Best Golf Bags in 2023: 6 Bags for Every Type of Golfer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

Sometimes choosing a golf bag can be more complicated than picking out clubs. With golf clubs, you only have to think about the part of the course you are playing on and your body — but golf bags take so many different things into consideration.

Do you need a cart bag or a stand bag? Do you need a carry bag or is a simple, minimalist bag right for you?

Style of play and distance traveled are also going to help you determine which bag is right for you. Pitch and putt players only need a small bag to carry a few clubs and a putter, whereas someone playing on a huge course in Scottsdale will need something to fit their entire set (and probably a few extra clubs, too).

To help you out, our team has taken the time to do the research that will help remove the guesswork from purchasing golf bags.

We also aren’t looking to just tell you that the most expensive golf bag with all the major features is right for you.

The 6 Best Golf Bags

We’ve chosen a spectrum of golf bags that offer a wide array of features for different play and lifestyles.

1.Best Stand Bag: Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

Why we chose this golf bag

If you are new to the sport of golf, a versatile golf bag that can be used in a variety of ways is probably the best bet for you. This is what makes the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag one of the best golf stand bags money can buy.

While the bag is officially considered a stand bag, it can easily convert to a cart bag because it’s small enough to fit in golf carts, and it can also be considered a carry bag because of the way the backstraps are set up to easily sling over your shoulder or onto your back.

However, unlike a conventional carry bag, the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag has legs to stand up on the course.

The Ping Hoofer Stand Bag is an incredibly lightweight bag, weighing only 5.5 pounds, that comes with 11 convenient pockets to keep just about anything you need right at hand. Some of the pockets are magnetic for valuables, while the rest are velour-lined.

There is even a handy water bottle pouch so you can conveniently stay hydrated on the course.

Clubs will be kept pristine using the high-impact polypropylene construction and anti-flex walls that provide superior support and protection. This golf bag even includes a rain flap to keep your clubs dry if the weather goes south.

Pros

The Ping Hoofer Stand Bag is versatile, working as a cart bag and a carry bag as well

11 pockets allow plenty of storage, with many of the pockets being magnetic and even including a water bottle carrier

The lightweight design makes the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag easy to transport

Golf clubs can be kept in pristine condition with the anti-flex walls, high-impact polypropylene construction, and a convenient rain flap

Cons

Clubs have a tendency to snag inside the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

Customer Reviews

Customers love the storage that the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag provides, with many golfers agreeing that it provides them the ability to bring everything they need on the course with no additional bags.

Versatility is also praised by golfers, with many considering the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag to be a great all-in-one bag option.

Specs

Features: 11 pockets and 5 top full length dividers

Material: Polyester

Weight: 5.5 pounds

Colors: Multicam, Navy/White/Red, Slate/White/Sliver, Cardinal/White/Black, Navy/Bright Blue/Red, Tan/Navy/Orange, Heathered Grey/White, and Black

Learn more about the Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

2. Luxury Tour Staff Stand Bag: Vessel Player III Stand Bag

Why we chose this golf bag

If you’re looking to take part in golf tournaments, you’re going to need a tour staff golf bag. While plenty of these kinds of golf bags exist, if you are looking for a luxury golf bag made of premium materials, the Vessel Player III Stand Bag is going to be one of the best golf bags for you. For starters, the Vessel Player III Stand Bag sets itself apart from other stand bags because it is made of tour-grade synthetic leather.

This makes it a stand bag that is both easy to clean and completely waterproof. It comes in 2 options, a 6-way and 14-way top. Both options weigh less than 6.5 pounds, making this not only a luxury golf bag but a lightweight bag as well.

The Vessel Player III Stand Bag is not just a luxury golf bag because of the material it is made of, but also because of all the features that it comes with. It has a combination lock for safety and anti-microbial pockets to store whatever a golfer will need. It even comes with an insulated water bottle holder to keep a golfer’s water cold while they are on the course.

Golfers will enjoy premium stability because of its patented rotor stand system, and the straps can be altered to be carried as a double or single strap.

Pros

This stand bag is made of premium, tour-grade synthetic leather that is easily cleaned and waterproof

It comes in both 6-way and 14-way top options with full-length dividers

Comes with plenty of anti-microbial pockets, including a magnetic rangefinder pocket and an insulated water bottle holder

The bag is lightweight and can be carried with a double or single strap

Cons

This stand bag is not the easiest bag to use with a golf cart

Customer Reviews

Customers rave about the Vessel Player III Stand Bag as a golf tournament option. Many customers say that it is much easier to maintain this golf bag when compared to other stand bags that are not made from premium materials or are not waterproof. Customers note that the insulated water bottle holder keeps their water cold the entire time they are on the course, and many customers praise how conveniently lightweight and portable the golf bag is.

Specs

Features: 6-way top (with 3 full length, fully enclosed dividers) or 14-way top full length dividers

Material: Tour-grade synthetic leather

Height: 34.5 inches

Weight: 6 pounds (6-way option), 6.3 pounds (14-way options)

Colors: Carbon Navy, Ignite, White, Black, Grey, and Red/White/Blue

Click here for more information on the Vessel Player III

3. Best Sunday Bag: TaylorMade FlexTech Carry Premium Bag

Why we chose this golf bag

Golf is a sport of relaxation for many. If golf is just a hobby for you, you probably want a golf bag that provides you with the easiest experience possible. The TaylorMade FlexTech Carry Bag is a great Sunday golf bag because it functions as both a stand bag and a cart bag. It has legs that help the golf bag stand up on its own, but it also easily fits in a golf cart. This ease of use and portability makes it one of the best golf bags.

You wouldn’t expect a golf bag to be both durable and lightweight, but the TaylorMade FlexTech Carry Bag actually does accomplish this. This stand bag is made of premium leather, making it durable in many weather conditions, but it accomplishes this while weighing an incredibly light 3.5 pounds.

The 3-way top and cart strap-pass-through makes organizing clubs and storing essentials easy, and access to everything you need is also painless. Pockets are also magnetic so that valuables remain in place in transportation. This golf bag comes with a removable strap so that you can carry it with a single or double strap.

Pros

The TaylorMade FlexTech Carry Bag is a great Sunday golf bag because it is easily portable due to the lightweight and multiple carrying methods

The 3-way top makes organizing and protecting clubs very simple

Magnetic pockets and cart strap-pass-through provide plenty of easy-access storage

The removable strap allows golfers to transport the bag in the manner most convenient to them

Cons

Relatively few top dividers compared to other golf bags

Customer Reviews

Customers love how easy it is to get the TaylorMade FlexTech Carry Bag from place to place. They note that even without a golf cart getting around the golf course is simple and easy.

Customers who have used the TaylorMade FlexTech for longer periods of time notice that it doesn’t break down easily because it is made of premium leather.

Customers also appreciate the removable straps that allow them to customize how they carry the bag and make for easy storage in a golf cart.

Specs

Features: 3 top dividers, 6 pockets and a removable strap

Material: Weather resistant PU leather

Height: 3.5 pounds

Colors: Black, Orange, Ivory, and Navy

See more about the TaylorMade FlexTech here

4. Best Cart Bag: Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Cart Bag

Why we chose this golf bag

Do you have to spend top dollar on a golf bag to get plenty of dividers for your golf club set? Not according to the folks at Titleist. The Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Cart Bag is one of the cheaper options on our list without sacrificing quality and features. You’ll be able to store up to 14 clubs in this sleek, stylish bag. If you are carrying around 14 clubs, you likely don’t want to add extra weight with the bag itself. This is why the Titleist Cart 14 is one of the best clubs, as it only weighs 5.6 pounds.

You’ll be able to carry around as many clubs as the pros use without having to worry about backbreaking labor.

The Titleist Cart Bag is not just lightweight, but it is also sleek, symmetrical, and practical. It has 10 pockets that can be easily accessed from a cart, including magnetic pockets and a large drink holder. The symmetry of this cart bag isn’t just for looks, though it is a nice looking bag, but also so that organizing this golf bag on a cart is simple and efficient. It even comes with a removable ball holder for added customization.

The single strap and integrated handles are inspired by pro-tour bags, and cleaning the bag is a breeze since it is made of polyester. A little warm water and dish soap.

Pros

The Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Cart Bag is a premium, functional cart bag at an affordable price

Carry a full set of clubs while being able to easily store the golf bag on a cart

Plenty of pockets for all you could need

Comes with magnetic pockets, a large drink holder, and a removable ball holder while still being lightweight

Cons

This cart bag is not as versatile as other golf bags on this list

Customer Reviews

Several reviews praise the Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Cart Bag for holding all their clubs comfortably, providing plenty of space so that the clubs are not just stored, but are easily removed and replaced. Many customers are amazed that a bag that weighs so little can carry so much. Several reviews also mention how efficiently this cart bag fits on push and golf carts, never finding it difficult to move the bag from hole to hole.

Specs

Features: 14 top dividers, 10 pockets, and a premium single strap

Material: Polyester

Height: 37.1 inches

Weight: 5.6 pounds

Colors: Navy/White/Red

See if the Titleist Cart 14 is right for you

5. Best Waterproof Bag: AQUA Sport 3

Why we chose this golf bag

Golf is not a cheap game. The best golf bags and clubs are going to cost you a pretty penny. Therefore, you don’t want something like rain ruining your equipment. You need a bag you can trust to keep your best golf gear as dry and protected from inclement weather as possible. Big Max’s AQUA Sport 3 has you covered in this avenue, as it makes one of the best cart bags that is 100% waterproof.

This is not just because the material is waterproof, but also because of the seam-sealed zippers that won’t allow any water into the pockets, keeping everything you brought to the course bone dry.

Being waterproof isn’t the only thing that makes the AQUA Sport 3 one of the best golf bags. It has a 14-Way top that provides an extra compartment for the putter, allowing easy access to your golf clubs while also keeping them from knocking into each other as you push your car around the course, keeping noise to a minimum and preventing damage to your clubs.

There are 9 pockets for storage. The AQUA Sport 3 has added features like a holder for your gloves, towels, and umbrellas as well. There is also an insulated cooler compartment to keep food and drinks cool throughout your day on the course.

Pros

The AQUA Sport 3 is made from 100% waterproof material that features seam-sealed zippers to keep all your equipment dry

14-Way full-length top dividers and an extra putter compartment make this a golf bag that will store and keep safe your best clubs

9 pockets with extra features like a holder for your gloves, towels, and umbrella as well as an insulated pocket

All of these features and the bag still only weighs 5.3 pounds

Cons

Not the cheapest of the golf bags in our list

Customer Reviews

Customers who live in rainy climates love that a sudden downpour while on the course doesn’t ruin their best golf gear. They praise how the cart keeps the clubs and all items in the pockets completely dry, even in some of the most torrential downpours.

Customers also note that this cart bag fits easily on almost any cart, whether it is a Big Max branded cart or not. Customers also appreciate the amount of storage that the 9 pockets provide.

Specs

Features: 14 way top divider, 9 pockets, extra large putter compartment, a holder for an umbrella, towels, and gloves and an integrated cooler pocket and rain hood

Material: 100% waterproof

Weight: 5.3 pounds

Colors: Charcoal/Black/Red and Black/Grey

Click here for more information on the AQUA Sport 3

6. Minimalist Bag: Jones Sports Limited Edition Trouper R Stand Bag

Why we chose this golf bag

Sometimes the best golf bag for you is a bag that has a minimalist design. You don’t need all the bells and whistles, just a place to store your stuff that is compact, lightweight, and durable. If minimalism is what makes something the best golf bag for you, the Jones Sports Limited Edition Trouper R bag may be the way to go.

What makes this the best golf bag against other stand bags is that you get a 5-way top divider with a versatile single or double strap in a water-resistant bag. Don’t let the 5-way divider fool you, you can still easily fit 14 golf clubs inside this bag.

The Jones Sports Limited Edition Trouper R bag is also one of the few stand bags that is made from recycled PET single-use plastic bottles, making it the best golf bag for environmentally conscious golfers. This bag comes with 7 fleece-lined pockets for easy storage of valuables and an insulated cooler pocket that can fit all the beverages you could possibly need on the course and keep them cold at the same time.

The Jones Sports Limited Edition Trouper R bag is a minimalistic, lightweight bag that weighs only 5.6 pounds while providing you with everything you need to play.

Pros

The minimalist design of the Jones Sports Limited Edition bag keeps everything nice and simple while providing you with the essentials

The large 5-way top divider can hold up to 14 golf clubs easily

This bag is lightweight while still providing you all the essential pockets and storage you could need

The Jones Sports Limited Edition bag is made of 100% recycled PET water bottles, making it the best golf bag for the environment

Cons

Few dividers may mean golf clubs knock around during transportation

Customer Reviews

Many reviews state that the Jones Sports Limited Edition Trouper R Stand Bag provides an ideal balance of affordability, functionality, and portability. Due to the simplistic, lightweight design, golfers note that this is an easy bag to carry and that it stores relatively simply.

Customers appreciate the insulated drink pocket for keeping beverages cold while playing on the course, and many customers rave about the simplicity of the bag, saying that it is the best bag they’ve ever bought because of how easy to use it is.

Specs

Features: 5-way top divider, 7 pockets and an insulated drink holder

Material: Recycled F35-R Ripstop fabric

Weight: 5.6 pounds

Colors: Navy/Light Pink, Olive, and Charcoal/Sienna

Learn more about the Jones Sports Limited Edition Stand Bag here

How We Picked the Best Golf Bags

There is nothing wrong with wondering how we decided who had the best golf bags. We aim for transparency in our reviews, so we are happy to present you with the criteria we used to make this list.

Customer Reviews

We made sure to check both reviews on the company websites and third-party review sources to see what actual customers were saying. We tried to focus on keywords that customers often used to not only decide if the product was of quality, but also what customers were looking for in a bag to begin with.

Expert Media Reviews

There are a number of media outlets that focus specifically on golf. We decided to see what they were saying about various products to make sure that our conclusions weren’t coming completely out of left field.

Interviews With Experts

We spoke to both amateur and professional golfers to see what they looked for in golf bags. The reason we spoke to players on both ends of the experience spectrum was to see what a layman needed out of a bag versus someone who played in professional tournaments.

Considering Play Styles

We took the time to research different play styles to see what bags were necessary for different situations. After all, it is near impossible to say that one bag is the definitive best bag, so we made sure to consider a spectrum of what customers would need.

What to Look for in Quality Golf Bags

This is a largely subjective question, as what makes for good golf bags is dependent on how (and where) you play.

These are some top things to think about when looking for a gold bag:

Consider how you play

You might need carry bags for professional tournaments that come with caddies, or you may want cart bags for easy transportation on push carts or electric golf carts.

Is it climate-friendly?

The climate is also a factor. If it rains a lot where you live, having a waterproof bag may be necessary, while if you live in a dryer climate, a water-resistant bag may suffice.

Do you have health concerns?

What you should consider is your health. The number one injury in golf is lower back injuries which can commonly come from carrying heavy bags over long distances.

This is why having a lightweight bag can be so necessary. While the use of a cart can mitigate the need for lightweight, how many pounds you are dragging across a course can wear you down and not just affect your game but have long-term consequences for your body.

Studies have also shown that carrying heavy bags over long distances can affect your overall balance, which can be detrimental to your game on the back half of the course.

There is also some evidence to show that using a double strap takes less of a toll on your body, so a bag that uses a double strap or can be easily converted to a double strap may offer more benefits toward maintaining your game and your body.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long should a golf bag last?

Generally speaking, a bag should last about 2 to 3 years, depending on how much you play and what you do to take care of your bag.

What is the best way to organize a golf bag?

Organization will often come down to personal preference, but here are a couple of standard tips to follow. If you are using carry bags, it should be organized from longest to shortest, top to bottom (meaning your longer clubs go at the top and your shortest clubs go at the bottom). This goes basically in reverse if you have a bag that is intended for golf cart buggies.

Choosing the Right Bag For You

There is not one definitive answer on what bag is going to be best for every single person. It comes down to personal preference. We have provided you with a range of bag styles — from waterproof bags to stand bags — that we think are the best in their individual categories.

It is our sincerest goal to provide you with the knowledge that will empower you to shop effectively so that you can get the most out of your golfing experience.

