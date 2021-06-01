5 biggest benefits of divorce mediation

Going through a divorce and appearing before a judge can be overwhelming. Fortunately, a trial is not the only way to reach an agreement. Rather, using a mediator will allow for more flexibility as you work toward a compromise in your divorce decree.

“Throughout my 30 years of practice, I have found that the best way to resolve and finalize a divorce or other family law matter is through mediation,” says Bryan Levy, head of the Burggraff Tash Levy PLC law firm’s mediation department in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Using a mediator can help you and your ex reach an agreement that works for both of you. You can even sit in separate rooms with your attorneys during the mediation.

“We believe this leads to more productive conversations on how to resolve the issues as discussions are confidential and the mediator will not relay what is said to the other party unless authorized to do so,” according to Burggraff Tash Levy.

Read on for the five biggest benefits of divorce mediation in Arizona.

Save time and money

The expenses that go into preparing for a trial add up, what with the need for exhibits, pretrial statements, client preparation, and potential witness preparation. Mediation, on the other hand, still involves work but is usually less intensive.

“By attending mediation, parties can save thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees and take control of their case as opposed to letting a judge decide what happens to the most important things in their lives,” Levy says.

Get a quick resolution

The length of your mediation will depend on how many issues need to be decided, including child custody and visitation, asset division, and alimony.

However, a trial takes longer, and you will have to wait through trial preparation, court scheduling, a judge’s decision time, and paperwork processing before being able to move on.

Reduce stress

One of the major benefits of mediation is that it lowers stress for both parties. You can discuss creative solutions that might not come out in court. Additionally, you don’t have to decide on everything in mediation.

“At mediation, the parties are able to reach both full and partial agreements,” according to Burggraff Tash Levy. “Even partial agreements are important because they narrow the issues going forward. If your case does proceed to trial, you will not have to spend money preparing to litigate the agreements you reached at mediation.”

Retain control

Judges will do their best to be equitable and, when children are involved, make decisions that are in the children’s best interests. However, judges are still strangers who could miss something important to you.

“If your case goes to trial, you are leaving your life in the hands of the judge,” according to Burggraff Tash Levy. “The judge could wind up telling you how your money will be spent and what time you pick up your children. In mediation, the parties retain control over their case and can reach agreements that best fit their lives.”

Preserve relationships

Maintaining a civil relationship with your ex is particularly important if you have children, as you will need to regularly communicate about visitation, schooling, extracurricular activities, graduations, and so on.

You don’t have to be best friends but, even when your children are adults, you will be connected through weddings, grandchildren, and holidays that will be less stressful if you get along.

Avoid going to trial by working with experienced attorneys who can help you navigate the divorce and mediation process.


