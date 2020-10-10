Valley Toyota Dealers is Helping Kids Go Places: HopeKids

ABC15 has teamed up with The Valley Toyota Dealers to help organizations around the Valley who are Helping Kids Go Places!

For their efforts to Help Kids Go Places, HopeKids has received a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers to help further their efforts in our community.

Here's more about HopeKids from their website:

Mission:

To restore hope and transform the lives of children with life-threatening medical conditions, their families and the communities in which we serve.

HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-threatening medical condition. We surround these remarkable children and their families with the message that hope can be a powerful medicine.

To get involved visit: hopekids.org

