Gas prices are flirting with the two-dollar-mark this week, being just cents above and below. The cheapest price I found was $1.97. Have you found cheaper? Let us know so we can spread the word!

Here's a list of 10 cities and all the locations with the cheapest price in that particular city.

Ahwatukee - $2.09

Corner: 4305 E Ray Rd & E Ranch Circle N

Circle K: 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St

Circle K: 4950 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St

Circle K: 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 40th St

7-Eleven: 4803 E Chandler Blvd & E 28th St

Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd & S 50th St

Circle K: 4810 E Warner Rd & S 48th St

Fry’s: 3955 E Chandler Blvd near S 40th St

Shell: 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St

Circle K: 4939 E Ray Rd & S 50th St

Circle K: 3201 E Chandler Blvd & S 32nd St

Avondale - $1.99

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd near N 99th Ave

Chandler - $1.99

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd & Alma School Rd

ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave & W Chandler Heights Rd

ARCO: 1735 S Cooper Rd & Loop 202

Gilbert - $1.99

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave near W Baseline Rd

ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd & N Cooper Rd

Sam's Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd & E Houston Ave

ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd & W Elliot Rd

Glendale - $1.99

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave & W Campo Bello Dr

ARCO: 9920 W Glendale Ave & N 99th Ave

Mesa - $1.99

ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd & Center St

ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd & Broadway Rd

ARCO: 406 N Country Club Dr & W University Dr

ARCO: 2816 E McKellips Rd & Lindsay Rd

ARCO: 2751 E University Dr & N Lindsay Rd

Peoria - $1.99

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Ave

ARCO: 7501 W Peoria Ave & 75th Ave

Phoenix - $1.97

Costco: 3801 N 33rd Ave & W Grand Ave

Costco: 4502 E Oak St near N 44th St

ARCO: 2230 W Indian School Rd & N 23rd Ave

ARCO: 2902 N 16th St & E Thomas Rd

ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave & W Roosevelt St

Scottsdale - $1.99

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd & McKellips Rd

Tempe – $1.99

Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave & Baseline Rd

ARCO: 3233 S McClintock Dr & Southern Ave

ARCO: 980 W University Dr & S Hardy Dr

