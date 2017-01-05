Cheapest gas in Phoenix area: See where to find the best deal

Are you paying more than $2 a gallon for gas? If so, you're going to the wrong place. See the cheapest places in your neighborhood in our list below from Gas Buddy.

Ahwatukee - $2.05

Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St

Avondale - $1.91

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave

Chandler - $1.91

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd

Gilbert - $1.89

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd

Glendale - $1.89

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr

Mesa - $1.89

ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd & Broadway Rd

ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd & Center St

Peoria - $1.89

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave

ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave

Phoenix - $1.89

Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave

Costco: 19001 N 27th Ave near W Wescott Dr

Costco: 1646 W Montebello Ave near N 17th Ave

ARCO: 2902 N 16th St & E Thomas Rd

ARCO: 3501 W Peoria Ave & N 35th Ave

ARCO: 2711 W Union Hills Dr & N 27th Ave

ARCO: 2341 W Bethany Home Rd near N 24th Ave

ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St

ARCO: 12222 N 32nd St & E Wethersfield Rd

ARCO: 2635 W Deer Valley Rd & 27th Ave

ARCO: 2230 W Indian School Rd & N 23rd Ave

ARCO: 2740 W Northern Ave near N 28th Ave

ARCO: 7849 N 43rd Ave & W Northern Ave

ARCO: 4245 W Bethany Home Rd & N 43rd Ave

Scottsdale - $1.97

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd (cash only)

Tempe - $1.95

Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd (cash only)

Shell: 6349 S McClintock Dr & Guadalupe Rd

Enter a zip code into the Search bar below to see the latest reported gas prices in your area. Clicking on the price tags will provide more information about that location. Pan and zoom using the controls in the top-left corner of the map, zooming out far enough will reveal a "heat map" of area price levels. More cities: Flagstaff • Lake Havasu • Payson • Phoenix • Prescott • Tucson • Yuma Phoenix Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

