Venton Blandin

Venton Blandin, a Regional Edward R. Murrow recipient and Emmy nominee, joined ABC15 in November 2021 and has nearly 30 years of newsroom experience, as well as experience working with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prior to working at the DOJ, Venton spent more than three years reporting at KMOV-TV in St. Louis, Missouri.

He became interested in television news after watching stations in his hometown of Chicago cover a shooting in his Garfield Park neighborhood. Venton spent a lot of his childhood chasing news trucks, riding the 'L' to visit all of the city’s TV stations and talking to people in line as they visited the 'Jerry Springer' and 'Jenny Jones' shows which were both taped at NBC Tower.

The 'news bug' bit Venton in 1992 and hasn’t left him since.

Venton's passion for news grew when he moved to Greenville, South Carolina in 1993. He worked behind the scenes at WYFF-TV in Greenville, SC during high school. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1998 and received an honorable discharge as a Corporal.

For college, Venton attended Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland.

Venton worked as a production assistant and weekend assignment editor from 1999 to 2002, at WRC-TV in Washington, DC. He worked as an assignment editor, in Baltimore, MD, at WBAL-TV from 2002 to 2004.

In 2004, Venton worked at WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia, becoming a reporter. He left Virginia in 2007, to report for WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina.

Venton moved to Huntsville, Alabama in December 2008 to report for WHNT-TV. He stayed nearly six years, until June 2014, before moving to Birmingham to report and anchor at ABC 33/40.

In addition to countless local reports, Venton covered the deadly 2015 Emanuel A.M.E. Church shooting in Charleston, the deadly 2015 shooting at the armed forces recruiting office in Chattanooga. He covered Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, St. Louis protests in 2017 and the Branson Duck Boat Tragedy in 2018.

Venton has received two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, four Emmy nominations and several awards from the Associated Press.

Venton loves God, attends church, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and serves as the Arts & Entertainment Committee co-chair for the National Association of Black Journalists. He’s also filmed TV shows and movies as a member of SAG/AFTRA.