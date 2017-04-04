What's in a severe weather kit?

This year has already been the most active severe weather season the United States has seen in years.

The number of tornadoes, wind reports and hail reports are all double what they usually are by the beginning of April.

The Southeast has been hit especially hard, but every other region east of the Rocky Mountains has already gotten an exceptional amount of severe weather.

As long as this trend continues, having a fully stocked severe weather preparedness kit can keep you alive and safe from the time disaster strikes and the time help arrives.

The National Weather Service recommends having enough food and water to last for at least three days in case rescue workers can't reach you and your family right away. After all, if severe wind or a tornado leaves debris in its wake, roads may not be passable.

In addition to food and water, keep basic household items you may need in an emergency. It's also a good idea to have blankets to keep warm in case the weather turns cold and the power's out.

Watch the video above for more items to place in your emergency preparedness kit.

