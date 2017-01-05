Cheapest gas in Phoenix area: See where to find the best deal

Who likes paying big bucks for gas anyways?

PHOENIX -
Are you paying more than $2 a gallon for gas? If so, you're going to the wrong place. See the cheapest places in your neighborhood in our list below from Gas Buddy.
 
Ahwatukee - $2.05
Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St
 
Avondale - $1.91
Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave
 
Chandler - $1.91
ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd
 
Gilbert - $1.89
Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd 
 
Glendale - $1.89
Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr
 
Mesa - $1.89
ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd & Broadway Rd
ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd & Center St
 
Peoria - $1.89
ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave
ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave
 
Phoenix - $1.89
Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave
Costco: 19001 N 27th Ave near W Wescott Dr
Costco: 1646 W Montebello Ave near N 17th Ave
ARCO: 2902 N 16th St & E Thomas Rd
ARCO: 3501 W Peoria Ave & N 35th Ave
ARCO: 2711 W Union Hills Dr & N 27th Ave
ARCO: 2341 W Bethany Home Rd near N 24th Ave
ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St
ARCO: 12222 N 32nd St & E Wethersfield Rd
ARCO: 2635 W Deer Valley Rd & 27th Ave
ARCO: 2230 W Indian School Rd & N 23rd Ave
ARCO: 2740 W Northern Ave near N 28th Ave
ARCO: 7849 N 43rd Ave & W Northern Ave
ARCO: 4245 W Bethany Home Rd & N 43rd Ave
 
Scottsdale - $1.97
Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd (cash only)
 
Tempe - $1.95
Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd (cash only)
Shell: 6349 S McClintock Dr & Guadalupe Rd
 

Enter a zip code into the Search bar below to see the latest reported gas prices in your area. Clicking on the price tags will provide more information about that location. Pan and zoom using the controls in the top-left corner of the map, zooming out far enough will reveal a "heat map" of area price levels.

More cities: FlagstaffLake HavasuPaysonPhoenixPrescottTucsonYuma

Phoenix Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

