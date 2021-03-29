Kari Steele

Kari Steele started as a digital video journalist for ABC15 in October 2015, and she has produced hundreds of videos for our digital and social media audiences.

Born in Atlanta and raised in the foothills of Los Angeles, Kari spent much of her childhood at ballparks and stadiums, fueling her passion for America’s pastime. Kari moved to Phoenix in the fall of 2015 where she has since produced viral content and was presented with Youtube’s 100,000 subscribers award for ABC15.

One of her most memorable moments while working at ABC15 came in October 2016, when she was covering an Arizona Fall League game. You may have seen the exclusive video of Tim Tebow praying over a fan who had a seizure in the stands? That was Kari’s video, and she was invited on Good Morning America to share about the experience.

Kari has over 10 years of experience shooting, editing, writing, reporting, producing and delivering across multiple media platforms. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a double major in psychology and social science along with a minor in sports media studies. Kari was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority, president of the Sports Business Association and active on USC’s novice rowing and softball teams. Between studying, practice, and working over 20 internships, Kari’s work ethic prepared her for her experiences at industry giants such as ESPNLA, Yahoo Sports, NFL Network, CBS and, of course, ABC15 Arizona.

Kari has appeared on sports radio shows and podcasts across the nation. Kari’s passion for baseball and good eats earned her the reputation of being a serious ballpark foodie – with invitations to cover stadium food for teams across the MLB, NBA, NHL, and at the 2018 Super Bowl.

She has also worked for WMAZ-TV, KABC-TV, KNBC-TV, KDDB-FM and KUMU-FM.

