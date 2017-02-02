Cheap gas prices: See where to find the best deals in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The three cheapest gas prices are in Phoenix this week. ARCO at 1602 E Bell Rd & N 16 St has the cheapest price at $1.95, that's down two cents from last week. ARCO at 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St comes in second place with $1.96, that's down one cent from last week. Thirdly, Costco at 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave has $1.97, same price as last week.
Here's a look at the cheapest gas we found by city:
Ahwatukee - $2.09
Corner: 4305 E Ray Rd & E Ranch Circle N
Circle K: 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St
Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St
Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 40th St
7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd & E 28th St
Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St
Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd & S 48th St
Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd near S 40th St
Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St
Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd & S 50th St
Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd & S 32nd St
Fry’s: 3620 E Ray Rd & S Ranch Circle N
Avondale - $1.99
Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave
Chandler - $1.99
ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd
ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave & W Chandler Heights Rd
ARCO: 1735 S Cooper Rd & Loop 202
Gilbert - $1.99
Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd
ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd & N Cooper Rd
Sam's Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd & E Houston Ave
ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd & W Elliot Rd
QuickTrip: 2761 E Baseline Rd & Lindsay Rd
Mobil: 805 N McQueen Rd & W Guadalupe Rd
Glendale - $1.99
Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr
ARCO: 9920 W Glendale Ave & N 99th Ave
Mesa - $1.98
ARCO: 2751 E University Dr & N Lindsay Rd
Peoria - $1.99
ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave
ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave
Phoenix - $1.95
ARCO: 1602 E Bell Rd & N 16th St
Scottsdale - $1.99
Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd
Tempe – $1.98
Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd
ARCO: 3233 S McClintock Dr & Southern Ave
