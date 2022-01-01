Christine Stanwood

Christine joined ABC15 in December 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Prior to joining the A-Team, Christine worked as the lead reporter and fill-in anchor at KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City. She played several pivotal roles in covering enterprise, exclusive stories, tornado damage in El Reno, Oklahoma, and wall-to-wall coverage during Black Lives Matter protests with police and a deadly home explosion. Several of her stories aired on World News Tonight with David Muir.

Christine was awarded for her Spot News coverage of ‘Oklahoma City Unrest’ from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters in 2020.

Before Oklahoma City, Christine spent three and a half years in Fargo, North Dakota.

Christine was quickly promoted to a weekday anchor for the 5:30pm KXJB newscast. In addition, Christine was the face of the addition of the CW 9pm newscast. As a reporter and anchor, Christine covered the investigation, death and trial of murdered missing and indigenous mother, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind.

Before that, Christine’s passion for journalism began at a young age. In middle school, Christine was the ‘Guest Weather Kid’ on public access television. Later, Christine would report and produce segments for 435 Magazine in high school. In college, she interned and worked at KMBC9 News in Kansas City. She listened to overnight police scanners, ran the assignment desk and teleprompter on weekend mornings.

She was born and raised in Overland Park, Kansas, graduating with a Journalism degree and Creative Writing minor from The University of Kansas.

Christine loves connecting with her community and listening to different perspectives. She believes it is an honor to share your story every day.

When Christine isn’t in the newsroom or reporting in the field, she enjoys surfing lakes, hiking with her fiancée and Australian Shepards, arranging flowers, and finding the best tacos in the Valley.