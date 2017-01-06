Weekend travel alert: Riggs Road restricted at I-10, S.R. 51 to close

PHOENIX, AZ - Improvement work on Valley freeways is picking back up this weekend after the long holiday break, and drivers will see closures and lane restrictions over the next several days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation asks drivers to consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:

Riggs Road narrowed to one lane at Interstate 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 7-8) for pavement improvements. Delays should be expected. A pilot vehicle will escort Riggs Road traffic through the area one direction at a time. I-10 will not be restricted. Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed on Saturday. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed on Sunday.

DETOUR: Drivers should consider alternate routes, including Queen Creek Rd. Plan ahead and use other area interchanges, including Queen Creek Road or Casa Blanca Road (SR 587), while ramps at Riggs Road are closed.

Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between I-10 and McDowell Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for installation of traffic counters. Westbound I-10 ramps to northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202 closed. Westbound I-10 HOV ramp to northbound SR 51 closed.

DETOUR: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Jefferson Street and using northbound 24th Street and westbound McDowell Road to access northbound SR 51.

Southbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) for city of Phoenix waterline project. Seventh Avenue also narrowed to one lane in each direction at times near I-17.

DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including exiting southbound I-17 at Seventh Street.

North- and southbound Interstate 17 off-ramps at Camelback Road closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) for traffic-signal work. Camelback Road also restricted at I-17.

DETOUR: Consider using other nearby off-ramps at Indian School or Bethany Home roads.