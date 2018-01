ABC15 Investigator Joe Ducey is an award-winning reporter and consumer advocate. He joined the team in January 2006.

If you have a problem, Let Joe Know .

Joe concentrates on consumer investigative stories by exposing scams, rip-offs and deals just too good to be true.

He's also interested in big investigations that demand digging to find the answers and bring change.

Joe’s been honored with a Peabody Award, National Investigative Emmy, regional Edward R. Murrow and multiple Emmys.

Before joining ABC15, Joe was the consumer/investigative reporter for KRON-TV in San Francisco. He did similar work at WXYZ-TV in Detroit and WFLA-TV in Tampa.

He, his wife and family love the Arizona winters and head to the pool during the summers.

Contact Joe on Facebook, Twitter or via email at joe@abc15.com.