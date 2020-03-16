Author and Nutrition Expert Dr. Nicole Avena with tips to help you brain better

Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Brain Health Tips: It's Time to Brain Better!

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll, nearly all Americans (89%) would like to improve some aspect of their brain performance. That's why we're kicking off Brain Awareness Week, with support from Neuriva, with five simple lifestyle tips to help you brain better - at any age.

Exercise: Physical activity is as important for the brain as it is for the body. It changes the brain in ways that protect memory and thinking skills, while also improving mood and reducing stress. Whether it's walking, dancing, yoga or even mopping the kitchen floor, it's most important that you get your heart rate up and break a sweat.

Get your ZZZs: While you sleep, your brain is hard at work restoring information and memories and preparing you for another day. Sleep deprivation has been found to disrupt the brain cells' ability to communicate with each other, leading to mental lapses and perception and memory problems. To ensure you get a good night's sleep, stick with a routine and limit exercise, caffeine, alcohol and screen time close to bedtime.

Eat right: Emerging evidence suggests an association between dietary habits and cognitive performance. Research shows that a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fish, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, olives, and nuts helps maintain brain health.

Look for science-backed supplements: When choosing a dietary supplement, look for those with research-backed ingredients and demonstrated cognitive benefits. Certain supplements, such as fish oil rich in DHA, phosphatidylserine (PS), coffee cherry extract, B vitamins and folic acid, have shown potential brain health benefits. Unlike ordinary memory supplements, Neuriva is a brain health supplement using two clinically proven, naturally sourced ingredients to help fuel five indicators of brain performance: focus, memory, learning, concentration and accuracy.* The supplement itself is part of a holistic ecosystem, which includes the Neuriva Brain Gym, comprised of assessments and exercises, tailored to help support your brain fitness and track your progression over time.

Try new things: De-stress with activities you find enjoyable and find support in your loved ones and social network, but don't get stuck in a rut. Becoming a life-long learner will enhance intellectual stimulation and help keep you - and your brain - healthier and happier. No matter how old we are, we can take simple, and even fun, steps to support our brain health and performance.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

_______________________________________

1. Godman, H. Regular exercise changes the brain to improve memory, thinking, Harvard Health Publishing, Harvard Medical School. Accessed February 14, 2019, .

2. Andrillon T, Cirelli C, Fried I, et al. Selective neuronal lapses precede human cognitive lapses following sleep deprivation, Nat Med. 2017;23(12):1474-1480. doi:10.1038/nm.4433.

3. Cinta Valls-Pedret, Aleix Sala-Vila,et al. Mediterranean diet and age-related cognitive decline. JAMA Intern Med. 2015. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2015.1668.

