8 Best golf accessories in 2023: Must-have golf gear to elevate your performance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

As any golfer can attest, there’s nothing better than a day on the course — but you have to have the right gear to really experience all that golf has to offer.

Golf clubs, golf tees and a good number of golf ball options are the obvious essentials to get you started. Still, there’s an astounding number of other golf accessories on the market designed to solve every problem imaginable — and improve your game.

Keep in mind that certain golf accessories, like your golf glove and ball markers, are essential and should always be kept on hand during play. Other accessories, such as umbrellas and rain covers, may be more weather-dependent and can be brought along as needed.

Whether you’re a beginning golfer or have been playing for years, it can be overwhelming to sort through the options and figure out the right products to meet your needs.

We compiled a list of the top eight best golf accessories list to help the avid golfer play their best and make their time on the golf course more enjoyable.

Top 8 Golf Accessories for a Perfect Game

Best Golf Accessories Reviewed

1. IQ+ and Travelcover - Best for Budget-Conscious Golfers

Overview

Using a golf trolley is a great alternative to a cart and allows the golfer to get additional exercise while out on the course without the burden of carrying their bag and clubs.

There are quite a few different trolleys on the market, each with their unique benefits and features. BIG MAX is one of the most reputable makers of golf trolleys, golf bags and equipment. While the brand is well-known in European markets, it is new to the United States but already gaining a solid reputation for its quality products and golf bags.

The BIG MAX IQ+ golf trolley is a compact trolley that features some great accessories, all at a reasonable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious golfers.

Sold separately, the IQ+ Travelcover is a golf accessory to add to your purchase that makes transporting your BIG MAX IQ+ golf trolley easy while keeping your locker or car clean.

What makes the IQ+ golf trolley and travel cover unique

While it's one of the most reasonably priced golf trolleys on the market, the BIG MAX IQ+ does not skimp on features. An easy-to-access scorecard and organizer panel are sure to keep you organized while out on the course.

The cart is great for larger golf bags and features dedicated space for your umbrella holder, as well as plenty of space to store your golf accessories and even drinks.

The IQ+ is easy to open and close with only two simple steps. Its compact size makes storage and transport a breeze, and when paired with the IQ+ travel cover, it's simple to take your cart on the go.

The IQ+ features a useful handbrake on the handle, which makes securing the cart easy, even on the steepest hills.

Pros

The IQ+ golf trolley and Travelcover come at a great price.

The cart features plenty of storage for all your equipment.

BIG MAX has been Europe's leading golf trolley manufacturer for over 20 years.

The handy travel cover makes transporting your golf trolley easy and helps keep your car or locker clean.

Cons

Some reviews share that the IQ+ golf trolley can be challenging to assemble and the instructions that come with the cart could be clearer.

What the customers say

Customers love the BIG MAX IQ+ golf trolley and rave about its many features. It also comes at a reasonable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious golfers who also want a high-quality product.

Specs

The BIG MAX IQ+ golf trolley weighs just under 15 lbs and folds up to a compact 22.8” W x 14.6” H x 16.5” D.

When fully expended the trolley measures 35.4” W x 26.4” H x 49.2” D.

Learn more about the IQ+ Golf Trolley and Travelcover

2. Clicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart - Best Cart for Rough Terrain

Overview

Clicgear is well-known among golfers for its skilfully crafted pushcarts and accessories. While their products can be more expensive than other items on the market, they are well-made and have a solid warranty.

Because they are exclusively focused on golf push carts, when buying from Clicgear you know that you are getting a great, robust, dependable product that will last you for years to come.

What makes the Clicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart unique

The 8+ model pushcart features four wheels making it one of the sturdiest carts on the market. This upgraded model features an improved brake and a new lower silicone bag strap designed to keep your golf bag and golf clubs secure.

The tires are airless, making them maintenance-free. In addition, Clicgear’s patented V-Slide frame makes opening or closing the cart quick and easy. Put simply, based on all these features, this cart is one of the best on the market.

There are a wide variety of accessories that you can add to customize your Clicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart including a seat, cooler bag, or shoe brush. While these features do not come standard, they allow golfers to individualize their carts to meet their specific needs.

Pros

The Clicgear Model 8.0+ features four wheels rather than the standard three, making navigating rough or hilly terrain easy.

The cart folds to a compact size, making storage and travel simple and convenient.

This cart has many great features, making it convenient for golfers to store their golf tees, golf balls and other accessories.

The silicone strap system is easily adjustable, ensuring a secure fit.

Cons

Due to the popularity of the Clicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart, it can run low in stock and be difficult to find.

What the customers say

Customers love the Clicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart and the extra stability provided by the four wheels. This makes it easy to navigate even the hilliest and most challenging terrain.

Specs

The Clicgear Model 8.0+ has a heavy-duty frame that weighs 22 lbs.

When folded, the card measures 15" W x 17" H x 27" D.

Learn more about theClicgear Model 8.0+ Pushcart

3. GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder - Best Accessory for Shot Accuracy

Overview

A rangefinder is a great tool to have out on the golf course as it can accurately measure distances, helping to guide you in picking the right club for your next shot.

Rangefinders are simple to use, making them great for even beginning golfers. A golf rangefinder will help you better gauge distances and help you to improve your accuracy while playing, giving you an advantage out on the course.

What makes the GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder unique

This lightweight rangefinder by GolfBuddy comes at a great price and has many features often found only in more expensive models.

This compact rangefinder is easy to use and great for even small hands. The buttons are well-positioned on the top and the display features easy-to-read numbers. The case features a handy hook, allowing the Rangefinder to be easily attached to the golf cart or your bag.

The GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder’s three modes make it an especially versatile tool. Normal mode, Scan mode and Pin mode help you to easily identify a distance, no matter where you are on the golf course.

The Slope function allows you to adjust distances for elevation, ensuring you get the most accurate read, even on the most difficult terrain.

Pros

The GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder is a compact rangefinder that is easy to use.

The textured grip makes it easy to hold, even for small hands.

A helpful vibration feature lets you know when you pick up the flag.

This device is USGA / R&A compliant, making it legal for handicap & tournament play.

Cons

While the display is easy to read in daylight, it can be more challenging to see at dawn or dusk.

What the customers say

Customers rave about this rangefinder, noting that it is easy to use and boasts some terrific features at a reasonable price. The variety of settings makes it a great option no matter your skill level.

Specs

The GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder measures just 103 X 76 X 40.8 mm and weighs just 5.0 oz.

The display is a high-quality LCD/True Optics Multilayer.

This tiny but mighty rangefinder measures accuracy +/-1 yards within a range of 5 to 800 yards.

Learn more about the GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder

4. Aqua UV-Umbrella - Best Umbrella for All Conditions

Overview

Because a round of golf can take up to four hours and sometimes longer, it is important to be prepared to protect yourself from a variety of different weather conditions.

An umbrella is a great golf accessory to keep in your golf bag as it can keep you dry in rainy weather or provide some much-needed shade on a hot, sunny day.

What makes the Aqua UV-Umbrella unique

Boasting a diameter of over 52 inches, the BIG MAX Aqua UV Umbrella offers maximum protection on the golf course.

Made with sturdy materials, this umbrella is sure to stand the test of time and hold up in even the most challenging storms. The two-art canopy allows the wind to pass through, making it easy to maneuver, even on the windiest days.

Additionally, the BIG MAX Aqua UV Umbrella is made with a waterproof fabric that also features UV protection. This ensures that you get the protection you need, despite the conditions.

This well-designed umbrella is designed with an automatic function that makes it effortless to open and close. Additionally, it features a soft-grip handle to ensure that you maintain a firm grasp at all times.

Pros

This heavy-duty umbrella is sturdy and can withstand even the most challenging conditions.

The canopy features UV protection, making it versatile and able to protect your skin from harsh, sunny conditions.

The Aqua UV-Umbrella comes in a variety of great colors so you can match it to your golf bag.

The umbrella has an automatic function that allows you to put easily it up or down, depending on the conditions.

Cons

This big umbrella can be heavy and unwieldy to store.

What the customers say

While there are many terrific golf umbrellas on the market, the versatility and quality of the Aqua UV-Umbrella make this product stand out. Customers agree and give it rave reviews online, testifying to its sturdy construction and functionality.

Specs

The BIG MAX Aqua UV Umbrella features a canopy that is 52” wide.

It has a UV protection of 50+.

Learn more about the Aqua UV-Umbrella

5. Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder - Best Umbrella for Harsh Weather Conditions

Overview

Sometimes the simplest tools can change your whole golfing experience. When playing golf in adverse conditions, a few simple tools can help keep you comfortable, ensuring your game doesn’t suffer.

When walking the course, having an umbrella holder to affix to your golf trolley allows you to keep your hands free while providing the protection you need and want.

What makes the Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder Unique

The Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder is a terrific addition to your BIG MAX golf trolley. Its versatile design makes it functional and easy to use.

As it is designed to hold any umbrella and is easily installed on any BIG MAXgolf trolley, it's a great addition to your trolley. It will keep your umbrella safely in place, even in the most extreme conditions.

Pros

The Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder is easily connected to any BIG MAX golf trolley.

The Quick Fix holder does a great job securing your umbrella to your golf trolley, ensuring you can focus on your game.

The black holder is unobtrusive and blends in nicely with the golf trolley.

Cons

The Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder only fits on BIG MAX trolleys with a Quick Fix base.

What the customers say

With easy installation and features that ensure a secure, adjustable hold, the Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder does a great job of keeping your umbrella in place, protecting your clubs from adverse weather or providing some much-needed shade on a sunny day.

Specs

The Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder is easy to install and keeps your umbrella safely in place.

Learn more about the Quick Fix Classic Umbrella Holder

6. FootJoy StaSof Golf Gloves - Best Golf Gloves

Overview

While wearing a golf glove can seem like an unnecessary addition to your game this is one golf accessory that, once you try it, can have a huge impact on the course. If you’ve ever tried to play on a humid day or in the rain, you will understand the value and added grip that comes from using a golf glove.

This added grip helps improve the accuracy of your game and better control the club when hitting the golf ball. The club may turn or move in a player’s grasp during a swing if they have bare hands, which can happen more frequently on warm days.

What makes FootJoy StaSof Golf Gloves unique

FootJoy is one of the most iconic golf brands with more than 100 years on the market and is a leader in the golf gear industry. The brand has been trusted by many of the greatest professional golfers and boasts a dedication to the game and commitment to style, comfort, innovation, quality and service.

These high-quality golf gloves are made with Taction2 Advanced Performance Leather exclusive to FootJoy. They are specifically designed to optimize and retain their softness longer while still providing the maximum grip.

Designed with the golfer in mind, the FootJoy StaSof Golf Gloves feature strategically placed perforations and PowerNet mesh to improve breathability and flexibility, giving you optimal results on the course.

Pros

The FootJoy StaSof Golf Gloves have a special all-climate grip that makes them great for any weather.

FootJoy is known for having high-quality products at reasonable prices, so you can be assured that this golf glove will stand the test of time.

The glove features a handy velcro closure with a pull tab, making it easy to take on and off.

High-quality leather with moisture-wicking elastic ensures a great fit in any condition.

Cons

Some customers report that the material may tear if not handled with care.

What the customers say

Customers overwhelmingly love the FootJoy products and the StaSof Golf Glove also receives great reviews. They especially appreciate the soft leather and comfort it provides while still allowing them to grip and feel the club easily.

The StaSof Golf Glove comes in a variety of sizes and colors, making it a great choice for any golfer.

Specs

The FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove comes in black or white.

FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove comes in black or white. Sizes run from small to XXL.

Options include right-hand regular, left-hand regular or left-hand cadet.

Learn more about FootJoy StaSof Golf Gloves

7. Universal Mesh Bag - Best Golf Bag for Organized Golfers

Overview

Between golf balls, golf tees and ball markers, it can be hard to keep track of all your items when you are out on the course. Having an easily accessible bag makes it easy to stay organized and keep your focus on the game.

What makes the Universal Mesh Bag Unique

The Universal Mesh Bag from BIG MAX makes it easy to find what you need when you are out on the course.

With the convenience of handy velcro fasteners, it's a breeze to add this accessory to your push cart, providing easy access to all your essentials as you play. The mesh design allows you to see what is in the bag, making it easy to access your tees, golf balls and ball markers without fumbling through many pockets in your golf bag.

Pros

The Universal Mesh Bag works on any golf push cart and is a versatile option for storing your tools.

This bag easily attaches with velcro strips, making it simple to take on or off your cart.

The mesh allows you to see what tools are in the bag and easily access your tools and accessories.

The black mesh color ensures the mesh bag matches any cart or golf bag.

Cons

Because you can see through the mesh bag, it's not a great spot to store valuables during your round of golf.

What the customers say

Golfers love the Universal Mesh Bag's functionality and its versatility, as it fits easily onto any golf trolley. It's a great way to store your golf accessories, ensuring they are easily accessible and conveniently located.

Specs

The Universal Mesh Bag features velcro straps for easy placement.

This bag fits on any golf trolley.

Learn more about the Universal Mesh Bag

8. Drop Stop Rainsystem - Best Golf Bag for Protecting Your Clubs

Overview

As any golfer will tell you, a little rain is no reason to cancel a day on the course. Covers like the Drop Stop Rainsystem do a great job of protecting your clubs, keeping bags dry, and ensuring that a little rain won’t dampen your spirits or affect your game.

What makes the Drop Stop Rainsystem unique

Thanks to its new quick attach system, the Drop Stop Rainsystem is easy to install to the bag holder on your trolley so you can quickly pop it into place if you’re out on the course and the sky opens up.

The durable material protects your bag while a patented rain hood makes it easy to quickly access your clubs, keeping them dry.

The waterproof material and the rain hood's transparent, tear-resistant outer material make the Drop Stop Rainsystem highly durable and one of the best on the market.

Pros

The Drop Stop Rainsystem fits any golf trolley, making it a versatile choice for most golfers.

The Rainsystem features a quick attach system that makes it easy to install with just two clicks.

The rain hood folds back so you can easily access your clubs when it's your turn to take a shot.

This product is made of tear-resistant materials, ensuring that it will last for years to come.

Cons

If you have a waterproof bag, the full Drop Stop Rainsystem could be more than needed.

What the customers say

The Drop Stop Rainsystem is well received by customers as its easily installed on any trolley and fits most golf bags. The clear rain hood makes it easy to see and access your clubs without uncovering the full bag.

Specs

The Drop Stop Rainsystem fits most bags and is easily installed.

Learn more about the Drop Stop Rainsystem

How We Chose These Top Golf Accessories

This list of best golf accessories was compiled by a team of experts and avid golfers who collaborated to develop a three-step rating product that would allow for unbiased reviews of a variety of well-known products and brands.

Our reviewers examined a wide variety of the best golf accessories available on the market to ensure that we were providing recommendations that will help to improve and enhance your game. Three steps were followed in compiling the list.

Expert Reviews

Our team looked at the analysis and product reviews made by experts. After examining a wide variety of golf equipment and analyzing third-party recommendations, we developed this list to ensure that you were looking at some of the most reputable and respected brands and golf equipment.

This list is backed by data and matches industry standards.

Customer Feedback

We took a close look at reviews by real consumers. We not only checked the reviews that were featured on each company's website but went far beyond that to look at other reviews, including social media to get a feel for each product.

We want to ensure you can trust our results and recommend only some of the best golf accessories on the market.

Comparative Assessment of Golf Accessories

We analyzed each product description. By looking at each golf accessory and product side by side, we could compare the durability and features of a wide variety of products.

Must-Have Equipment for Golfers

The bare minimum you need to get out of the course includes clubs, tees and golf balls. However, as you’ll quickly notice, there are many, many more products marketed to golfers, promising to help improve and enhance their game.

Beyond the basics, golf shoes are often helpful as they allow you to grip the grass, giving you the leverage you need when swinging.

Ball markers are great when you’re on the green with others, allowing you to mark your spot and let them take a shot.

Golf towels are great to help dry your hands or wipe off a dirty club and a divot tool allows you to fix any divots or ball marks in the fairway or on the green.

Essential Golf Accessories for a Great Game

Every golfer is different — and only you know the best golf accessories to help your game. Some golfers are minimalists and can hit the course with just the bare essentials, while others love to have every tool and gadget on the market.

Preparing for adverse weather is a great idea as the average game can take four hours or more. If you’re on the course and conditions change, you want to be ready to adapt. Find what makes you most comfortable on the course and allows you to focus on your game, whether it's the sunniest day or rainy and windy.

How to Choose Golf Accessories

We suggest getting out and playing a few rounds to see what golf equipment or accessories you find helpful and what you can live without.

This is particularly true of golf clubs as the nuances of each club's weight, size, and grip can greatly impact your swing and overall game. By testing out different clubs and accessories, you can hone in on your individual preferences and ultimately build a collection of equipment tailored to your unique needs and play style.

It's great to talk to other, more experienced golfers to see what golf gear they love and, alternately, what they could have skipped.

Once you decide what you need, read reviews and check products out in person before purchasing your next favorite golf accessories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I wear on the course?

Many golf courses require players to wear a collared shirt, and polyester blend or cotton long pants or shorts. Golf skirts are acceptable for women.

Most high-end golf courses do not allow golfers to play in denim shorts or blue jeans. However, depending on where you play, these rules can be flexible and some public courses have more lenient dress codes.

Why Are Good Golf Shoes So Important When Playing Golf?

Good golf shoes are an indispensable piece of equipment for any golfer who takes the game seriously. They provide the necessary support, traction and stability to ensure comfort and performance while playing on the course.

With the right golf shoes, you can maintain your footing and stay balanced throughout your swing, which can help you hit the ball more accurately and with greater power.

Golf shoes differ from regular sports shoes in that they are intentionally crafted to endure the demands of the game and maintain their quality over time. Opting for a high-quality pair of golf shoes will not only enhance your overall performance but also minimizes the likelihood of foot and ankle injuries.

I’m new to the game. Are lessons essential?

While many golfers never take a formal lesson, learning directly from a pro can help you to develop good habits and techniques that will help you to advance your game and avoid injury.

Learning from a pro will ensure you learn proper golf etiquette and the rules of the game. Additionally, taking lessons from a professional instructor can provide you with access to specialized training aids and equipment that can help you to improve your swing, putting, and other skills.

Beyond formal lessons, dedicated practice sessions can also help you to hone your skills and build your confidence on the course. Playing golf is ultimately a rewarding experience.

By investing time and effort into developing your skills and technique, you can enjoy the game even more and see real progress over time.

How do I know when I’m ready for a full round?

If you’ve been on the driving range and have a feel for your golf clubs and can solidly hit the ball with a variety of different clubs, you are probably ready to hit the golf course. Generally, it’s best to start with just nine holes as you begin to get a feel for the game.

When out on the course, remember that picking up your golf ball is okay if you’re struggling to keep up with your fellow golfers. Maintaining a good pace of play is important and helps keep the game enjoyable.

The bottom line is that you don't need to play golf like a pro in order to enjoy the game and have a great time out on the course. Just relax, have fun, and focus on improving your game at your own pace.

Conclusion

Golf is a terrific sport and its popularity continues to grow within the United States and around the world. Whether you are a novice or an experienced golfer, there is always something new to learn and skills to adjust to.

As time goes on, you'll gradually develop a keen eye for the best golf accessories and equipment that will help you play your best golf, improve your accuracy and enhance your enjoyment while out on the course.

The accessories we curated are sure to help you play your best while you’re out on the course, no matter the conditions.

