Weekend Travel Alert: January 13-16

PHOENIX, AZ - Drivers in the West Valley should watch out for closures on I-10 and restrictions on Grand Avenue this weekend. ADOT asks drivers to consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:

Interstate 10 closed briefly in both directions near 71st Avenue in west Phoenix from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for utility work. Expect only a few intermittent I-10 closures lasting up to 15 minutes. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue and the eastbound on-ramps at 75th Avenue and 79th Avenue (HOV lane on-ramp) will be closed until the utility work is completed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Consider using McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to reach other nearby on-ramps.

Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction at times between Dysart and Litchfield roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19) for paving work as part of Bell Road interchange construction project. DETOUR: Please be prepared for lane restrictions, allow extra travel time and use caution in work zone. Project is scheduled for completion by late February.

