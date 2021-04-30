Add propane to your home delivery list

Spring in Arizona means it’s time to spend our weekend hours outdoors and fire up the grill.

75% of people who regularly cook outdoors said they will cook outdoors more during the COVID-19 crisis, according to market research firm NPD Group. The increase in grilling has increased the demand for propane, the common gas used for outdoor grilling.

As essential as propane is, switching out your tanks may feel especially difficult these days, when you are trying to minimize shopping trips.

Home delivery is here

That’s where Cynch comes in, a no-contact propane delivery company that has launched in the Phoenix market.

How does it all work? Easy, convenient and safe

Cynch makes propane tank delivery easy and convenient and eliminates the hassle of getting in the car, masking up, and swapping a propane tank at the local store.

All you have to do is:

Go to cynch.com Type in your address Order your replacement tank Select your delivery date location Set your used tank outside to be swapped out

It only costs $20 per tank and there is NO commitment necessary. Even better: new customers get their first tank for only $10 using promo code PHX10.

It’s important to note that you can exchange any brand of tank.

You also don’t have to be home to accept the delivery. You just have to choose your delivery date using their convenient online ordering, and Cynch does the rest.

With no commitment, and no contact upon delivery, could this be the last time you’ll ever go to the store to exchange that tank?

