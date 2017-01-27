Gas prices are flirting with the two-dollar-mark this week, being just cents above and below. The cheapest price I found was $1.97. Have you found cheaper? Let us know so we can spread the word!
Here's a list of 10 cities and all the locations with the cheapest price in that particular city.
Ahwatukee - $2.09
Corner: 4305 E Ray Rd & E Ranch Circle N
Circle K: 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St
Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St
Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 40th St
7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd & E 28th St
Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St
Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd & S 48th St
Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd near S 40th St
Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St
Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd & S 50th St
Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd & S 32nd St
Avondale - $1.99
Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave
Chandler - $1.99
ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd
ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave & W Chandler Heights Rd
ARCO: 1735 S Cooper Rd & Loop 202
Gilbert - $1.99
Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd
ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd & N Cooper Rd
Sam's Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd & E Houston Ave
ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd & W Elliot Rd
Glendale - $1.99
Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr
ARCO: 9920 W Glendale Ave & N 99th Ave
Mesa - $1.99
ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd & Center St
ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd & Broadway Rd
ARCO: 406 N Country Club Dr & W University Dr
ARCO: 2816 E McKellips Rd & Lindsay Rd
ARCO: 2751 E University Dr & N Lindsay Rd
Peoria - $1.99
ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave
ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave
Phoenix - $1.97
Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave
Costco: 4502 E Oak St near N 44th St
ARCO: 2230 W Indian School Rd & N 23rd Ave
ARCO: 2902 N 16th St & E Thomas Rd
ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St
Scottsdale - $1.99
Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd
Tempe – $1.99
Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd
ARCO: 3233 S McClintock Dr & Southern Ave
ARCO: 980 W University Dr & S Hardy Dr
