Duke guard Grayson Allen recently served a one-game suspension after he couldn't seem to stop kicking and tripping his opponents.

Now, it appears Allen has gotten into the shoving game, as well -- and with a coach, no less.

On Tuesday, during Duke's blowout loss at Florida State on Tuesday, video shows the 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior shoving a Florida State assistant coach while falling out of bounds.

Allen led the Blue Devils with 21.6 points per game last season. He's putting up strong numbers again this season, but after Tuesday's shoving incident, he may once again find himself out of action due to a suspension.

Duke is still one of the best teams in the country, but between Allen's antics and coach Mike Krzyzewski's leave of absence due to back surgery, tumultuous times may lie ahead for the Blue Devils.