftsmanship. The cover is constructed with superior Sun-Dura marine-grade polyester, which excels in blocking sun, rain, and wind to keep your kayak in pristine condition.

If you're worried about travel, don't be. Each cover includes sturdy tie-downs to keep your cover secure while in transit. Additionally, the covers have sewn loops and powerful double-stitched anti-wick threading for superior quality.

W​hat customers love

Customers love how easy the cover is to use and how reliable it is during transit. Additionally, customers praise the top quality, saying they’ve used these covers over several years and have seen little to no damage to their kayaks.

Pros

Premium materials for optimal performance

Sun-Dura marine-grade polyester prevents sun and weather damage

Easy setup

Tie-down straps ensure safe transport

Cons

Buyers are responsible for shipping costs of returns

S​pecs

Compatible kayak model: SS107, RS117, P127

Color: Storm Gray

Material: Marine-grade polyester

Learn more about the Bonafide Kayak Cover today



6. Best Fishing Rod Holder: Down-East Rod Holder

What we love

Rod holders are integral for any kayak angler. Between unpredictable gusts of wind, unforgiving waves, and splashing fish, it's too easy for your (expensive) rods to fall overboard and float away in the water.

The Down-East holders are all-metal, USA-constructed holders that offer several horizontal and vertical mounting positions to keep your rod secure. They’re resistant to cold weather and can handle fish up to 25 pounds.

The holders are simple to use as there are no releases to unclip or undo. They are very compact and easy to store and transport.

Furthermore, the holders are so great for kayaks because they keep the deck uncluttered and tidy, which helps anglers to bring even more gear on board.

Lastly, these holders have with wide holes for easy use.

W​hat customers love

Customers praise how easy these holders are to attach and how they don't damage your kayak. Many customers also mentioned that they’re easy to install and, because of that, they could quickly switch these holders from boat to boat.

Pros

Wide holes for an intuitive, easy experience

Come in vertical or horizontal positions

Can handle fish up to 25 pounds

Compact design for easy storage

Cons

No cutout for trigger rods

S​pecs

Mount type: Inboard Bracket Mount, Clamp Mount

Weight capacity: 25 pounds

Learn more about the Down-East Rod Holder today



7. Best Wheel System: Native Watercraft Sidekick Onboard Wheel System for Kayaks

What we love

Never struggle to transport your kayak again when you use the Native Watercraft Sidekick Onboard system. What’s great about this wheel system is it comes ready to mount. Additionally, it folds down and up to keep the wheels out of the way and out of the water.

It’s worth noting that some anglers have difficulty installing this piece of equipment. Though it’s on the lighter end, these kayak carts can be unwieldy and complicated to set up.

What customers love

Most kayak anglers love this dolly and wheel system as it is sturdy, durable, and supports weight well. Others praise how well it works in water and are surprised that the wheels can float.

Pros

Manageable weight for easy maneuvering

Folds down for ease of use

Ready to mount

Cons

Not compatible with Manta Ray and LT models

Learn more about the Native Watercraft Sidekick Onboard Wheel System today



8. Best Light For Safety: Guardian Angel Devices Elite Series Multi-Functional Kayak Light

What we love

The Guardian Angel Devices Elite Series Multi-Functional Kayak Light is one of the most essential kayak fishing accessories, especially if you like going at night.

It’s a magnetic mounted light with a rechargeable battery that boasts long-range visibility so you can be seen up to five miles away. This life-saving piece of gear is dust-proof, shockproof, and waterproof, so you can depend on it whenever adventure calls.

Because it uses a built-in Neodymium magnet mounting system, you can place it on any surface to maximize visibility. And four separate LED brightness settings with different flashing patterns are optimal for safety and allow you to adjust based on weather conditions. If you're ever in trouble, the light also has an SOS flash emergency feature.

Guardian Angel Devices included a LED battery indicator which will easily indicate how much battery you have left. Overall, kayakers will be happy to employ this safety device when paddling in unknown waters.

W​hat customers love

Kayak anglers love this light, saying that it provides visibility even in foggy or poor conditions. The light is also practical, with many kayakers saying they can use it to make nighttime rigging or breakdowns even easier.

P​ros

Long battery life

Four brightness and flash settings

SOS feature for better safety

Front and rear lights

Cons

Not as bright as some competitors

S​pecs

Weight: 3 ounces

Brightness settings: Low, Medium, High, Max

Visibility range: 5 miles

Power source: Rechargeable battery

L​earn more about Guardian Angel Devices Elite Series Multi-Functional Kayak Light today



9. Best Bilge Pump: Attwood Hand-Operated Bilge Pump

What we love

This large kayak fishing hand pump is crucial for water removal if your boat starts filling up. It's a durable, light plastic pump that quickly removes water for smaller vessels like kayaks.

How quickly? This 24-inch-long pump can remove an impressive 8 gallons per minute. As a result, the hand-operated pump from Attwood is one of the best kayak fishing accessories for emergencies.

Additionally, since the pump has a hose, you can project water far away from the boat so you know that the water you remove has no chance of spilling back in.

However, sometimes water can leak out of the handle, and dirt can clog the shaft.

What customers love

Most anglers are pleased with this large pump and hose. Although it's larger than some customers expected, it's efficient at pumping water and holds up well. Additionally, the company ships items quickly for those last-minute saltwater fishing trips.

P​ros

Easy to use and transport

Large shaft for fast-acting water removal

Detachable hose

Light and durable

C​ons

Debris may eventually clog the shaft

S​pecs

Pump length: 24 inches

Hose length: 32 inches

Water removal rate: 8 gallons/minute

L​earn more about the Attwood Hand-Operated Bilge Pump today



10. Best Fishing Net: YakAttack Leverage Landing Net

What we love

The YakAttack Leverage Landing Net is designed to help you land your next catch. It’s got a forearm grip, for stability and control. That means this is one of the most useful kayak fishing accessories for a successful trip.

The net uses a hinge for fast, easy folding and unfolding. Gentle rubber netting makes for a sturdy net that does not damage fish, an excellent feature for fishermen catching and releasing.

What customers love

Customers report having positive experiences with the construction and have raised no issues with durability. Other anglers appreciate how this net folds and stores and how compact it can fit in a rod holder.

P​ros

Gentle rubber netting for catch and release

Easy to fold and store

Forearm grip for a better grip and more leverage

Made from strong, durable materials

Cons

May be difficult to mount for some people

S​pecs

Model: LLN122047, LLN122047K, LLN202148, LLN202148K, LLN202160

Learn more about the YakAttack Leverage Landing Net today



How We Picked The Best Kayak Fishing Accessories

We only use industry veterans to curate the best kayak fishing accessories. Our team is comprised of passionate kayaking experts and outdoor enthusiasts, and we are passionate about finding the best fishing gear to recommend.

We also use in-house testing and thoroughly vet each product to ensure it meets proper standards. Lastly, we analyze hundreds of reviews to find meaningful feedback from customers we can count on.

This meticulous process ensures that we’ve rounded up the absolute best kayak fishing accessories.

How to Choose The Best Fishing Kayaks

Choosing the best fishing kayak requires kayak anglers to consider many before pulling the trigger on their new purchase. Before you make a purchase, it's important to consider different factors like where you plan to fish and weight capacity.

Where Are You Fishing?

The most vital factor in determining which fishing kayaks are the best is knowing where you plan to hit the water. Different waters demand different kayak features, so it's important to consider your lifestyle and location before making a purchase.

For example, if you plan to kayak fish in calm, open waters, you'll want to buy a longer fishing kayak as these tend to move faster and help you cover large distances quickly.

Narrower kayaks, too, help you track better, which will keep your stamina up as you traverse the waters. You may also want to buy a kayak with a rudder system for easier tracking — especially if you're going to kayak in the ocean with strong currents.

I​f you are fishing in more hostile waters where you need to punch through waves, shorter kayaks are much easier to maneuver and have much better turning capabilities.

Weight Capacity

W​hen you buy a kayak for fishing, there's no beating around the fact that you will have much more gear and weight than if you were to take out a kayak for a joy ride. But considering how much equipment you plan to bring is essential to an understanding before you buy your next vessel.

First, consider your weight and then consider how much gear you will bring. A cooler packed full of ice-cold beers? Another person to fish with you? Are you a minimalist, or do you like having a lot at your disposal?

Decide what your average weight will be with yourself and all of your belongings and then try to find a kayak that has a larger weight capacity.

For example, inflatable fishing kayaks may be more affordable and easy to transport and store. However, they typically have lower weight capacities and less stability than traditional or sit-on-top models.

How to Set up a Fishing Kayak

When choosing your kayak fishing accessories, prioritizing safety is crucial. Personal flotation devices are paramount, as they prevent one in two drowning deaths.

Foam vests are very common and are great to use if you’re kayaking in shallow water. Be sure to opt for a vest that is comfortable with the foam high on the back.

On a similar note, no kayak should go on the water without a bilge pump as they prevent capsizing. Recently, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that 5,000 boats capsize a year. As a result, it's imperative to bring a bilge pump to excavate water.

There are other kayak fishing accessories, too, that you should consider buying. Rod holders are great for your new ride because they take a lot of stress and confusion out of the kayak experience. Keeping your fishing rods out of the way until when you need them is paramount to a smooth ride. Other kayak fishing accessories — like a dry bag or a fishing crate — make the experience much more stress-free and enjoyable.

FAQs

Are kayaks good for fishing?

Kayaks are excellent vessels to use for catching fish. Many anglers appreciate the portability and agility of kayak fishing. But there's another big reason why kayak fishing is so popular: low angles. Because you're much closer to the water, you'll have an advantage as you can easily see the fish, and you're closer to all of the action.

How much should you spend on a fishing kayak?

Generally, most kayakers spend between $1,000 to $2,000 between buying their boat and kayak fishing accessories like paddles, anchors, rod holders, lights, and other gear. When you opt for more premier technology and equipment, you should anticipate spending even more than that.

What type of kayak is best?

Many anglers choose to buy sit-on-top fishing kayaks as they're sturdier on the water. Additionally, these kayaks are easier to onboard and depart. Another perk is that they're much easier to stand in, so casting is a breeze.

Final Thoughts on The Best Kayak Fishing Accessories

Outfitting your boat with kayak fishing accessories improves your experience. They also empower you to become the best angler you can be, as kayak fishing accessories help you catch more fish. Consider buying kayak anchors, a kayak cooler, a dry bag, and other essential kayak fishing supplies before you hit the water for fun kayak fishing experiences. You’ll be able to make the most of your next fishing trip by customizing your experience with logistical, fun kayak fishing accessories!

