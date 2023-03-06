Best golf clubs for women: 10 Sets that are a total hole-in-one

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

If you have been looking for the best golf clubs for women, you probably already know how daunting that task can be.

Women's participation in golf has steadily increased over the years — the National Golf Foundation reported that in 2021, 25% of on-course golfers were women, up 2.5% from the prior year.

This rise in participation has led many golf equipment manufacturers to step in to cater to this growing market. That means there’s now a huge selection of brands, styles, sizes, and designs aimed specifically at women.

Women’s golf clubs are specially designed to be shorter and lighter to help you get the most out of your golf game.

And with so many options, it can be hard to even know where to begin.

That is why we have compiled five of the best golf clubs for women, based on expert opinions, brand descriptions, and real customer reviews.

When choosing our five favorite sets of women’s golf clubs, we wanted to focus on different sets designed for different gameplay styles.

So, whether you’re in the market for a complete golf club set, or simply looking for some beginner clubs, we’ve got you covered.

1. Cobra Ladies AIR-X Complete Set - Best for Improving Your Game

What we love

Cobra has been dedicated to creating the best golf clubs for every user.

Lightweight material

The Cobra Ladies AIR-X Complete Set comprises lighter clubs that are easy to use. A couple of the club heads in this women’s golf set are made with lightweight carbon material to take some weight off and ensure a fast, accurate swing.

Variety of clubs

This women’s golf club set includes 11 clubs:

Driver

3 fairway wood (3W)

5 fairway wood (5W)

5 hybrid (5H)

6 iron

7 iron

8 iron

9 iron

Pitching wedge

Sand wedge

Mallet putter

The Cobra Ladies Air-X set also includes headcovers for the driver, hybrid, and fairway woods.

In addition to this beautiful set of women’s golf clubs, you’ll also get a cart bag to store and transport your new gear.

Well-known company

First founded as a small golf club company in 1973, Cobra has been in the golf game for decades. The first U.S. golf club manufacturer to offer stock graphite-shafted woods and irons, this company has been a leader in innovation since the beginning.

Pros

Lightweight carbon materials for faster speed with less effort

Large clubhead with offset neutralizes slice

Simple design is easy to use, even for beginners

1-year warranty for material or workmanship defects

Cons

Cobra does not offer product exchange

What Customers Love

Reviews of this set are overwhelmingly positive. Customers raved about how quickly and noticeably these women’s golf clubs improved their game.

Players love that these high-quality clubs are lightweight because it makes them easy to swing. They also praised the design, saying that even a beginner can use them with ease.

Specs

Pieces in set: 16 (including headcovers and golf bag)

Right-handed or left-handed: RH

Color(s): Black/Pink, White/Blue

Click here to learn more about Cobra Ladies AIR-X Complete Set

2. Callaway Ladies Strata Plus 14 pcs Package Set - Best Value

What we love

The accessibility of such a large brand means that Callaway is able to provide products for customers of all experience levels.

Quality clubs

The Callaway Ladies Strata Plus golf club comes with 10 different kinds of golf clubs for women:

Driver

3 fairway wood (3W)

5 hybrid (5H)

6 iron

7 iron

8 iron

9 iron

Pitching wedge

Sand wedge

Putter

To round out this 14-piece set, you’ll also get 3 headcovers and a stand bag. The stand bag has five pockets, is made with durable and lightweight material, and is designed with an easy-to-carry back strap.

Great for distance and forgiveness

This is a set of women’s golf clubs designed specifically with distance in mind — allowing users to make farther shots with less effort.

And the Callaway Ladies Strata Plus 14 pcs Package is full of forgiving golf clubs that help with mishits.

Lower price point

Affordable price allows even beginners to have everything they need. This set includes 14 golf clubs as well as a cart bag and headcovers for the driver, fairways, and hybrids

Widespread reputation

One of the most well-known golf brands in the world, Callaway Golf Company markets its products in over 70 countries and is the world’s largest manufacturer of golf clubs.

Callaway was founded in 1982 and has spent the last several decades expanding their market, so they are able to provide just the right product for every golfer.

Pros

Weighted and designed for distance shots that allow for full course coverage

A low center of gravity and thick cavity forgiving clubs

Affordable pricing

30-day performance guarantee and a 2-year warranty

Cons

Putter offers little forgiveness and can be difficult for beginners

What Customers Love

Reviews of this golf club set praise the Callaway Ladies Strata 14 pcs Package Set for its great value and high product quality.

Customers repeatedly said that this is a great set for beginners because it is easy to use and comes with pretty much everything you need to get started.

Several people rave that these golf clubs are comfortable, and Callaway’s customer support is great to work with. Players agree that all the clubs in this golf set are high-quality and great to handle.

Specs

Pieces in set: 14 (including headcovers and golf bag)

Right-handed or left-handed: RH

Color(s): White/Blue

Click here to learn more about the Callaway Ladies Strata Plus 14 pcs Package Set

3. Wilson Magnolia Women's Complete Set - Most Stylish

What we love

Their experience and contributions to the golf industry mean that Wilson Staff knows what players are looking for and can deliver regardless of what specific players need.

Premium clubs

This complete golf set comes with 11 different clubs, for every shot you’ll need to make:

Driver

5 fairway wood (5W)

4 hybrid (4H)

5 hybrid (5H)

6 hybrid (6H)

7 iron

8 iron

9 iron

Pitching wedge

Sand wedge

Putter

This ladies’ golf club set also includes three headcovers and a matching cart bag complete with multiple pockets and lifting handles on the top and bottom.

Lightweight materials

The Magnolia Women’s Complete Set, Wilson Staff contains smaller golf clubs made with lightweight graphite shafts.

The rounded driver heads and low weighting mean that these golf clubs are perfectly designed for easy hits.

Golf industry pioneer

A division of Wilson Sporting Goods, Wilson Staff has been in the golf industry since 1914. In the 1930s, a staff member of Wilson Staff welded a piece of steel to the sole of a club marking the introduction of the sand wedge.

That was not the only innovation in the realm of golf made by the company. They also pioneered the design which moved the weight away from the club head, which became the forerunner of cavity back irons.

Pros

Stylish colors with matching clubs, bag, and headcovers

Lightweight graphite shafts and smaller sizing

Rounded driver head offers more forgiveness

Strong lofts, large sweet spot, and low weighting for easier hits

Versatile for all playing styles

Cons

Weight may make them harder to get used to

What Customers Love

Reviews of the Wilson Magnolia Women’s Complete Set all agree that this is a good-looking set!

Customers say the muted blue colors of the golf clubs, along with the matching bags and headcovers, make the set very stylish.

Many players also loved that the cart bag also has plenty of pockets and a backpack-style strap, because it’s easy to carry while storing all your necessities.

Several comments mention that the golf clubs themselves are lightweight and forgiving, making them good for intermediate players.

Specs

Pieces in set: 15 (including headcovers and golf bag)

Right-handed or left-handed: RH

Color(s): Navy/Teal/White

Click here to learn more about the Wilson Magnolia Women’s Complete Set

4. XXIO 12 Ladies Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set - Best for a Slower Swing

What we love

XXIO is intentionally designed for players with a slower swing who want to gain distance in their game, and these women's golf clubs are no exception.

Multiple types of clubs

This set includes 10 different golf clubs:

Driver

3 fairway wood (3W)

5 fairway wood (5W)

7 fairway wood (7W)

6 hybrid (6H)

7 iron

8 iron

9 iron

Pitching wedge

Sand wedge

Designed for slow swings

The XXIO 12 Ladies Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set is all about golf clubs with lighter heads, more flexible shafts, and lightweight grips. These features will help players with slower swings see noticeable gains in distance and accuracy.

This brand values attention to detail, and it shows in the way that all the clubs in this set were designed especially for this category of player.

PGA-trusted company

XXIO is a premium golf brand that operates as a division of Dunlop Sports, which also caters to PGA Tour players and elite amateurs with its Cleveland and Srixon brands. Long popular in its home country of Japan, this company expanded to a global family of brands aimed at providing top-tier equipment over 130 years ago.

Pros

Ultra-lightweight design leads to an effortless swing

ActivWing technology to generate fast clubhead speeds

Detailed designs lead to impressive accuracy and distance

Thin face, interior grooves, and titanium faceplates lead to maximum flexibility

Top-of-the-line materials

Cons

Doesn’t include a putter

What Customers Love

Across the board, these women's golf clubs are highly-rated from almost everyone who purchased them.

Nearly every testimonial mentions that the clubs are lightweight but very well-balanced, so they are easy to use. Players feel this means anyone could pick up one of these clubs and intuitively be able to use them correctly.

Reviewers agreed that this set is well worth the price point because it contains some of the best women's golf clubs on the market.

Specs

Pieces in set: 16 (including headcovers and golf bag)

Right-handed or left-handed: RH

Color(s): White/Blue

Click here to learn more about the XXIO 12 Ladies Premium Complete 10-Piece Package Set

5. Aspire Golf XI 13 Piece Women's Golf Set - Best for Beginners

What we love

The Aspire Golf XI 13-piece Women’s Golf Set has everything you need to start your golf collection.

Expansive and complete set of clubs

The Aspire set comes with 9 different clubs:

Driver

3 fairway wood (3W)

4/5 hybrid (4/5H)

6 iron

7 iron

8 iron

9 iron

Pitching wedge

Putter

This complete golf set also includes a stand bag and three headcovers.

Ideal for new players

While always keeping affordability in mind, Aspire has created a high-quality club set that is purposefully designed to help beginners learn the game.

From broader sweet spots and rear/bottom weighting to easy-to-read alignment marks, everything about this set makes learning the game simple.

It’s also available in a petite option as well as the standard size.

Doesn’t compromise quality for cost

That simplicity does not sacrifice quality, as even seasoned players will find that these well-designed women's golf clubs will lead to higher accuracy and smoother shots.

Reputable brand

Manufactured and distributed by Precise Golf, Aspire has been a renowned golf brand since the 1980s and its products sell at retailers throughout the world.

Aspire golf clubs aims to provide quality golf clubs for an affordable price. The company’s ability to find the balance between cost and quality has solidified its reputation as a great brand for beginners.

Aspire also has lineups specifically geared towards men, women, and children so everyone can find the perfect club.

The affordability and accessibility of this set make them a great choice for beginners who may not want to spend large amounts on their first set.

Pros

Lightweight titanium driver head with a broad sweet spot for accuracy

Light shaft and rear/bottom weighting for smoother swing and follow through

Easy-to-read alignment marks for beginners on putter

Matching dual-strap golf bag and headcovers designed for style and functionality

Cons

Set only includes standard clubs without any extras

What Customers Love

Customers who bought these clubs said that they are the perfect set for those just looking to get into golf.

Many reviews mentioned that for an affordable price, the set has everything you need to get started without a bunch of complicated extra clubs.

A lot of consumers say they didn't want to spend a ton of money when they were just starting out, which is why the affordable Aspire Golf X1 set had the best women’s golf clubs for them.

Most reviewers agreed that the set doesn’t sacrifice quality for a lower price point, so it is a great value for beginners.

Even seasoned players enjoyed this simple set, saying that the intuitive design and weighting allowed them to be more consistent in their shots.

Specs

Pieces in set: 13 (including headcovers and golf bag)

Right-handed or left-handed: RH

Color(s): White/Pink

Click here to learn more about the Aspire Golf X1 13 Piece Women’s Golf Set

How We Picked The Best Golf Clubs for Women

Our goal with this list was to be as objective as possible in our reviews and recommendations. To do this, our team created an unbiased 3-step framework for a transparent, accurate, and independent analysis.

Opinions, reviews, and comments made by industry experts

By listening to what third-party experts had to say, we ensured transparency, accountability, and trust within the industry.

Testimonials from real consumers

Customer reviews on company websites or even social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit provided a sense of brand credibility. They also helped us determine whether or not a set lived up to the expectations set by the retailer.

Product description analyses

Companies provide detailed descriptions of their products, allowing for accurate product information to be determined. We reviewed each one to make sure we were only recommending top-tier products.

How to Select the Right Golf Clubs for Women

Selecting the best women's golf clubs can be a daunting task. With so many brands and specifications, it can be hard to know where to start, especially for beginners. There are a few things you should consider before making your purchase:

Play Style

Women’s golf clubs are often designed to be lighter and more flexible to make up for a slower swing speed. But this does not mean every golf club is the same. While they all are aimed at women, different clubs have different strengths.

Are you consistently finishing under 90? Then you may want to get a set that has a better feel.

Finishing over 100? Look for something with more forgiveness that’s designed to improve distance.

Are you more interested in something stylish, or is functionality most important to you?

Many different gameplay styles and preferences must be taken into account when looking for the perfect golf set.

Experience Level

Another thing to consider when you are first looking at a set of clubs is your experience level.

The best women’s golf club for newer players will have a more flexible shaft to help with a lower swing speed.

A larger club head may also be ideal for beginners because it will have a bigger sweet spot, allowing for more forgiveness of mishits.

Weighting is also important because a bottom/rear weight will allow a new player to get a feel for the proper way to hold the clubs more naturally.

Shaft Length

Sumner, Roberts, and Mears found in their 2020 study that the length of a golf club shaft affects the velocity and swing technique, irrespective of golfing ability. They found that even small changes in length can have a big impact on gameplay. Finding the proper length shaft leads to better posture and overall technique.

Manufacturers offer a range of lengths since this is such an important aspect of selecting the proper club. The United States Golf Association rule book outlines that all golf clubs must be between 18 and 48 inches.

Experts advise that those not interested in custom-measured clubs go by the standard that women of average height (between 5'3" and 5'8") should use a women's regular size with a 43-inch shaft.

Those under 5'3" should opt for a petite size, which is one inch shorter. For golfers 5'9" or taller, standard men's clubs — which have a 45-inch shaft — may be best.

Number of golf clubs

Looking at what you need in a basic set is also important. According to the United State Golf Association Rule Four regarding player equipment, players are limited to no more than 14 clubs in their bag.

But many players, particularly newer ones, don't necessarily need all 14 clubs. For beginners, a 10-piece set that includes a high-lofted driver, 5-wood, 3- or 4-hybrid, 7- through 9-irons, pitching wedge, sand wedge, and putter should have everything you need to get started.

This basic 10-piece framework allows you flexibility to try out other clubs since you still have room for four extra clubs in your bag.

Budget

Affordability is often a concern, and this is certainly true with golf clubs. There’s a wide range of prices for golf clubs, and it can be hard to tell which price is best for you.

Before you start your search for a new club set, be sure to decide how much you are willing to spend. You could easily spend the same amount on one top-of-the-line driver as you would for a more modest but complete set. Regardless of your budget, you will likely be able to find something that suits your needs.

Is There a Difference Between Golf Clubs for Women and Men?

Golf club sets are typically labeled for men and women. And while many women may find ladies’ golf clubs to work best for them, some prefer men’s clubs instead. It’s ultimately not so much about gender identity as it is about physical characteristics, and what’s most comfortable for you to use.

Shaft Length

One of the biggest differences between men’s and women’s golf club sets is the shaft length. When it comes to golf clubs, this can make a huge difference for your game.

Playing with clubs that are too long for you can make the game significantly more difficult. The standard shaft size for women's clubs is 43 inches while the standard men's clubs is 45 inches.

This small difference in length can have a huge impact on playability. Some brands even offer a petite option for players under 5'3" that has a 42-inch shaft.

Club Weight

Weight is also a big difference between women’s and men’s clubs. A heavier club allows for more force when making shots, but it also requires more strength and speed to use correctly.

If you’re smaller in stature or have a slower swing speed, having a club that weighs less can help speed up your swing and get more distance. A lot of women’s shafts are made out of graphite, creating a lightweight club.

Loft and Flex

More detailed specifications like lofts and flexibility are also different for women. Women’s clubs often have higher lofts to boost the trajectory of a swing with less effort. Shaft flexibility is also higher in women’s clubs to generate more speed.

Grip Size

Women’s grips are considerably thinner, which can be helpful if you have small hands. A thinner grip can help keep your hands in the correct position and use the correct pressure even through impact.

While many club sets adhere to this grip size, this is somewhat of a contentious issue among players. Some are staunchly against these thinner, specialized grips, saying that the standard grips on a men's club are actually better even for smaller hands.

Can Women use Men’s Golf Clubs?

Yes! And men can use women’s clubs as well.

A woman who is taller than 5’ 9” should consider playing with a men’s club since the length will be more fitting. On the flip side, a man who has a low swing speed may benefit from a women’s club.

The club set you use ultimately comes down to your height, play style, experience level, and personal preference. Choose the clubs that work best for you regardless of if they are for men or women.

FAQ

What clubs should I include when starting my set?

Not everyone will need the full 14 clubs allowed by the USGA. Beginners might want to opt for a 10-piece set that includes:

High-lofted driver

5-wood

3- or 4-hybrid

7- through 9-irons

Pitching wedge

Sand wedge

Putter

This 10-piece starting lineup also leaves room for you to experiment with other clubs since you have room for four more clubs in your bag.

Is custom club-building necessary?

If you have the budget, custom clubs never hurt. Having personalized measurements taken can get the exact right specifications for you, but creating custom clubs does come at a cost.

Are women’s golf clubs shorter?

Yes. The shaft lengths of women's golf clubs are shorter than men’s golf clubs. They also have a softer flex and heavier club head. These features are designed to fit a slower swing speed.

Is there a standard length for women’s golf clubs?

The standard length for a women’s driver is 43 inches, and this works best for a golfer 5’9” or shorter. Many brands also offer petite options, which are one inch shorter than a regular women’s set, and are best for players under 5’4”.

Does the brand name matter?

While some brand names are more well-known or more specialized, this should be lower on the list of things you consider when shopping for a club set. More important than the brand name is how well the design works for your size and play style.

Conclusion

Ladies' golf clubs are becoming more popular every year . This is great news because it means there are countless options to choose from.

However, all those options can make finding the perfect set to fit your needs and budget can be overwhelming. Hopefully, this list can help you find the best women’s golf clubs!

