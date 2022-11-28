Bissell is giving away 300 Little Green Pet Pros to new pet parents

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue not only adds joy and happiness to your life, but it also saves the life of an animal in need.

Bissel and the Bissel Pet Foundation are using this season of giving to say thank you to those who are helping pets find their “fur”-ever homes by giving away one of their popular carpet cleaners to hundreds of new pet parents.

Anyone who has previously adopted a shelter pet or does so during the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event over the next couple of weeks can enter Bissell’s Gotcha Day Giveaway for a chance to win one of 300 Little Green Pet Pro machines.

To enter the sweepstakes, post a photo or short video of your adopted pet on Instagram using the hashtag #GotchaDaySweepstakes, and follow and mention @bissellclean. Winners will be announced in time for the holidays. You may enter just once through 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 11. Check here for full rules.

Adobe

The most powerful portable carpet cleaner from the Bissell Little Green family of products, the Little Green Pet Pro weighs 13 pounds is designed for hard-to-reach areas, allowing you to remove pet stains and spots from carpets, rugs, stairs, upholstery and more.

If you don’t win, you can order the Little Green Pet Pro from Bissell or find it at a handful of retailers like Lowe’s. It’s now on sale for $145, but costs $165 regularly. Each purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation so they can save more homeless animals.

Amazon also has a few other Bissell carpet cleaners, including the original Little Green Machine, which has more than 37,600 5-star reviews. It gets a 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 49,000 ratings overall.

Normally priced at $109 but currently only available from a third-party seller, The Little Green Machine has a 48-ounce tank and comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8-ounce trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

If you need a larger carpet cleaner, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner is currently on sale for $229, a savings of $80 from the regular price of $309 for Cyber Monday.

The Bissell ProHeat is Bissell’s most powerful carpet cleaning system for removing pet stains and odors, including skunk odor. Using its express mode, carpets are dry just 30 minutes after being cleaned.

This holiday season is a great time to add to your family by adopting a furry friend!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.