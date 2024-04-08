Heidi Goitia joins Sonoran Living

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona and Sonoran Living are excited to announce that beginning Monday, April 8, Heidi Goitia will join Terri Ouellette as co-host of the Valley’s longest-running, locally-produced lifestyle program.

Goitia is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist, producer and speaker. She spent 10 years at KTVK/KPHO, anchoring the morning news. As an Arizona native, Goitia’s insatiable curiosity to learn more about the world and the people in it led her to pursue a broadcast journalism degree from Northern Arizona University.

Her career began with an evening anchor role at KNAZ in Flagstaff. Her thirst for storytelling and desire to reach a larger audience led her to KTVK/KPHO, where she worked her way up from associate producer to anchor. Before joining Sonoran Living, Goitia freelanced in the newsroom at ABC15 and worked locally with a public relations agency.

“We are thrilled to bring such experience to our Sonoran Living family,” said Jeff Burnton, station manager at ABC15 Arizona. “Heidi’s skillset and perspective will contribute to both our advertiser and audience success. She has a natural connection with people and an established state-wide history with Arizona consumers."

“Heidi defines the Arizona lifestyle,” said Terri Ouellette, Sonoran Living co-host. “I am beyond excited to work with her. We both share a love and passion for Arizona and all it has to offer. Heidi is already loved by many and will no doubt bring her excitement and energy to the show.”

“Joining Sonoran Living is a dream come true,” said Goitia. “I am proud to be part of an organization that cares about the community and will go the extra mile to help. I can’t wait to get started.”

When she is not working, you will find Goitia enjoying Arizona with her family and getting her three high school and college-age children ready for their professional careers.

