Cheap gas prices: See where to find the best deals in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The three cheapest gas prices are in Phoenix this week. ARCO at 1602 E Bell Rd & N 16 St has the cheapest price at $1.95, that's down two cents from last week. ARCO at 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St comes in second place with $1.96, that's down one cent from last week. Thirdly, Costco at 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave has $1.97, same price as last week.

Here's a look at the cheapest gas we found by city:

Ahwatukee - $2.09

Corner: 4305 E Ray Rd & E Ranch Circle N

Circle K: 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St

Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St

Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 40th St

7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd & E 28th St

Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St

Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd & S 48th St

Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd near S 40th St

Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St

Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd & S 50th St

Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd & S 32nd St

Fry’s: 3620 E Ray Rd & S Ranch Circle N

Avondale - $1.99

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave

Chandler - $1.99

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd

ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave & W Chandler Heights Rd

ARCO: 1735 S Cooper Rd & Loop 202

Gilbert - $1.99

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd

ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd & N Cooper Rd

Sam's Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd & E Houston Ave

ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd & W Elliot Rd

QuickTrip: 2761 E Baseline Rd & Lindsay Rd

Mobil: 805 N McQueen Rd & W Guadalupe Rd

Glendale - $1.99

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr

ARCO: 9920 W Glendale Ave & N 99th Ave

Mesa - $1.98

ARCO: 2751 E University Dr & N Lindsay Rd

Peoria - $1.99

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave

ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave

Phoenix - $1.95

ARCO: 1602 E Bell Rd & N 16th St

Scottsdale - $1.99

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd

Tempe – $1.98

Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd

ARCO: 3233 S McClintock Dr & Southern Ave

Enter a zip code into the Search bar below to see the latest reported gas prices in your area. Clicking on the price tags will provide more information about that location. Pan and zoom using the controls in the top-left corner of the map, zooming out far enough will reveal a "heat map" of area price levels.

More cities: Flagstaff • Lake Havasu • Payson • Phoenix • Prescott • Tucson • Yuma