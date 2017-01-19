PHOENIX, AZ - Gas prices are going up across the Valley this week, even though a lot of cities still have at least one gas station under $2 per gallon.

Phoenix is the cheapest spot, where you can fill up for $1.97 per gallon. Here is a look at the cheapest gas prices across the Valley, according to GasBuddy:

Ahwatukee - $2.09

Corner Store: 4305 E Ray Rd. & E Ranch Circle N

Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd. & S 48th St.

Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd. & S 50th St.

7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd. & E 48th St.

Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd. & S 50th St.

Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd. near S 40th St.

Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd. & S 40th St.

Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd. & S 32nd St.

Fry’s: 3620 E Ray Rd. & S Ranch Circle N

Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd. & S 44th St.

Circle K: 5060 E Warner Rd. & S 51st St.

Avondale - $1.99

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd. near N 99th Ave.

Chandler - $1.99

Circle K: 295 S Arizona Ave. & Frye Rd.

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd. & Alma School Rd.

ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave. & W Chandler Heights Rd.

Gilbert - $1.99

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave. near W Baseline Rd.

ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd. & N Cooper Rd.

ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd. & W Elliot Rd.

Sam’s Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd. & E Houston Ave.

Glendale - $1.99

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave. & W Campo Bello Dr.

ARCO: 9920 W Glendale Ave. & N 99th Ave.

Mesa - $1.99

ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd. & Center St.

ARCO: 406 N Country Club Dr. & W University Dr.

Costco: 1444 S Sossaman Rd. & East Hampton Ave.

ARCO: 2816 E McKellips Rd. & Lindsay Rd.

ARCO: 1208 S Ellsworth Rd. & E Southern Ave.

ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd. & Broadway Rd.

ARCO: 2751 E University Dr. & N Lindsay Rd.

Peoria - $1.99

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd. & 83rd Ave.

ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave. & 75th Ave.

Phoenix - $1.97

ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave. & W Roosevelt St.

Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave. & W Grand Ave.

Scottsdale - $1.99

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd. & McKellips Rd.

Tempe – $1.99

ARCO: 980 W University Dr. & S Hardy Dr.

Enter a zip code into the Search bar below to see the latest reported gas prices in your area. Clicking on the price tags will provide more information about that location. Pan and zoom using the controls in the top-left corner of the map, zooming out far enough will reveal a "heat map" of area price levels.

More cities: Flagstaff • Lake Havasu • Payson • Phoenix • Prescott • Tucson • Yuma