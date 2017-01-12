East Valley boasts cheapest gas prices

PHOENIX, AZ - The East Valley is the place to fill up on cheap gas this week, as Gilbert and Mesa have prices as low as $1.93 per gallon.

In fact, almost every city in the Valley has at least one gas station under $2 per gallon. Here is a look at the cheapest gas prices in your neighborhood, according to GasBuddy:

Ahwatukee - $2.09

Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd. & S 50th St.

Corner Store: 4305 E Ray Rd. & E Ranch Circle N

Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd. & S 48th St.

Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd. & S 50th St.

7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd. & E 48th St.

Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd. & S 50th St.

Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd. near S 40th St.

Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd. & S 40th St.

Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd. & S 32nd St.

Fry’s: 3620 E Ray Rd. & S Ranch Circle N

Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd. & S 44th St.

Avondale - $1.97

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd. near N 99th Ave.

Chandler - $1.95

Costco: 595 S Galleria Way near Chandler Village Dr.

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd. & Alma School Rd.

ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave. & W Chandler Heights Rd.

Gilbert - $1.93

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave. near W Baseline Rd.

ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd. & N Cooper Rd.

ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd. & W Elliot Rd.

Glendale - $1.95

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave. & W Campo Bello Dr.

Mesa - $1.93

ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd. & Center St.

ARCO: 406 N Country Club Dr. & W University Dr.

Peoria - $1.95

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd. & 83rd Ave.

Phoenix - $1.93

ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave. & W Roosevelt St.

Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave. & W Grand Ave.

Scottsdale - $1.94

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd. & McKellips Rd.

Tempe – $1.95

7-Eleven: 5125 S Mill Ave. & Baseline Rd.

