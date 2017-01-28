PHOENIX - Expect delays on I-10 downtown and a few other closures across the Valley this weekend. Some might impact travel to the airport.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers to allow extra travel time, use caution and consider these alternate routes while the following scheduled restrictions are in place:

· Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between I-17 “Stack” interchange and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at Stack closed. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

· Westbound Interstate 10 closed between I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at Split interchange, including airport exit, closed. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use local detour. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic near Sky Harbor Airport will detour to northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street.

· Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Alma School Road and Country Club Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Jan. 28) for traffic-flow detector installation. Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed.DETOUR: Consider using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Country Club Drive.

· Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and Dobson Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Jan. 29) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive closed. DETOUR: Consider using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Dobson Road.

· Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Dobson and Alma School roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for resurfacing. Westbound Loop 202 narrowed to two lanes between Alma School and Dobson roads from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) for resurfacing. On- and off-ramps in the area closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to use other nearby ramps.

· Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between Colter Street and Highland Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for traffic-flow detector installation. Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including southbound 16th or 24th streets to Highland Avenue or Indian School Road, to access southbound SR 51.

· Cotton Lane closed in both directions between Van Buren and Garfield streets in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) for construction at the future Loop 303 bridge over Van Buren Street. DETOUR: Detours will be signed. Consider alternate north-south routes, including Citrus Road and Sarival Avenue.