Best baby walker: 5 of our favorite options for your little one

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

As babies grow and develop, they go through milestones, from rolling over to crawling to eventually taking their first steps. And as any parent knows, helping your little one take those first steps can be an exciting and rewarding experience. That's where baby walkers come in.

A baby walker is designed to help babies learn how to walk by providing support and stability as they move around—typically made of plastic or metal. Some of the best baby walkers consist of a frame with wheels and a padded seat or tray for the baby to sit in. Other great ones

They also have attractive features such as light up piano keys, fun toys, colorful spinning rollers, and other interactive features to entertain the baby; some toys or activities to keep the baby entertained.

While some experts have raised concerns about the safety of baby push walkers in the past, top-rated baby walkers have addressed many of these issues and made them a safe and effective tool for helping babies learn to walk.

To help you find the best baby walker alternatives for your little one, we've scoured the market and evaluated dozens of models based on their safety features, ease of use, durability, and overall value. Here are our top picks in each category:

Summary of Top 5 Best Baby Walkers

Whether you're looking for a traditional walker or a modern, activity-based option, we've got you covered.

In our search for the best baby walker, we looked at things like safety features, walker type, dimensions, and weight.

Best Baby Walkers in 2023

Here are our top-rated baby walkers of 2023:

1. Best Overall — Chicco Walky Talky Baby Walker

About This Walker:

The Chicco Walky Talky Baby Walker is a sit-to-stand walker designed to help infants develop their motor skills and provide them with a comfortable and safe environment to move around in. It is suitable for babies aged 6 to 18 months who can sit up on their own.

One of the standout features of the Chicco Walky Talky Baby Walker is its adjustable heights. The walker can be adjusted to three different positions, making it suitable for babies of different sizes and developmental stages. This also ensures that the baby's feet can touch the ground properly in this sit-to-stand walker, providing a stable base and promoting proper posture.

The walker has a comfortable padded seat that can be removed for easy cleaning, and it comes with a removable toy tray that can be used to keep the baby entertained while they move around.

The tray also has multilingual phrases on it, designed to stimulate the baby's senses and promote their cognitive development. The activity center also includes push toys, lights, and sounds to entertain your baby while they play.

The Chicco Walky Talky Baby Walker has six brake pads, which help to keep the walker in place and prevent it from moving around on uneven surfaces. This provides parents with peace of mind knowing that their baby is safe and secure while they explore their surroundings.

The walker folds flat for easy storage and transport, and it is lightweight, making it easy to move around the house. It is also available in various colors and designs, allowing parents to choose the perfect option to suit their style and preferences.

What Customers Love

Customers appreciate how easy this walker is to assemble. Many parents have noted that setting it up takes less than 30 minutes.

This walker has swivel wheels that make it easy for the baby to move around. Customers enjoy the mobility and the fact that it can be used on both carpeted and hard floors.

This walker is designed with easy-to-clean surfaces. Customers like that the seat cover can be removed and washed, and the tray can be wiped down with a damp cloth.

This walker has multiple height positions, allowing it to grow with your child. Customers rave about its versatility and adjustability.

Pros

Removable play panel with phrases in six different languages

Range of colors and designs

JPMA certified

Cons

Not for babies over 26 pounds

Specs:

Dimensions: 31.75 x 26 x 20 inches

Weight: 11 pounds

Material: Plastic/Metal

Age Range: 6 to 18 months

Safety Features: Brake pads

Color(s): Flora, Circles

Check out Chicco Walky Talky Baby Walker today



2. Best Sustainable Walker — PlanToys Baby Walker

About This Walker:

PlanToys Baby Walker is a natural wooden walker toy designed for infants and toddlers to help them develop their walking skills while keeping them entertained. This eco-friendly toy is made of sustainable and organic rubberwood, and it comes with a set of colorful wooden blocks that can be stacked and arranged in various ways.

The most significant features of the PlanToys Baby Walker are its sturdy construction. The walker has a solid wooden frame that is durable enough to withstand a child's weight and is built to last for years.

The PlanToys Baby Walker is designed to provide optimal support for the child's early steps. The wheels are positioned at the perfect distance apart, making it easy for the child to maneuver the walker around the room while maintaining balance. The handlebar is at an ideal height for little hands to grip, and it provides a stable base for the child to lean on as they take their first steps.

Another great feature of this walker is the set of colorful blocks that come with them. These wooden toys are different shapes and sizes, and can be arranged and stacked in various ways. They’ll provide children with endless hours of entertainment and learning. These toys will help the child develop their motor skills and encourage their creativity and imagination.

The PlanToys Baby Walker sets itself apart from other wooden baby walkers because it is made of sustainable and organic rubberwood and rubber wheels. That’s why it’s one of the best baby walkers for environmentally conscious parents. The wood is treated with non-toxic, water-based dyes and finishes, ensuring it is safe for children to play with and free from harmful chemicals.

Pros

Sturdy construction

Provides optimal support

Comes with wooden blocks for additional activity

Eco-friendly

Cons

Only two adjustable handle heights

What Customers Love

PlanToys is known for its commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Customers love that the Baby Walker is made from sustainably sourced wood and non-toxic materials.

The Baby Walker is well-built and can withstand daily use by active toddlers. Parents are relieved about the sturdiness and quality of the product.

Customers also appreciate the minimalist and modern design of the Baby Walker, which fits well with their home decor.

While the Baby Walker doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles, it does allow toddlers to explore and play independently, which parents enjoy.

Specifications

Dimensions: 11.02 x 14.37 x 19.29 inches

Weight: 7.5 pounds

Material: Rubberwood

Age Range: 6 months and up

Safety Features: Rounded corners and edges

Color: Natural Wood/Red/Green/Yellow/Blue

Check out PlanToys Baby Walker today



3. Best Activity Table — Wonder & Wise Awesome Activity Table

About This Activity Table:

While it’s not technically a walker, the Wonder & Wise Awesome Activity Table encourages your child to explore and learn. The table is made of high-quality materials and is designed to be sturdy and durable.

The Wonder & Wise Awesome Activity Table comes with a whole bunch of toys for your child to play with. These include animal stacking toy animals, a train set, a shape sorting puzzle, and more. It’s also got a storage compartment that is ideal for keeping everything neatly organized.

What Customers Love

Customers appreciate the variety of activities that the table offers, like puzzles and toys. They like that it can be used for both play and learning.

Many customers report that the table is durable and holds up well over time, even with frequent use by active kids.

The table's surface is easy to wipe down and keep clean, which is also a plus for parents and caregivers. And customers like the table's modern, colorful design and the fact that it looks nice in their home.

Parents appreciate that the table is made with non-toxic materials and that the edges are rounded to prevent injuries. They also like that it is a safe space for kids to play and explore.

Some customers report that their children have learned new skills and developed their fine motor abilities thanks to the activities offered by the table.

Pros

Storage compartment

Safe and easy to clean

Comes with several toys and activities

Cons

Table edges aren’t rounded

Specifications

Dimensions: 21.5 x 21.5 x 23.5 inches

Weight: 15.4 pounds

Materials: Rubberwood/Cherry/Metal/Cotton

Safety Features: Rounded corners

Colors: Natural Wood/Black/White

Check out Wonder & Wise Awesome Activity Table today



4. Best Design — Coco Village Activity Walker

About This Walker:

This is one of the best baby walkers for parents who want something that won’t stick out like a sore thumb in their home.

The Coco Village Activity Walker is designed with safety in mind. It has a broad base that provides stability and prevents the walker from tipping over. Additionally, it has non-slip rubber bands for braking.

This sit-to-stand walker has a range of interactive toys that help stimulate the baby's development. It’s got xylophone keys, rotating blocks, wooden gears, and more. There are toys your baby can play with on the front and the side of the walker.

The colors and design of this walker is absolutely gorgeous. Plus, there’s a spacious compartment in the back for storage.

What Customers Love

The Coco Village Baby Walker has a modern, stylish design that parents adore. They also note that their babies love all the toys to play with.

Pros

Encourages motor skills development

Has rubber bands for braking safety

Stylish and functional design

Cons

Not adjustable

Specifications

Dimensions: 13.5 x 14.7 x 21.4 inches

Weight: Not specified

Materials: Birch Plywood

Safety Features: Non-slip rubber bands for braking

Color: Cosmic

Check out Coco Village Activity Walker today



5. Best Toys — Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker

About This Walker:

The Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker is a fun and interactive toy designed to aid in developing a baby's motor skills, cognitive skills, and overall growth. This activity walker is designed for babies aged six months and above just learning to sit up and take their first steps.

This is one of the best baby walkers for parents who want their kids to play and learn at the same time. The activity center includes a variety of toys and features — including a little cell phone, a bead maze, and more — all designed to keep the baby engaged and entertained.

This standing walker is designed to encourage the baby to take their first steps. It features four swivel wheels that provide stability and smooth movement.

And while the walker itself isn’t adjustable, this is one of the best baby walkers for any developmental stage because the toys are located at various heights. The activity center is designed to facilitate sit-to-stand learning, hand-eye coordination, agility, and finger strength, all of which are important for later activities like writing and drawing.

What Customers Love

The Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker is a popular product among parents and caregivers of young children. Customers think it’s one of the best baby walkers for several reasons.

Firstly, parents love that the Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker is designed with safety in mind. It features a sturdy frame that can support the weight of younger babies without tipping over. Additionally, the push walker has non-slip wheels that provide stability and prevent accidents while the child uses it.

Secondly, customers enjoy that the activity walker is designed to promote early learning and development in babies. It features a variety of activities, including shape sorters, bead mazes, and spinning blocks. These activities help to improve problem-solving abilities, hand-eye coordination, and fine motor skills in young children.

Thirdly, parents rave about how the Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker is versatile and can be used in multiple ways. It can be used as a traditional walker to help babies take their first steps or as a stationary activity center for playtime.

Lastly, customers appreciate the high quality and durability of the Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker. It is made from sturdy materials that can keep up with the wear and tear of daily use. This means the walk-behind walker can be passed down from child to child and used for years.

Pros

Encourages development

Interactive play

Safe and sturdy

Cons

Not for kids younger than 9 months

Specifications

Dimensions: 18 x 19.5 x 14 inches

Weight: 7.5 pounds

Materials: Wood/Plastic

Age range: 9 months and up

Safety features: Non-slip pads on the base

Color: Natural Wood/White

Check out Wonder & Wise Baby Activity Walker today

How We Picked The Best Baby Walkers

When trying to find the best baby walker, we conducted extensive research and analyzed countless reviews from real-life parents who have used these products. These are some of the factors that we considered when selecting the best baby walkers on the market:

Safety

Safety is the most crucial factor in selecting a standing or seated baby walker. The best baby walkers out there will have passed the necessary safety standards and have features such as sturdy frames, non-slip materials, and secure harnesses to keep your little one safe.

Quality

The materials for making a standing or seated baby walker are essential. When trying to find the best baby walkers, we looked for ones made from high-quality materials that could withstand wear and tear and remain functional over time.

Ease of Use

We understand that parents are busy and need baby products that are easy to use. That’s why we think the best baby walker is one that’s easy to assemble, adjust, and clean.

Value

We also considered the overall value for money when selecting our favorite baby walkers. We looked for products that offered the best features at an affordable price point.

Durability

The best baby walker is one that’s sturdy, well-built, and can withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

What to Look for in the Best Baby Walker

When choosing a baby walker, there are several things to consider, like:

Safety Features

The baby's safety is crucial when choosing a baby walker. Look for a baby walker with safety features such as a broad base, sturdy construction, and safety straps. A wide base will ensure the walker is stable and won't tip over, while the safety straps will keep the baby securely in the walker. It's also essential to look for a baby walker that meets safety standards, such as those set by CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) in the United States.

Babies overgrow, so it is crucial to choose a baby walker that can be adjusted to accommodate their changing needs. Look for a walker with adjustable height settings so the baby's feet can touch the ground comfortably. This will help the baby learn to walk at their own pace, preventing discomfort or strain on their legs.

Comfort

A walker should be comfortable for the baby, so looking for a model with a padded seat and backrest is essential. The padding will provide extra support and comfort for the baby's back and bottom, making it more comfortable for them to sit and move around in the walker.

Maneuverability

The best baby walker should be easy to maneuver and steer. Look for a model with wheels that swivel 360 degrees, allowing the baby to move around in any direction. This will also make it easier for the baby to turn around corners and navigate obstacles.

Entertainment Features

Many baby walkers have entertainment features like toys, lights, and sounds. While these features can be fun for the baby, they are not essential. If you choose a walker with entertainment features, make sure they are age-appropriate and do not distract the baby from learning to walk.

Portability and Storage

Consider the portability and storage of the baby walker. Look for a model that you can easily store and fold when not in use and is lightweight enough to move around quickly. This will make it more convenient for you to store and transport the walker and make it easier for the baby to use it in different locations.

Types of Baby Walkers

Various baby walkers are available in the market, each designed to cater to parents' and babies' different needs and preferences. Here are some different kinds of baby walkers:

Sit-In Walker

Sit-in baby walkers are one of the most common baby walkers available. As the name suggests, sit-in walkers come with a seat that’s attached to a frame that supports the baby while they learn to walk. These sit-in baby walkers usually come with a tray to place toys or snacks. There is some debate about whether or not sit-in walkers are safe for babies, but safety improvements have come a long way in recent years.

Push Walker

A push walker is designed to help babies transition from crawling to walking. It features a sturdy handle the baby can hold onto while pushing the walker around. A push walker usually has four or more wheels and comes in various designs.

Sit-to-Stand Walker

Sit-to-stand walkers are ideal for babies who are still too young to stand independently. They feature an adjustable seat that can be lowered for sitting or raised for standing. A sit-to-stand baby walker can be used as stationary activity centers or mobile walkers.

Convertible Walker

Convertible walkers are designed to grow with your baby. Depending on the baby's needs, they can be used as a sit-in walker, push walker, or sit-to-stand walker. These walkers usually have multiple adjustable features, making them a versatile investment for parents.

Activity Center

Activity centers are not technically walkers but are a popular baby walker alternative for parents who want to provide their babies with an engaging and interactive environment. They feature a variety of activities, such as buttons, lights, and plastic or wooden toys, which can keep the baby entertained and stimulated.

Activity centers support the baby's development by promoting gross, cognitive, and fine motor skills. They are also an excellent option for parents who want a walker alternative that doesn't have wheels.

Frequently Asked Questions About Baby Walkers

See below some of the frequently asked questions about the best baby walkers:

Are baby walkers safe?

Baby walkers can pose several safety hazards, including falling downstairs, tipping over, and allowing access to hazardous objects. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, baby walkers are not recommended due to the high risk of injury.

Do pediatricians recommend baby walkers?

No, pediatricians do not recommend baby walkers due to their potential safety hazards. The AAP encourages parents to choose alternative methods to help their baby learn to walk.

At what age can a baby use a walker?

Using a walker is not recommended for babies as it can be dangerous and may delay the development of necessary motor skills. The AAP recommends against using walkers for infants and encourages baby walker alternative methods such as tummy time, crawling, and supervised play.

Summary

Choosing the best baby walker for your little one is an important decision that requires careful consideration. The walker's safety, comfort, and developmental benefits are crucial to remember. Whether you’re looking at sit-to-stand walkers, push walkers, or another mobility aid, you should be able to find something that works for your baby’s needs.

And remember that while baby walkers can provide entertainment and mobility for your baby, they should always be used under close adult supervision to prevent accidents or injuries.

Ultimately, the best baby walker for your baby will depend on their preferences and individual needs. By comparing and researching different options, you can make an informed decision that will benefit your child's development and safety.