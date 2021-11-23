5 reasons to schedule a mammogram now

Getting a mammogram is an important step in early breast cancer detection. While those with a family history of breast cancer may start earlier, all people with breasts should plan on getting annual mammograms starting at age 45, according to the American Cancer Society.

If you’ve been putting off a mammogram, consider these five reasons you should schedule one now.

Mammograms are accurate

Mammography has advanced rapidly in recent years, meaning you can trust your results when you take advantage of cutting-edge technology.

“The newest equipment, 3D mammography, allows us to better detect breast cancer by up to about 80% in comparison to regular digital mammography,” according to medical imaging provider SimonMed.

With 3D mammography, the radiologist not only has more information to better detect cancer but the level of information means you’re less likely to need a follow-up appointment to get additional views.

Many mammograms are low-cost or free

Most insurance companies, including Medicare and Medicaid, cover the cost of mammograms. In fact, since the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, new health insurance plans are required to cover screening mammograms with no co-payment for people age 50 and up, including transgender people.

“Your health insurance company can’t limit sex-specific recommended preventive services based on your sex assigned at birth, gender identity, or recorded gender — for example, a transgender man who has residual breast tissue or an intact cervix getting a mammogram or pap smear,” according to HealthCare.gov.

Additionally, your insurance may cover mammograms before age 50 if your doctor recommends them.

Breast cancer can affect anyone

Regardless of your family or health history, you can develop breast cancer. Perhaps more surprising is that smaller breasts don’t mean lower risk.

“The simple truth is that there have been no large, peer-reviewed studies that support breast size as a factor in the development of breast cancer,” according to Verywell Health. “While there has been some research suggesting a link﻿, there have been just as many which have drawn the opposite conclusion.”

Mobile screening is an option

One reason you may put off getting a mammogram is that you’re busy or don’t have easy access to a clinic. Fortunately, it’s relatively simple to take part in an event — called Mobile On-site Mammography, or M.O.M. — that brings the screening to you, or even to schedule one for your community.

The service, provided by SimonMed, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is covered by many insurance providers. The exam takes only 15 minutes, meaning you can fit it in without much hassle.

Early detection improves outcomes

You may assume that an absence of pain, lumps, or other symptoms means you don’t need a mammogram. However, a screening can detect cancer before you notice any symptoms. In fact, it can detect cancer in a tumor as small as a grain of rice.

“When breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage (there is no sign that the cancer has spread outside of the breast), the 5-year relative survival rate is 100%,” according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Early detection also means a surgeon may be able to remove just the lump rather than the entire breast.

Early detection also means a surgeon may be able to remove just the lump rather than the entire breast.