Weekend travel alert: Jan. 20-23

PHOENIX, AZ - A few closures on Valley freeways are scheduled for this weekend, but that could change as rain is expected over the next few days.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Dobson and Alma School roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Jan. 22) for traffic-flow detector installation. North- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 also closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Alma School Road, to access eastbound US 60.

Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between Indian School and Thomas roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for traffic-flow detector installation. Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Highland Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including southbound 16th or 24th streets to Thomas Road to access southbound SR 51.

Cotton Lane closed in both directions between Van Buren and Garfield streets in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 22) for construction at the future Loop 303 bridge over Van Buren Street. DETOUR: Detours will be signed. Consider alternate north-south routes, including Citrus Road and Sarival Avenue.