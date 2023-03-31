Best cribs of 2023: Top picks for your little one's sweet dreams

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

The addition of a new baby to a family is a special time full of wonder and beauty; along with a metric ton of new furniture and decor to add to the home! Chief among new baby additions tends to be baby cribs. Perhaps this is because babies sleep a lot and a crib is one of the best places to do so. Whatever the reason, this staple piece of nursery furniture is a universal need for new parents and their babies.

But with all the crib options available on the market today, where does a new parent even start? By doing their research, for sure! And that’s why you’re here: you need a solid, reliable, perhaps even smart and stylish crib option to serve as that all-important piece for your new bundle. That’s why we put together this list of the best cribs available – to save you time and put the best options in a simple list to choose from. Congrats new moms and dads!

5 Best Cribs

1. Babyletto Hudson 3-In-1 Convertible Crib - Best Overall Crib

2. Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib - Best High-Tech Crib

3. DaVinci Charlie 4-In-1 Convertible Crib - Best Crib Value

4. Babyletto Origami Mini Crib - Best Light-Weight Foldable Crib

5. Dadada Soho 3-In-1 Crib - Most Stylish Crib

Reviews of Our Picks for Best Cribs

1. Babyletto Hudson 3-In-1 Convertible Crib - Best Overall Crib

Pros

Convertible crib also becomes a toddler bed and a daybed

Serves as a comfy sleeping space for kids through four years of age

Easy to assemble

Adjustable mattress height

Product Review and Features

The Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib and toddler rail is a product of Babyletto, a brand that specializes in modern baby cribs and nursery furniture. Our review team found the Hudson 3-in-1 convertible crib to be the best overall crib due to its versatile, modern, and striking features. The fact that this bed is suitable for infants through four years of age is of particular note.

In particular, our review panel experienced a wide variety of high points with the Hudson 3-in-1. Chief among these highlights is the Hudson’s convertible crib design. The crib can be converted from a crib into a toddler bed and daybed, making it a versatile and long-lasting option for your child's room.

In terms of workmanship and materials, this crib is crafted from sustainable New Zealand pine wood and is free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a safe and healthy sleeping environment for your baby.

The Hudson crib also features a sleek design for modern cribs, with clean lines and a two-tone finish that adds a contemporary touch to any nursery decor. This makes the Hudson versatile in style and decor fit in addition to its versatility across life stages for your little one.

The Hudson 3-in-1’s adjustability continues in the details as well. It has a four-level adjustable mattress height, which allows you to adjust the height of the mattress as your baby grows and develops. It also comes with a toddler rail, which easily attaches to the crib to convert it into a toddler bed when your child is ready to transition.

Dads unite! Our review team confirms that the Hudson crib is indeed easy to assemble, with all the hardware and tools included in the package. This one will look great, last long, and won’t take all weekend and the help of multiple friends to assemble.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

This Hudson crib by Babyletto can be obtained with a ten percent discount by signing up for the email list on the Modern Nursery website.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Hudson 3-in-1 convertible crib and toddler rail is a stylish and functional option for your child's nursery. Its convertible crib design and adjustable mattress height make it a versatile choice that can grow with your child, while its sustainable materials and safe construction ensure a healthy and safe sleeping environment for your baby.

Learn more about Babyletto Hudson 3-In-1 Convertible Crib



2. Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib - Best High-Tech Crib

Pros

Excellent high-tech features including sound machine, baby monitor, and room temperature sensor

GreenGuard Gold certified

Natural CoconutCoir mattress included

Cons

High end of the pricing spectrum

Product Review and Features

The Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib is the high-tech option on our list of the best cribs on the market today. This crib offers several unique features including smart and modern technology, a convertible crib design for multiple life stages, excellent safety features for your baby, easy assembly, and an ergonomic and modern cribs design.

Our review team loved that the Cradlewise crib is one of the modern cribs that is equipped with truly helpful modern technology that has plugged-in parents in mind. This crib includes sleep-tracking features, automated bouncing in two modes, and a mobile app that allows you to control and monitor the crib remotely.

The sleep-tracking feature allows you to monitor your baby with live-feed video right from your phone. This alone is a massive plus for most parents looking for modern convertible cribs with features that set them apart, but it’s the extended facets of this technology that carve out one of the more unique sets of assets on our list of the best cribs.

This crib can provide valuable insights into your baby's sleep patterns and help you optimize their sleep environment through its associated mobile app. In addition to viewing video of your sleeping baby, the mobile app will also monitor for wakefulness so parents can rest easy knowing that the app will notify them when their baby wakes up. The app goes a step further to include sleep tracking, allowing you to learn your baby’s sleep patterns and more effectively schedule around it.

This product scored points with our review team by also including two modes of automated bouncing including both bassinet and crib modes. The bassinet mode has a bit more fervent of a bounce to create calm for baby by dipping a little deeper than the crib mode, which is slightly gentler to promote sleep.

The Cradlewise crib is designed to grow with your child and can be converted from a bassinet into a crib, providing a versatile solution for your child's sleeping needs up to about 24 months of their lives.

In these early moments of life when your littlest one is extra fragile, it’s helpful to know that the Cradlewise crib is designed with safety in mind. It achieves this safety-focused design with rounded corners, sturdy construction, and breathable mesh sides that promote air circulation and reduce the risk of suffocation.

The Cradlewise is also GREENGUARD gold certified, which ensures that the crib meets rigorous chemical emissions standards, which can help to promote a healthy and safe sleeping environment for your baby.

This crib is also easy to assemble, with clear instructions and all the necessary hardware included in the package. And it cannot be left out that the Cradlewise crib has a sleek and modern design that can fit seamlessly into most nursery decor plans so it will easily fit with your existing nursery and home plans.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

You can save up to $600 by signing up for the plan ahead and save program on the Cradlewise website. The Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib includes the smart crib, an attachment for bassinet mode, and a high-end CoconutCoir mattress with two fitted sheets. The baby monitor and sleep tracker are managed through the free app for iOS or Android phones.

The Bottom Line

The Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib offers a unique combination of smart technology, safety features, and a convertible crib design that can provide a convenient and safe sleeping environment for your child. It is a great option for parents who value technology and want to optimize their baby's sleep environment with the versatility of convertible cribs.

Learn more about the Cradlewise Convertible Smart Crib



3. DaVinci Charlie 4-In-1 Convertible Crib - Best Crib Value

Pros

Four bed modes in one convertible piece

Supreme value for the price

Serves as everything from infant crib up to a full-size bed

Cons

Certain later-stage conversion kit pieces are sold separately

Product Review and Features

The DaVinci Charlie 4-In-1 Convertible Crib is a popular crib option that offers several features that make it a great choice for parents who need versatile options across their child’s early life, all without breaking the bank.

The Charlie crib can be converted from a crib into a toddler bed, daybed, and full size bed, providing a long-lasting solution for your child's sleeping needs. All of these modes are made from sustainable New Zealand pine wood and are free from harmful chemicals, ensuring a safe and healthy sleeping environment for your baby. Note that for the toddler bed and full size bed sizes, additional elements need to be ordered to complete the full size or toddler bed conversion kit.

The Charlie 4-in-1 convertible crib also has four mattress height levels to adjust the height of the mattress as your baby grows and develops. Ergonomic-focused elements like this serve your child not only in terms of accompaniment along the growth path, but also to help ensure things like posture and development are accounted for in flexible ways.

Our review team found this convertible crib to be easy to assemble, with clear instructions and all the necessary hardware included in the package.

Designed with rounded corners and non-toxic finishes that meet ASTM international and US CPSC safety standards, the Charlie convertible crib is also GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning it has been rigorously tested and found to have low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring healthy indoor air quality.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

The Charlie crib’s various formats have a few guidelines for when to switch between or progress to the next mode. As far as convertible cribs go, parents should look to use the various conversion kit options when their baby either begins to climb or reaches roughly 35 inches. At that point, the Charlie convertible crib will take your little one up to 50 lbs before you should consider converting again into the final form of a full size bed, supporting well up to 500 lbs.

The Bottom Line

The DaVinci Charlie 4-In-1 Convertible Crib is our review panel’s pick for best value. This comes from the crib’s multiple phases of early life coverage. Charlie is a versatile and safe option that can provide a long-lasting and stylish solution for your child's sleeping needs. Its convertible crib design, adjustable crib mattress height, and safety features make it a practical and convenient choice, while its sustainable materials and GREENGUARD Gold certification ensure a healthy and safe sleeping environment for your baby.

Learn more about DaVinci’s Charlie 4-In-1 Convertible Crib



4. Babyletto Origami Mini Crib - Best Light-Weight Foldable Crib

Pros

Lightweight and on wheels for ease with movement and travel

Mini size for smaller living areas or smaller urban living

Mechanism for folding for easy storage

Cons

Mini crib size doesn’t grow with baby through infancy; only use until baby can sit or reaches 35 inches in height

Product Review and Features

Babyletto’s Origami Mini Crib meets the needs of any new parents, especially city-living folks that don’t have a spacious two story home. Amongst modern cribs, this mini crib stands out as a perfect fit for smaller spaces.

Babyletto provides their customers with a mini crib that to quote Babyletto, “will outlast a bassinet and is a smart alternative to a bassinet”. The Origami Mini Crib is intentionally crafted with making the most of small spaces but not lacking in safety, utilizing small spaces, and sustainable design. Contributing to being an eco-friendly product, the origami mini crib, and its own mini crib mattress, has been put to the test for chemical emissions and contributes to a clean and healthy environment for your nursery.

Babyletto knows parents like variety and everybody has their own flair which is why the mini crib is available for purchase in a variety of 8 different colors; from white, grey and light sage green to black and navy blue.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

There are some great discounts to be had for customers wanting to purchase the Babyletto Origami Mini crib from Modern Nursery. Modern Nursery offers their customers a 10 % off coupon with an email club sign up.

More savings can be had through Modern Nursery as well for customers when they create a customer account and join their Rewards Club. Creating a customer account isn’t a bad idea even if you aren’t interested in the rewards club perks, that way you can track your package and have more thorough purchase history records rather than checking out as a guest.

If you decide to venture forth and check out this rewards club, customers will see that purchases earn your points, and points mean saving money off your purchases. Large purchases garnish more points which earns more money off your purchase.

Learn more about Babyletto’s Origami Mini Crib



5. Dadada Soho 3-In-1 Crib - Most Stylish Crib

Pros

GREENGUARD Gold Certified

Two-year warranty

Lead-free and phthalate-free

Cons

Daybed/toddler bed conversion kit sold separately

Product Review and Features

Can you say, “Ya? Ya? Ya?” Dadada’s Soho 3-in-1 crib is just that: A 3-in-1 convertible crib that converts from crib, to toddler bed, and then to daybed. Dadada has parents and quality of product in mind as well as comfortability. Dadada has thoughtfully crafted their Soho convertible crib to be a staple piece of furniture, able to follow a child from infancy to their grammar school years.

Dadada is an infant and family furniture company based out of Italy that believes in using quality products and craftsmanship while infusing timeless design into their products. The Soho crib was inspired by, you guessed it, the Soho neighborhood in New York City. Dadada chose to pull inspiration for this convertible crib from not only Scandinavian design elements but also paired it with mid-century vibes and clean lines which makes it the absolute best WIN for any new parent who wants a luxe nursery but doesn’t want to dip into your unborn child’s non-existent college fund.

The Soho 3-in-1 convertible crib is available in an abundance of color options, blending well into any already imagined nursery or being the final piece to your nursery that ties it all together.

Made of eco-friendly, fully sustainable, naturally resourced products like the 100% phthalate free and solid beech wood, the Soho has three height options, making this crib a favorite for taller parents and those looking for options that can be converted into toddler beds.

Sizes, Discounts, and Promotions

Customers who purchase a crib or other items from Modern Nursery are greeted with a 10% off option by joining the Modern Nursery Email Club. You can also earn points as a customer and member of their Reward Club. Customers can easily earn points with purchases, limited-time promotions, and holiday sales. It’s so easy to earn points that 50 points are earned just by signing up and joining the rewards program, which is free and only requires a customer account to be created.

By joining the rewards program, customers can also enjoy an automatic 10 percent applied to all future purchases.

The Bottom Line

The Dadada Soho 3-in-1 convertible crib made our list because of the quality of the crib and the dedication to all things infant and family that Dadada expresses through their baby-safe products. Dadada also makes converting the crib to a toddler bed or daybed extremely easy by having instructional videos available when parents are ready to adjust for those bittersweet growing up milestones.

Learn more about Dadada’s Soho 3-In-1 Crib



How We Selected the Best Cribs

We made this list of the best cribs available today by assembling a panel of research-oriented product reviewers and parents. Each product was evaluated on a strict set of attributes including everything from manufacturing quality to materials sourcing to breadth of features and customer rankings. What remains are the top five best cribs, outright. Any choice from this list will make for a happy addition to your home.

Why is a Baby Crib Necessary?

Cribs are necessary because they maintain a place to put a baby for sleeping and rest, especially for longer periods of time, such as overnight. Cribs are important for a variety of reasons, including safety, comfort, development, convenience, and even hygiene.

Safety

Modern cribs are designed to provide a safe sleeping environment for babies. They are built with sturdy frames, spaced slats to prevent head entrapment, mattress support and rails that prevent babies from falling out.

Comfort

Cribs provide a comfortable sleeping surface for babies. They are designed to support the baby's weight and provide a firm, flat surface that is conducive to sleep.

Development

Babies need a lot of sleep, and a crib provides a dedicated space for them to rest and grow. A good night's sleep is essential for a baby's physical and cognitive development.

Convenience

Cribs are convenient for parents, as they provide a designated sleeping area for the baby that is close by and easy to access.

Hygiene

Cribs can be easily cleaned and sanitized, which is important for maintaining a healthy sleeping environment for the baby.

Overall, cribs are an essential piece of baby gear that provide a safe and secure baby sleep environment. It is important to select a crib that meets current safety standards and to follow safe sleeping guidelines to ensure the baby's well-being.

Things To Consider When Buying a Crib

Buying a crib for a baby is an important decision, and there are several factors that a buyer should consider before making a purchase. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Safety

The safety of the crib should be the buyer's top priority. Look for cribs that meet current safety standards, such as those set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Make sure the crib has a firm mattress that fits snugly in the frame and doesn't leave any gaps between the crib mattress and the sides of the crib.

Size

Consider the size of the crib and whether it will fit in the room where it will be used. Also, think about the size of the baby and how long the crib will be needed. Some convertible crib products can be converted into toddler beds or even full-size beds, which can be a good investment for the future.

Style

There are many different styles available, from a traditional crib style to the look and feel of modern cribs. Consider the decor of the room where the crib will be used and choose a style that fits in with the overall look of the space, such as a traditional crib to go along with more “homey” style decor or a more simple or understated design to go with a more modern decor.

Material

Cribs can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. Consider the durability and safety of the material, as well as how easy it is to clean.

Features

Some cribs come with additional features, such as adjustable mattress heights, built-in changing tables, and storage drawers. Consider which features are important to you and your baby's needs.

Price

Finally, consider your budget when choosing a crib. While it's important to invest in a safe and durable crib, there are many options available at different price points.

Doing your research and finding a crib that meets your needs, fits your budget, and is safe and aligned with your style and baby news is important and time-consuming. Here’s hoping our list of the best cribs helps you save time and find what’s right for your family.

Where is the Safest Place to Put a Crib?

The safest place to put a crib is in a room where the baby can sleep undisturbed and away from any potential hazards. Here are some tips on where to place a crib.

Close to the parents' bed : The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that infants sleep in the same room as their parents for at least the first six months of life. Placing the crib in the parents' room makes it easier to monitor the baby and respond quickly to any needs.

: The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that infants sleep in the same room as their parents for at least the first six months of life. Placing the crib in the parents' room makes it easier to monitor the baby and respond quickly to any needs. Away from windows : Make sure the crib is placed away from windows and window treatments, such as blinds and curtains, as these can pose a strangulation hazard. If the crib must be placed near a window, use cordless window coverings and make sure the baby cannot reach any cords or strings.

: Make sure the crib is placed away from windows and window treatments, such as blinds and curtains, as these can pose a strangulation hazard. If the crib must be placed near a window, use cordless window coverings and make sure the baby cannot reach any cords or strings. Away from furniture and other hazards : Make sure the crib is placed away from furniture that could be used to climb out of the crib, such as dressers and bookcases. Also, make sure there are no loose cords, wires, or other hazards near the crib. If you have purchased a convertible crib, keep in mind the larger size when placing the crib in its final location.

: Make sure the crib is placed away from furniture that could be used to climb out of the crib, such as dressers and bookcases. Also, make sure there are no loose cords, wires, or other hazards near the crib. If you have purchased a convertible crib, keep in mind the larger size when placing the crib in its final location. On a stable surface : The crib should be placed on a stable surface, such as a level floor. Do not place the crib on a soft surface, such as a bed or couch, as this can increase the risk of suffocation.

: The crib should be placed on a stable surface, such as a level floor. Do not place the crib on a soft surface, such as a bed or couch, as this can increase the risk of suffocation. In a smoke-free environment: It is important to keep the baby's sleeping environment smoke-free, as exposure to secondhand smoke increases the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Remember, always follow the manufacturer's instructions for setting up and using the crib, and make sure it meets current safety standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

At What Age Do You Stop Using a Crib?

The age at which a child stops using a crib depends on a variety of factors, including the child's size, developmental stage, and readiness for a new sleeping arrangement. However, as a general guideline, most children transition from a crib to a toddler bed between the ages of 18 months and 3 years.

In addition, there are indeed some signs that a child may be ready to transition to a toddler bed. First among these signs is when your child begins to physically climb out of the crib. If a child is able to climb out of the crib, it is no longer safe for them to sleep in it and it may be time to transition to a toddler bed (or make the needed changes, if you’ve purchased a convertible crib).

Size is another consideration, as well. If a child has outgrown the crib and is too big for it, it may be time to transition to a toddler bed. Aligned with this is the notion of developmental readiness, as some children may be ready to transition to a toddler bed earlier or later than others, depending on their developmental stage and personality.

If a child is potty training, a toddler bed may be more convenient than a crib, as it allows the child to get in and out of bed on their own to use the toilet, which is obviously something you want to encourage them to do as they learn to manage this function on their own.

It is important to note that every child is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer to when to stop using a crib. The most important thing is to monitor the child's safety and comfort and make the transition to a new sleeping arrangement when they are ready.

What Should You Not Put in a Baby Crib?

It is important to ensure that a baby's sleeping environment is safe and free from any potential hazards. Here are some items that should not be placed in a baby crib:

Soft bedding

Soft bedding, including blankets, pillows, and stuffed animals, can pose a suffocation risk for babies. It is recommended to keep the crib free of these items until the baby is at least 12 months old.

Bumper pads

Bumper pads are often used around the crib mattress to cushion the sides of the crib, but they can pose a suffocation or strangulation hazard if the baby becomes entangled in them. It is recommended to avoid using bumper pads.

Loose sheets on crib mattress

Loose sheets can become wrapped around a baby's head or neck, posing a suffocation risk. Use fitted sheets that fit snugly around the mattress.

Cords and strings

Cords and strings, including those from window coverings and baby monitors, can pose a strangulation risk. Keep cords and strings away from the crib and use cordless window coverings.

Mobiles and toys

Mobiles and toys that attach to the crib can pose a choking hazard if they become detached or the baby pulls them into the crib. It is recommended to keep these items out of the crib.

Remember, the safest sleeping environment for a baby is a firm, flat surface with a fitted sheet and no additional bedding or soft items. Keep the crib free of any potential hazards and always follow current safety guidelines set by organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Conclusion

The baby cribs listed here are the top-of-the-line and best of the best. Our review team recommends each and you cannot go wrong with any of these top five. We recommend you consider the pros and cons of each and compare them not with each other, but against the expectations you have for what is best for your household.

Whichever of these best crib options you choose, we think you’ll find yourself happy. Either way, congratulations on the new addition to your family!

