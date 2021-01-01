Ashley Paredez

Ashley Paredez is an award-winning journalist who joined ABC15 as a late news reporter in December 2020. She has spent the past ten years of her career working in several markets across Texas.

Prior to coming to Phoenix, Ashley worked as a Good Day reporter on FOX 4 News.

She gave hourly reports during the six-hour newscast, covering everything from breaking news, crime and court cases, to stories with local impact. Her most notable work was her coverage on a string of tornadoes that left a path of destruction throughout North Texas, even showcasing the damage nationally on FOX & Friends.

Ashley spent five years at FOX 7 Austin as the weekend evening anchor and night-side reporter.

While there, she covered a series of investigations into mysterious homicides in Del Valle. She was also sent to Houston to cover the devastation of Tropical Storm Harvey, contributing work and live reports to dozens of FOX stations across the country.

She did similar national coverage on the church shooting in Sutherland Springs and package bombs in Austin. During her time, she received several honors and awards by the Associated Press.

Ashley’s career first started behind-the-scenes as a producer in Amarillo. Shortly after, she was promoted to reporter and weekend anchor.

In her final year, she helped rebrand the morning show as an executive producer, weekday anchor and reporter. While there, she interviewed former President George W. Bush during the Wounded Warrior 100K bike ride and helped raise thousands of donations for the tornado victims in Shawnee and Moore, Oklahoma.

Ashley is loving the Valley and hopes to continue making a difference in the lives of the people she serves. If you have a story idea, she will look into it. You can send her an email at ashley.paredez@abc15.com.